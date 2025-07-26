Home How To Bet On The NASCAR Brickyard 400 In Texas
The Brickyard 400 is back on the oval for a second consecutive season, restoring one of NASCAR’s most beloved traditions at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin is the odds-on favorite to win the Brickyard 400 at +440 odds but defending champion Kyle Larson (+600) and current NASCAR Cup Series points leader Chase Elliott (+1000) are hot on his tail while Ryan Blaney (+700), William Byron (+1000), and Tyler Reddick (+1000) round out the list of top contenders. 

With the playoffs right around the corner, NASCAR fans in Texas don’t have to drive out of state or to the nearest casino to place their bets on one of the most iconic races of the year. The best offshore sportsbooks are giving away up to $5,000 to Texas residents who sign up ahead of the race and place their bets online, meaning fans can capitalize on the best odds, boost their bankroll, and maximize their winnings without breaking the bank. 

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the NASCAR Brickyard 400 in Texas and claim your free bets for Sunday’s race.

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for NASCAR Brickyard 400

One of the best online betting sites for the NASCAR Brickyard 400. Get free bets and betting offers for the big race on Sunday

Get trackside without leaving your couch. BetOnline’s sleek platform puts the Brickyard 400 right in your hands, offering dynamic odds and dozens of ways to bet every lap. From underdog picks to stage props, there’s action for everyone. Sign up and hit the throttle with $250 in free bets, just in time for race day.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

  • $250 in free bets for new users
  • Competitive NASCAR odds and deep race-day markets
  • Ongoing contests and betting promotions
  • Reward program for loyal, active bettors

2. Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for NASCAR Brickyard 400

One of the best sports betting sites for the NASCAR Brickyard 400. Bet105 just makes it simple for all players to place their bets for the race on Sunday

Bet105 keeps things fast and focused, just like the Brickyard 400. Skip the clutter and enjoy sleek crypto betting with boosted odds and deep NASCAR markets. Whether you’re backing a veteran or betting a bold underdog, Bet105 delivers streamlined value. Join now and hit the track with a $25 risk-free bet.

Why Sign Up For Bet105?

  • $25 risk-free bet for new users
  • Best odds, no gimmicks or hidden terms
  • Boosts over bonuses for better race-day value
  • Crypto-friendly with fast, secure transactions

3. Bovada — $750 crypto bonus for NASCAR Brickyard 400

A solid sports betting site for NASCAR Brickyard 400, Bovada gives away 0 in crypto bonuses for the race

Every turn at the Brickyard is a new opportunity, and Bovada lets you bet on it your way. Whether you’re backing a fan favorite or building a prop bet from scratch, Bovada’s custom odds feature puts you in control. New users can shift into gear with a $750 crypto bonus.

Why Sign Up For Bovada?

  • $750 crypto bonus for first-time users
  • Custom bets available on any race outcome
  • Fast deposits and withdrawals, including crypto
  • Huge NASCAR markets with competitive odds

4. BetNow — $1,500 NASCAR Brickyard Betting Offer

Claim the best betting bonuses for the NASCAR Brickyard 400 at BetNow.

Crank up your race-day betting with BetNow’s powerful platform. Brickyard 400 odds are red-hot, and new users can grab up to $1500 in bonuses just for jumping in. With no deposit fees and steady rebates, this is a sportsbook built for consistent bettors.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

  • $1,500 deposit bonus for new users
  • 2% rebate on all losses
  • No deposit fees, multiple payment options
  • Strong NASCAR odds and race-day promos

5. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BETUS is the biggest betting bonuses for NASCAR Brickyard 400

The Brickyard 400 demands bold picks, and BetUS gives you the bankroll to make them. With the industry’s biggest deposit bonus at $2,625, plus premium odds and consistent promos, your betting momentum won’t slow down. It’s built for bettors who don’t hold back.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

  • $2,625 deposit bonus for new users
  • Best bonuses in the industry
  • Lucrative reload and referral rewards
    Competitive NASCAR Brickyard 400 odds

NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds

The Brickyard 400 presents one of the deepest betting boards of the season, with Denny Hamlin (+440) at the top and plenty of action behind him. Kyle Larson (+600) is aiming to repeat his 2024 win, while Ryan Blaney (+700) is overdue for a breakout on a big stage. Chase Elliott and William Byron, both listed at +1000, are jockeying for the points lead, with Elliott pulling ahead thanks to a clean drive through overtime chaos. Tyler Reddick, also +1000, was dominant here last year before finishing P2—and he may be the hungriest driver in the top 10. The second tier features hot hands like Briscoe (+1300) and Bowman (+3200), each of whom has been trending up in recent weeks.

 

Scroll down to find the odds for every driver to win the NASCAR Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds
Denny Hamlin +440
Kyle Larson +600
Ryan Blaney +700
Tyler Reddick +1000
Chase Elliott +1000
William Byron +1000
Christopher Bell +1200
Chris Buescher +1200
Chase Briscoe +1300
Ty Gibbs +1900
Brad Keselowski +2100
Joey Logano +2700
Carson Hocevar +2900
Bubba Wallace +3100
Ross Chastain +3200
Alex Bowman +3200
Kyle Busch +4000
Josh Berry +5000
Austin Cindric +6000
John Hunter Nemechek +7500
Erik Jones +7500
Ryan Preece +7500
Daniel Suarez +10000
AJ Allmendinger +18000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +24000
Austin Dillon +24000
Michael McDowell +28000
Jesse Love +28000
Noah Gragson +28000
Zane Smith +28000
Shane van Gisbergen +34000
Justin Haley +36000
Todd Gilliland +38000
Ty Dillon +50000
Josh Bilicki +50000
Cody Ware +50000
Riley Herbst +50000
Katherine Legge +50000

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction

Holding onto the final playoff spot, Wallace has urgency on his side and that matters more than ever with the season winding down. Wallace posted a P7 at Dover for his first top-10 in six starts and he desperately wants to give 23XI Racing a win. With 23XI Racing’s Indy history, Wallace is a viable longshot at +3100 odds, making him one of the best value bets on the board. Bet on Bubba Wallace (+3100) to win the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction: Bubba Wallace (+3100)

Jared Oliver

Jared Oliver

