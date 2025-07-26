Home How To Bet On The NASCAR Brickyard 400 In Wisconsin
How To Bet On The NASCAR Brickyard 400 In Wisconsin

How To Bet On The NASCAR Brickyard 400 In Wisconsin

The 2025 Brickyard 400 marks the second straight year that the NASCAR Cup Series will race on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after a well-received return a year ago. With the playoffs inching closer, the stakes are higher than ever and there are several key storylines playing themselves out down the final stretch. NASCAR fans in Wisconsin can get in on all of the action in Indy this weekend without driving out of state to place their bets on the Brickyard 400. Instead, residents can claim up to $5,000 in free bets just for signing up for an account with one of the top offshore sportsbooks. Simply sign up, instantly claim your free bets, and start wagering on your favorite drivers without any restrictions. Read on to learn how to bet on the NASCAR Brickyard 400 in Wisconsin and claim your bonus cash for this weekend’s Cup Series race.

How To Bet On the NASCAR Brickyard 400 in Wisconsin:

  1. Click here to get $250 in free bets at BetOnline
  2. Sign up and deposit $50 or more 
  3. Get your free bets instantly
  4. Place your bets on the NASCAR Brickyard 400 

Best Nascar Brickyard 400 Betting Offers In Wisconsin

  1. BetOnline$250 in free bets for NASCAR Brickyard 400
  2. Bet105Free $25 Bet for the NASCAR Brickyard 400 
  3. Bovada$750 crypto bonus for NASCAR Brickyard 400
  4. BetNow$1,500 NASCAR Brickyard 400 Betting Offer
  5. BetUS125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for NASCAR Brickyard 400

One of the best online betting sites for the NASCAR Brickyard 400. Get free bets and betting offers for the big race on Sunday

This isn’t just another Sunday race, it’s the Brickyard 400. As legends chase history in Indianapolis, BetOnline gives you a front-row seat with full betting coverage. Take advantage of live bets, pre-race picks, and one of the most generous welcome bonuses around. Sign up today and get $250 in free bets to fuel your NASCAR wagers.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

  • $250 in free bets for new users
  • Competitive NASCAR odds and deep race-day markets
  • Ongoing contests and betting promotions
  • Reward program for loyal, active bettors

Join BetOnline Now!

2. Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for NASCAR Brickyard 400

One of the best sports betting sites for the NASCAR Brickyard 400. Bet105 just makes it simple for all players to place their bets for the race on Sunday

The Brickyard 400 brings speed, Bet105 brings sharp, no-fluff betting. Known for its clean crypto interface and best-in-class odds, Bet105 lets you skip the gimmicks and focus on race-day profit. Bet boosts replace confusing promos, giving you real value on every wager. Sign up now and claim a $25 risk-free bet before the green flag drops.

Why Sign Up For Bet105?

  • $25 risk-free bet for new users
  • Best odds, no gimmicks or hidden terms
  • Boosts over bonuses for better race-day value
  • Crypto-friendly with fast, secure transactions

Join Bet105 Now!

3. Bovada — $750 crypto bonus for NASCAR Brickyard 400

A solid sports betting site for NASCAR Brickyard 400, Bovada gives away 0 in crypto bonuses for the race

Bovada gives NASCAR fans the edge for one of the season’s biggest races. From lap leaders to fastest pit stops, you can bet on just about anything, or request odds for something entirely new. Get started with a $750 crypto bonus and bet on your terms at the Brickyard 400.

Why Sign Up For Bovada?

  • $750 crypto bonus for first-time users
  • Custom bets available on any race outcome
  • Fast deposits and withdrawals, including crypto
  • Huge NASCAR markets with competitive odds

Join Bovada Now!

4. BetNow — $1,500 NASCAR Brickyard Betting Offer

Claim the best betting bonuses for the NASCAR Brickyard 400 at BetNow.

The Brickyard 400 is built for bold bets, and so is BetNow. With best-in-market odds and a massive $1500 deposit bonus, race fans can fuel their wagers all weekend long. BetNow’s 2% rebate on losses and zero deposit fees help you keep more of your money on track.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

  • $1,500 deposit bonus for new users
  • 2% rebate on all losses
  • No deposit fees, multiple payment options
  • Strong NASCAR odds and race-day promos

Join BetNow Now!

5. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BETUS is the biggest betting bonuses for NASCAR Brickyard 400

The roar of the engines at Indy pairs perfectly with BetUS’s explosive welcome offer. Grab a $2,625 bonus and bet big on Brickyard 400 markets like lead changes, caution laps, and stage finishes. BetUS doesn’t just get you started—it keeps you rolling with ongoing promos that reward every wager.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

  • $2,625 deposit bonus for new users
  • Best bonuses in the industry
  • Lucrative reload and referral rewards
    Competitive NASCAR Brickyard 400 odds

Join BetUS Now!

Who Can Bet On the NASCAR Brickyard 400 In Wisconsin?

  • Must be 18 or older
  • Sign up with a valid email
  • Deposit using an accepted payment method

NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds

The 2025 Brickyard 400 features no shortage of elite drivers in top form, but it’s Denny Hamlin (+440) who tops the board as he looks to add another victory to his résumé. 

Defending winner Kyle Larson (+600) could spoil that, especially after showing signs of resurgence at Dover. On the other hand, Chase Elliott (+1000) has taken the points lead at the right time, while Tyler Reddick (+1000) might be the best winless driver in the series right now. 

Chase Briscoe continues to impress in his first year with JGR, and his +1300 price tag is a sign of respect from the oddsmakers, who have pegged him as a real contender in Indy.

With five races to go before the playoffs, expect urgency across the board, including from Bubba Wallace (+3100), whose season could hinge on a big result here at Indy.

Find the latest NASCAR Brickyard 400 odds for every driver at Indianapolis Motor Speedway below.

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds
Denny Hamlin +440
Kyle Larson +600
Ryan Blaney +700
Tyler Reddick +1000
Chase Elliott +1000
William Byron +1000
Christopher Bell +1200
Chris Buescher +1200
Chase Briscoe +1300
Ty Gibbs +1900
Brad Keselowski +2100
Joey Logano +2700
Carson Hocevar +2900
Bubba Wallace +3100
Ross Chastain +3200
Alex Bowman +3200
Kyle Busch +4000
Josh Berry +5000
Austin Cindric +6000
John Hunter Nemechek +7500
Erik Jones +7500
Ryan Preece +7500
Daniel Suarez +10000
AJ Allmendinger +18000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +24000
Austin Dillon +24000
Michael McDowell +28000
Jesse Love +28000
Noah Gragson +28000
Zane Smith +28000
Shane van Gisbergen +34000
Justin Haley +36000
Todd Gilliland +38000
Ty Dillon +50000
Josh Bilicki +50000
Cody Ware +50000
Riley Herbst +50000
Katherine Legge +50000

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction

Chase Briscoe’s recent form has silenced skeptics: back-to-back P2s and eight top-fives in 21 starts highlight how comfortable he’s become in the No. 19 Toyota. Indianapolis is also his home track, and drivers often get an extra gear here. At +1300, he’s a great mid-tier play with genuine upside. Bet on Chase Briscoe to win the Brickyard 400 (+1300) in Indy this weekend.

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction: Chase Briscoe (+1300)

Jared Oliver

Jared Oliver

