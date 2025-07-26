How To Bet On the NASCAR Brickyard 400 in Texas:

The Brickyard 400 is back on the oval for a second consecutive season, restoring one of NASCAR’s most beloved traditions at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin is the odds-on favorite to win the Brickyard 400 at +440 odds but defending champion Kyle Larson (+600) and current NASCAR Cup Series points leader Chase Elliott (+1000) are hot on his tail while Ryan Blaney (+700), William Byron (+1000), and Tyler Reddick (+1000) round out the list of top contenders.
With the playoffs right around the corner, NASCAR fans in Texas don't have to drive out of state or to the nearest casino to place their bets on one of the most iconic races of the year.
Below, we'll break down the NASCAR Brickyard 400.
NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds
The Brickyard 400 presents one of the deepest betting boards of the season, with Denny Hamlin (+440) at the top and plenty of action behind him. Kyle Larson (+600) is aiming to repeat his 2024 win, while Ryan Blaney (+700) is overdue for a breakout on a big stage. Chase Elliott and William Byron, both listed at +1000, are jockeying for the points lead, with Elliott pulling ahead thanks to a clean drive through overtime chaos. Tyler Reddick, also +1000, was dominant here last year before finishing P2—and he may be the hungriest driver in the top 10. The second tier features hot hands like Briscoe (+1300) and Bowman (+3200), each of whom has been trending up in recent weeks.
Scroll down to find the odds for every driver to win the NASCAR Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Driver
NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds
Denny Hamlin
+440
Kyle Larson
+600
Ryan Blaney
+700
Tyler Reddick
+1000
Chase Elliott
+1000
William Byron
+1000
Christopher Bell
+1200
Chris Buescher
+1200
Chase Briscoe
+1300
Ty Gibbs
+1900
Brad Keselowski
+2100
Joey Logano
+2700
Carson Hocevar
+2900
Bubba Wallace
+3100
Ross Chastain
+3200
Alex Bowman
+3200
Kyle Busch
+4000
Josh Berry
+5000
Austin Cindric
+6000
John Hunter Nemechek
+7500
Erik Jones
+7500
Ryan Preece
+7500
Daniel Suarez
+10000
AJ Allmendinger
+18000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
+24000
Austin Dillon
+24000
Michael McDowell
+28000
Jesse Love
+28000
Noah Gragson
+28000
Zane Smith
+28000
Shane van Gisbergen
+34000
Justin Haley
+36000
Todd Gilliland
+38000
Ty Dillon
+50000
Josh Bilicki
+50000
Cody Ware
+50000
Riley Herbst
+50000
Katherine Legge
+50000
NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction
Holding onto the final playoff spot, Wallace has urgency on his side and that matters more than ever with the season winding down. Wallace posted a P7 at Dover for his first top-10 in six starts and he desperately wants to give 23XI Racing a win. With 23XI Racing’s Indy history, Wallace is a viable longshot at +3100 odds, making him one of the best value bets on the board. Bet on Bubba Wallace (+3100) to win the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction: Bubba Wallace (+3100)