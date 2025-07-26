How To Bet On the NASCAR Brickyard 400 in California:

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to one of its most iconic venues as drivers gear up for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs just five races away, the stakes are high in Indy this weekend. Denny Hamlin is favored to win the Brickyard 400 at +440 odds with defending champion Kyle Larson not far behind at +600 but there are several longshots who offer tremendous value at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week.

NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds

Kyle Larson (+600) returns to the Brickyard as the defending champ, having taken the checkered flag last year after leading only eight laps and his recent form suggests he’s more than ready to contend again.

Denny Hamlin remains the favorite at +440, while Ryan Blaney (+700) and Christopher Bell (+1200) round out a deep pool of contenders with oval-track pedigree. Chase Elliott, now atop the Cup Series standings, is priced at +1000 along with Byron and Reddick, who each bring speed and urgency to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

However, longshot bettors might also want to keep an eye on Alex Bowman (+3200), whose P3 at Dover lifted him to 9th in the standings. Bowman is in the midst of a remarkable stretch with five top-five finishes in his last six starts.

If you’re hunting value, Briscoe (+1300) and Wallace (+3100) both bring upside in what’s shaping up to be one of the most competitive Brickyards in years.

Scroll down for the latest Brickyard 400 odds available in California.

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds Denny Hamlin +440 Kyle Larson +600 Ryan Blaney +700 Tyler Reddick +1000 Chase Elliott +1000 William Byron +1000 Christopher Bell +1200 Chris Buescher +1200 Chase Briscoe +1300 Ty Gibbs +1900 Brad Keselowski +2100 Joey Logano +2700 Carson Hocevar +2900 Bubba Wallace +3100 Ross Chastain +3200 Alex Bowman +3200 Kyle Busch +4000 Josh Berry +5000 Austin Cindric +6000 John Hunter Nemechek +7500 Erik Jones +7500 Ryan Preece +7500 Daniel Suarez +10000 AJ Allmendinger +18000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +24000 Austin Dillon +24000 Michael McDowell +28000 Jesse Love +28000 Noah Gragson +28000 Zane Smith +28000 Shane van Gisbergen +34000 Justin Haley +36000 Todd Gilliland +38000 Ty Dillon +50000 Josh Bilicki +50000 Cody Ware +50000 Riley Herbst +50000 Katherine Legge +50000

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction

Tyler Reddick came painfully close to victory at Indy last season, leading for a race-high 40 laps, before settling for second place. Still winless in 2025, he’s one of the most overdue drivers in the field. With elite speed on flatter ovals and strong equipment at 23XI, this could be the breakout moment for Reddick and his team. The lone winless pilot ranked among the top eight, Reddick offers some excellent value at +1000 odds. Bet on Reddick (+1000) to win the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction: Tyler Reddick (+1000)