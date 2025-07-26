Home How To Bet On The NASCAR Brickyard 400 In Florida
Sports Betting

How To Bet On The NASCAR Brickyard 400 In Florida

Jared Oliver
Published date:

How To Bet On The NASCAR Brickyard 400 In Florida

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 2025 Brickyard 400 on Sunday. With the NASCAR Playoffs right around the corner, there are several key storylines unfolding in Indy this week. Denny Hamlin is the odds-on favorite to win but defending champion Kyle Larson (+600) and Chase Elliott (+1000) aren’t far behind on the odds board. 

Luckily, Florida residents can boost their bankroll and back their favorite drivers without breaking the bank this weekend. The top online sportsbooks are giving away up to $5,000 in free bets and bonus cash for one of the biggest races of the year. 

Find out how to bet on the NASCAR Brickyard 400 in Florida and claim your bonus cash for all of the action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

How To Bet On the NASCAR Brickyard 400 in Florida:

  1. Click here to get $250 in free bets at BetOnline
  2. Sign up and deposit $50 or more 
  3. Get your free bets instantly
  4. Place your bets on the NASCAR Brickyard 400 

Best Nascar Brickyard 400 Betting Offers In Florida

  1. BetOnline$250 in free bets for NASCAR Brickyard 400
  2. Bet105Free $25 Bet for the NASCAR Brickyard 400 
  3. Bovada$750 crypto bonus for NASCAR Brickyard 400
  4. BetNow$1,500 NASCAR Brickyard 400 Betting Offer
  5. BetUS125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for NASCAR Brickyard 400

One of the best online betting sites for the NASCAR Brickyard 400. Get free bets and betting offers for the big race on Sunday

The Brickyard 400 is one of NASCAR’s crown jewels, and BetOnline is the place to bet it. With deep markets and fast-moving lines, you can wager on everything from pole positions to victory lane outcomes. Their reward program and rolling promotions keep you ahead of the pack. New users get $250 in free bets, no drafting required.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

  • $250 in free bets for new users
  • Competitive NASCAR odds and deep race-day markets
  • Ongoing contests and betting promotions
  • Reward program for loyal, active bettors

Join BetOnline Now!

2. Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for NASCAR Brickyard 400

One of the best sports betting sites for the NASCAR Brickyard 400. Bet105 just makes it simple for all players to place their bets for the race on Sunday

There’s no better time to join Bet105 than Brickyard 400 weekend. This race is a fan-favorite, and Bet105 gives you pure betting power with custom odds, boost-filled offers, and zero unnecessary distractions. It’s built for bettors who want straight action. Start with a $25 risk-free bet and go full throttle.

Why Sign Up For Bet105?

  • $25 risk-free bet for new users
  • Best odds, no gimmicks or hidden terms
  • Boosts over bonuses for better race-day value
  • Crypto-friendly with fast, secure transactions

Join Bet105 Now!

3. Bovada — $750 crypto bonus for NASCAR Brickyard 400

A solid sports betting site for NASCAR Brickyard 400, Bovada gives away 0 in crypto bonuses for the race

Bovada lets you take the wheel on Brickyard 400 bets. Don’t settle for preset lines, create your own odds and cash in on your predictions. With top-tier bonuses, fast withdrawals, and custom betting tools, Bovada is built for fans who think ahead.

Why Sign Up For Bovada?

  • $750 crypto bonus for first-time users
  • Custom bets available on any race outcome
  • Fast deposits and withdrawals, including crypto
  • Huge NASCAR markets with competitive odds

Join Bovada Now!

4. BetNow — $1,500 NASCAR Brickyard Betting Offer

Claim the best betting bonuses for the NASCAR Brickyard 400 at BetNow.

BetNow gives you more grip on your Brickyard 400 wagers. From full-race outcomes to stage-by-stage props, you’ll find sharp odds and easy banking every step of the way. New users can accelerate with a $1500 bonus and benefit from BetNow’s 2% rebate system on any losses.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

  • $1,500 deposit bonus for new users
  • 2% rebate on all losses
  • No deposit fees, multiple payment options
  • Strong NASCAR odds and race-day promos

Join BetNow Now!

5. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BETUS is the biggest betting bonuses for NASCAR Brickyard 400

Turn race day into payday with BetUS. Their massive $2,625 welcome bonus lets you start strong on the Brickyard 400, one of NASCAR’s most historic races. With reload bonuses and referral rewards built in, this sportsbook is made for serious, long-term betting.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

  • $2,625 deposit bonus for new users
  • Best bonuses in the industry
  • Lucrative reload and referral rewards
    Competitive NASCAR Brickyard 400 odds

Join BetUS Now!

Who Can Bet On the NASCAR Brickyard 400 In Florida?

  • Must be 18 or older
  • Sign up with a valid email
  • Deposit using an accepted payment method

NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds

The top of the Brickyard 400 oddsboard is crowded with familiar names, as Denny Hamlin (+440), Kyle Larson (+600), and Ryan Blaney (+700) pace a competitive field. Chase Elliott (+1000) enters Indy with the points lead after leapfrogging teammate Byron following a late move at Dover. Reddick (+1000) still hasn’t won this season but has been close, and this track suits his style, making him a sneaky pick to hoist the checkered flag on Sunday. Bettors should also keep an eye on Chase Briscoe (+1300), whose form has improved dramatically since taking over for Ryan Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Toyota. At +3100, Bubba Wallace could be this year’s Brickyard surprise, especially with playoff pressure mounting and 23XI Racing in need of a turnaround.

Scroll down to find the latest NASCAR Brickyard 400 odds available online.

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds
Denny Hamlin +440
Kyle Larson +600
Ryan Blaney +700
Tyler Reddick +1000
Chase Elliott +1000
William Byron +1000
Christopher Bell +1200
Chris Buescher +1200
Chase Briscoe +1300
Ty Gibbs +1900
Brad Keselowski +2100
Joey Logano +2700
Carson Hocevar +2900
Bubba Wallace +3100
Ross Chastain +3200
Alex Bowman +3200
Kyle Busch +4000
Josh Berry +5000
Austin Cindric +6000
John Hunter Nemechek +7500
Erik Jones +7500
Ryan Preece +7500
Daniel Suarez +10000
AJ Allmendinger +18000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +24000
Austin Dillon +24000
Michael McDowell +28000
Jesse Love +28000
Noah Gragson +28000
Zane Smith +28000
Shane van Gisbergen +34000
Justin Haley +36000
Todd Gilliland +38000
Ty Dillon +50000
Josh Bilicki +50000
Cody Ware +50000
Riley Herbst +50000
Katherine Legge +50000

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction

Alex Bowman is quietly one of the hottest drivers on the circuit right now, jumping into the top 10 in points thanks to five top-fives in his last six races. While he hasn’t won since 2024, the No. 48 car is trending upward. With this much momentum at a high-variance track, +3200 is a generous price for a driver who seems due for a win right now. Bet on Alex Bowman (+3200) as a sharp value play to win Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction: Alex Bowman (+700)

Jared Oliver

Jared Oliver

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

How To Bet On The NASCAR Brickyard 400 In Wisconsin
Sports Betting

How To Bet On The NASCAR Brickyard 400 In Wisconsin

Jared Oliver
How To Bet On The NASCAR Brickyard 400 In South Carolina
Sports Betting

How To Bet On The NASCAR Brickyard 400 In South Carolina

Jared Oliver

One of the crown jewels of the NASCAR Cup Series returns this weekend as the Brickyard 400 takes center stage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27 at 2:00 PM ET. This year’s edition marks the second straight season back on the historic 2.5-mile oval after a three-year detour on the road course.  Even...

How To Bet On The NASCAR Brickyard 400 In Texas
Sports Betting

How To Bet On The NASCAR Brickyard 400 In Texas

Jared Oliver

The Brickyard 400 is back on the oval for a second consecutive season, restoring one of NASCAR’s most beloved traditions at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin is the odds-on favorite to win the Brickyard 400 at +440 odds but defending champion Kyle Larson (+600) and current NASCAR Cup Series points leader Chase Elliott (+1000) are...

How To Bet On The NASCAR Brickyard 400 In California
Sports Betting

How To Bet On The NASCAR Brickyard 400 In California

Jared Oliver
5 Best NASCAR Betting Apps With Offers For The Brickyard 400
Sports Betting

5 Best NASCAR Betting Apps With Offers For The Brickyard 400

Jared Oliver
Virginia Museum of Natural History
Arts, Local

Waynesboro: Natural history museum looks ahead to 2027 to secure state funds for construction

Crystal Graham
j'mari taylor uva football
Football, Go 'Hoos

Did Virginia Tech try to recruit an NCCU RB (who ended up at UVA) during a game?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status