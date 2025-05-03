How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby from Kansas

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is almost here with the Churchill Downs feature on Saturday, May 3 – and residents of Kansas can wager on the race with thousands of dollars in free bets through the best US offshore sportsbooks listed in this guide, with our favorite being BetWhale.

Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites for the Kentucky Derby

Below you will find our top five choices for the best Kansas sports betting sites to wager on the 2025 Kentucky Derby. To help you with signing up, we have added detailed reviews of each operator and their promos further down.

BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer Bovada – Horse racing sportsbook with $750 bonus bets BUSR – Dedicated racebook with $1,000 free bets

Kansas Sports Betting Latest – Can I Bet on the Kentucky Derby in Kansas?

Sports betting has been legalised in Kansas and if you’re a resident of the state, you’re free to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2025.

There are a few state regulated operators in business in Kansas but there are plenty of disadvantages to using these such as limits and KYC checks.

With the best offshore betting sites listed on our guide, you don’t have to worry about any of that and the process couldn’t be easier.

There are many advantages to using offshore sportsbooks, including the incredible welcome offers where you can bag thousands of dollars in free bets to use at Churchill Downs this weekend.

These operators cater specifically to cryptocurrency users also, with very quick withdrawals and deposits that usually take days when using normal banking methods.

1. BetWhale (125% Deposit Bonus, up to $1,250)

It’s hard to look past BetWhale as the top choice for betting on the Kentucky Derby 2025. This is a new sportsbook launched in 2023, offering up to $1,250 in free bets for the race.

Residents of Kansas can sign up instantly and start wagering. Despite being so new to the game, BetWhale is already known as one of the main players.

Why Join BetWhale for Horse Racing?

Caters to mobile bettors with an easy to use interface

One of the best Kentucky Derby welcome offers around

No payout limits

2. BetOnline (50% Deposit Bonus, up to $250)

BetOnline is another trusted offshore sportsbook for residents of Kansas wanting to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2025 at Churchill Downs.

There is up to $250 in free bets ready to be claimed for the action using BetOnline’s 50% deposit bonus.

This is a company that has been in operation for over two decades and its reputation speaks for itself.

Why Join BetOnline for Horse Racing?

Two decades of experience as an industry leader

$250 sign-up bonus for Kentucky Derby 2025

Crypto sports betting

3. BetNow (Up to 200% Deposit Bonus)

Horse racing sportsbook BetNow are offering a 200% deposit bonus with $200 in free bets for those living in Kansas to take advantage of for the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Wagering with BetNow has never been easier and it takes just minutes to sign up and start punting on all of the great racing at Churchill Downs.

Why Join BetNow for Horse Racing?

$200 free bets for Kentucky Derby

No payout limits or restrictions

Slick user interface

4. Bovada (75% Deposit Bonus, up to $750)

Bovada stands out as one of the premier online sports betting platforms for punters in Kansas, often regarded as the top choice in the industry.

Bovada is highly respected and trusted, featuring a mobile app which makes betting on the go easier than ever.

Sign up today to receive a 75% deposit bonus with up to $750 in free bets for the Kentucky Derby.

Why Join Bovada for Horse Racing?

Mobile app is easy to use

$750 Kentucky Derby bonus bets

Competitive odds

5. BUSR (100% Deposit Bonus, up to $1,000)

If you’re looking for a racing-specific operator then BUSR is the one for you – it literally stands for Bet US Racing!

Its main focus is racing and it features plenty of racing-based promotions every day like money back on selected races and a rebate program.

Why Join BUSR for Horse Racing?

$1,000 free bets for Kentucky Derby

Money back promotions

Rebate program

Kentucky Derby Odds 2025

The Kentucky Derby is one of America’s biggest days for betting turnover and the bulk of bets are likely to be on the market leader, Journalism.

Journalism was a good winner of the Santa Anita Derby last time out but it is important to consider we haven’t seen a winning favourite in the race since 2018.

Florida Derby runner-up Sovereignty is also going to be very popular on the day and Arkansas Derby winner Sandman is a good each-way prospect.

2025 Kentucky Derby Runners, Post Positions and Betting Odds

1 Citizen Bull 20-1

2 Neoequos 30-1

3 Final Gambit 30-1

4 Rodriguez 12-1

5 American Promise 30-1

6 Admire Daytona 30-1

7 Luxor Cafe 15-1

8 Journalism 3-1

9 Burnham Square 12-1

10 Grande 20-1

11 Flying Mohawk 30-1

12 East Avenue 20-1

13 Publisher 20-1

14 Tiztastic 20-1

15 Render Judgement 30-1

16 Coal Battle 30-1

17 Sandman 6-1

18 Sovereignty 5-1

19 Chunk of Gold 30-1

20 Owen Almighty 30-1

Note: Odds are subject to change.