How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in Texas:

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is making his long-awaited return to the ring on Saturday, July 19th, 2025, taking on WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.

At 46 years old, Pacquiao is trying to break his record as the oldest welterweight champion in history. His team hand-picked Barrios as the comeback opponent, and that decision turned some heads. Barrios is 16 years younger and is 3-0-1 in his last four fights coming into Saturday’s PPV event.

For boxing fans in Texas, this fight is not just a must-watch; it's a prime betting opportunity with Pacquiao listed as a heavy +240 underdog in Vegas.



Is It Legal To Bet on Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in Texas?

Sports betting isn’t legal in Texas but boxing fans can still bet on Manny Pacquiao’s comeback in Vegas on Saturday night. Residents in the Lone Star State can sign up for an account with one of the top offshore sportsbooks, as long as they are at least 18 years old and have a valid email address. New members can sign up, claim free bets, and instantly start betting on the Pacquiao versus Barrios fight without any restrictions. With up to $5,000 in free bets available for the fight, there are plenty of reasons to sign up and get in on the action.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Undercard

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios; for Barrios’ WBC welterweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu; for Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro; super lightweight

Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez; featherweight

Pacquiao vs. Barrios Bio Record and Stats

Mario Barrios Manny Pacquiao Nationality American Puerto Rican Age 30 46 Height 6’0” 5’5” Reach 70” 67” Total Fights 32 72 Record 29-2-1 (18 KOs) 62-8-2 (39 KOs)

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Odds

Boxer Odds Total Mario Barrios -285 Over 10.5 (-130) Manny Pacquiao +240 Under 10.5 (+110)

Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) is the younger, more active fighter and enters as a -285 favorite. He’s 16 years Pacquiao’s junior, so it makes sense that the oddsmakers are siding with youth and momentum in this one. But Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) isn’t stepping in just to collect a paycheck. At +240, there’s real value in the boxing legend, especially when he’s already made history once at this weight.

Here are the complete list of odds for Pacquiao versus Barrios, according to BetOnline.

Method of Victory Odds Mario Barrios By Ko, Tko Or Dq +140 Manny Pacquiao By Decision Or Technical Decision +375 Draw Or Technical Draw +1600 Mario Barrios By Decision Or Technical Decision +240 Manny Pacquiao By Ko, Tko Or Dq +475

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction

With the total rounds set at 10.5, this bout is going to be far from a walk in the park for Barrios, who is coming off of a draw in November. Barrios looked vulnerable in his last fight against Abel Ramos, and Pacquiao’s team clearly saw something that prompted the comeback. Pacquiao may be older, but he’s still dangerous. He has the power, ring IQ, and footwork to outsmart a younger opponent and make this a competitive fight. At +240, the return is worth the risk. Bet on Pacquiao to win outright and reclaim the WBC title on Saturday night.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction: Pacquiao ML (+240)