How To Bet On the NASCAR Brickyard 400 in Texas:

The Brickyard 400 is back on the oval for a second consecutive season, restoring one of NASCAR’s most beloved traditions at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin is the odds-on favorite to win the Brickyard 400 at +440 odds but defending champion Kyle Larson (+600) and current NASCAR Cup Series points leader Chase Elliott (+1000) are hot on his tail while Ryan Blaney (+700), William Byron (+1000), and Tyler Reddick (+1000) round out the list of top contenders.

With the playoffs right around the corner

Below, we'll break down the NASCAR Brickyard 400

NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds

The Brickyard 400 presents one of the deepest betting boards of the season, with Denny Hamlin (+440) at the top and plenty of action behind him. Kyle Larson (+600) is aiming to repeat his 2024 win, while Ryan Blaney (+700) is overdue for a breakout on a big stage. Chase Elliott and William Byron, both listed at +1000, are jockeying for the points lead, with Elliott pulling ahead thanks to a clean drive through overtime chaos. Tyler Reddick, also +1000, was dominant here last year before finishing P2—and he may be the hungriest driver in the top 10. The second tier features hot hands like Briscoe (+1300) and Bowman (+3200), each of whom has been trending up in recent weeks.

Scroll down to find the odds for every driver to win the NASCAR Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds Denny Hamlin +440 Kyle Larson +600 Ryan Blaney +700 Tyler Reddick +1000 Chase Elliott +1000 William Byron +1000 Christopher Bell +1200 Chris Buescher +1200 Chase Briscoe +1300 Ty Gibbs +1900 Brad Keselowski +2100 Joey Logano +2700 Carson Hocevar +2900 Bubba Wallace +3100 Ross Chastain +3200 Alex Bowman +3200 Kyle Busch +4000 Josh Berry +5000 Austin Cindric +6000 John Hunter Nemechek +7500 Erik Jones +7500 Ryan Preece +7500 Daniel Suarez +10000 AJ Allmendinger +18000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +24000 Austin Dillon +24000 Michael McDowell +28000 Jesse Love +28000 Noah Gragson +28000 Zane Smith +28000 Shane van Gisbergen +34000 Justin Haley +36000 Todd Gilliland +38000 Ty Dillon +50000 Josh Bilicki +50000 Cody Ware +50000 Riley Herbst +50000 Katherine Legge +50000

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction

Holding onto the final playoff spot, Wallace has urgency on his side and that matters more than ever with the season winding down. Wallace posted a P7 at Dover for his first top-10 in six starts and he desperately wants to give 23XI Racing a win. With 23XI Racing’s Indy history, Wallace is a viable longshot at +3100 odds, making him one of the best value bets on the board. Bet on Bubba Wallace (+3100) to win the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction: Bubba Wallace (+3100)