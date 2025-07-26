The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 2025 Brickyard 400 on Sunday. With the NASCAR Playoffs right around the corner, there are several key storylines unfolding in Indy this week. Denny Hamlin is the odds-on favorite to win but defending champion Kyle Larson (+600) and Chase Elliott (+1000) aren’t far behind on the odds board.

Find out how to bet on the NASCAR Brickyard 400 in Florida and claim your bonus cash for all of the action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds

The top of the Brickyard 400 oddsboard is crowded with familiar names, as Denny Hamlin (+440), Kyle Larson (+600), and Ryan Blaney (+700) pace a competitive field. Chase Elliott (+1000) enters Indy with the points lead after leapfrogging teammate Byron following a late move at Dover. Reddick (+1000) still hasn’t won this season but has been close, and this track suits his style, making him a sneaky pick to hoist the checkered flag on Sunday. Bettors should also keep an eye on Chase Briscoe (+1300), whose form has improved dramatically since taking over for Ryan Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Toyota. At +3100, Bubba Wallace could be this year’s Brickyard surprise, especially with playoff pressure mounting and 23XI Racing in need of a turnaround.

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds Denny Hamlin +440 Kyle Larson +600 Ryan Blaney +700 Tyler Reddick +1000 Chase Elliott +1000 William Byron +1000 Christopher Bell +1200 Chris Buescher +1200 Chase Briscoe +1300 Ty Gibbs +1900 Brad Keselowski +2100 Joey Logano +2700 Carson Hocevar +2900 Bubba Wallace +3100 Ross Chastain +3200 Alex Bowman +3200 Kyle Busch +4000 Josh Berry +5000 Austin Cindric +6000 John Hunter Nemechek +7500 Erik Jones +7500 Ryan Preece +7500 Daniel Suarez +10000 AJ Allmendinger +18000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +24000 Austin Dillon +24000 Michael McDowell +28000 Jesse Love +28000 Noah Gragson +28000 Zane Smith +28000 Shane van Gisbergen +34000 Justin Haley +36000 Todd Gilliland +38000 Ty Dillon +50000 Josh Bilicki +50000 Cody Ware +50000 Riley Herbst +50000 Katherine Legge +50000

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction

Alex Bowman is quietly one of the hottest drivers on the circuit right now, jumping into the top 10 in points thanks to five top-fives in his last six races. While he hasn’t won since 2024, the No. 48 car is trending upward. With this much momentum at a high-variance track, +3200 is a generous price for a driver who seems due for a win right now. Bet on Alex Bowman (+3200) as a sharp value play to win Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction: Alex Bowman (+700)