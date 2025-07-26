How To Bet On the NASCAR Brickyard 400 in South Carolina:

One of the crown jewels of the NASCAR Cup Series returns this weekend as the Brickyard 400 takes center stage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27 at 2:00 PM ET. This year’s edition marks the second straight season back on the historic 2.5-mile oval after a three-year detour on the road course.
NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds
With five races left in the regular season, the stakes are high for the top contenders in Indy on Sunday. Denny Hamlin (+440) is the odds-on favorite to win the Brickyard 400, while defending champion Kyle Larson (+600) has history on his side after winning last year’s event with a late-race push. Chase Elliott (+1000) currently leads the series in points after capitalizing on Byron’s late crash at Dover, while Tyler Reddick (+1000) continues to knock on the door of victory lane. Ryan Blaney (+700) is another top-tier threat who could easily deliver value this week. Don’t forget about Briscoe (+1300), Bowman (+3200), and Wallace (+3100), each of whom enters Indy with real momentum and playoff implications in play.
Driver
NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds
Denny Hamlin
+440
Kyle Larson
+600
Ryan Blaney
+700
Tyler Reddick
+1000
Chase Elliott
+1000
William Byron
+1000
Christopher Bell
+1200
Chris Buescher
+1200
Chase Briscoe
+1300
Ty Gibbs
+1900
Brad Keselowski
+2100
Joey Logano
+2700
Carson Hocevar
+2900
Bubba Wallace
+3100
Ross Chastain
+3200
Alex Bowman
+3200
Kyle Busch
+4000
Josh Berry
+5000
Austin Cindric
+6000
John Hunter Nemechek
+7500
Erik Jones
+7500
Ryan Preece
+7500
Daniel Suarez
+10000
AJ Allmendinger
+18000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
+24000
Austin Dillon
+24000
Michael McDowell
+28000
Jesse Love
+28000
Noah Gragson
+28000
Zane Smith
+28000
Shane van Gisbergen
+34000
Justin Haley
+36000
Todd Gilliland
+38000
Ty Dillon
+50000
Josh Bilicki
+50000
Cody Ware
+50000
Riley Herbst
+50000
Katherine Legge
+50000
NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction
Bubba Wallace enters Indianapolis clinging to the final playoff spot, and that kind of pressure often brings out the best in the No. 23 team. He ended a six-race top-10 drought with a P7 finish at Dover, a result that could signal momentum returning at just the right time. While his career record at the Brickyard isn’t flashy, Wallace has shown he can run well on flat, fast ovals—especially with 23XI Racing’s speed package improving late in the season. With playoff implications looming large and Wallace known for showing up in high-stakes situations, his +3100 number offers real value for bettors seeking a live underdog with upside. Bet on Bubba Wallace (+3100) to win the Brickyard 400 at BetOnline.
NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction: Bubba Wallace (+3100)