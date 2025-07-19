Home How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In South Carolina
How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In South Carolina

Jared Oliver
How to bet on Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios in South Carolina

Manny Pacquiao officially comes out of retirement in pursuit of Mario Barrios’ WBC welterweight title. The Saturday night blockbuster is set to headline the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. 

On his quest to become the second-oldest world champion in history, Manny Pacquiao heads into the ring as a significant betting underdog against Barrios at +240 odds. 

The best online sportsbooks are offering up to $5,000 in free bets to South Carolina residents this weekend. 

Read on to learn how to bet on Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios in South Carolina and claim a free bet for the blockbuster event. 

How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in South Carolina:

  1. Click here to get $250 in free bets at BetOnline
  2. Sign up and deposit $50 or more 
  3. Get your free bets instantly
  4. Place your bets on the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios fight 

Best Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Betting Offers In South Carolina

  1. BetOnline$250 in free bets for Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios
  2. Bet105Free $25 Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Bet
  3. Bovada$750 crypto bonus for Pacquiao vs. Barrios
  4. BetNow$1,500 Pacquiao vs. Barrios Betting Offer
  5. BetUS125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios

a top online sportsbooks when it comes to betting on Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios fight tonight. Get free bets and bonuses for the bet boxing event of the year

Manny Pacquiao is back, and there’s no better place to wager than BetOnline. New users get $250 in free bets just for signing up, giving you a head start on fight night. With top boxing odds, free contests, and a crypto-friendly, easy-to-use platform, BetOnline delivers everything a fight fan needs.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

  • $250 in free bets for new users
  • Competitive boxing odds and markets
  • Free contests and reload bonuses
  • Fast, easy, crypto-friendly platform

Join BetOnline Now!

2. Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios

Get a free bet for the Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios fight

Bet105 gives you just that with a risk-free $25 bet, plus some of the sharpest boxing odds online. The platform is built for real bettors, no gimmicks, no massive rollovers, just pure action. Add in crypto deposits, quick payouts, and consistent bonuses, and you’ve got a sportsbook you can trust.

Why Sign Up For Bet105?

  • $25 risk-free bet for new users
  • Competitive odds and crypto-friendly platform
  • Cashback, odds boosts, free bets
  • No gimmicks, fast deposits and withdrawals

Join Bet105 Now!

3. Bovada — $750 crypto bonus for Pacquiao vs. Barrios

Bovada

Bovada offers quick, secure crypto payouts and a $750 bonus to jump-start your Pacquiao vs. Barrios bets. From the moment you sign up, you’ll enjoy smooth navigation, sharp odds, and a full suite of betting options. No delays, no nonsense, just pure action.

Why Sign Up For Bovada?

  • $750 crypto bonus for new users
  • Best odds, request your own lines
  • Fast deposits and crypto withdrawals
  • Easy-to-use, trusted sportsbook platform

Join Bovada Now!

4. BetNow — $1,500 Pacquiao vs Barrios Betting Offer

BetNow is one of the best online sportsbooks when comes to betting on Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios. Cash in on free bets and betting offers for Saturday's fight

With BetNow, every bet counts thanks to a huge $1500 bonus and 2% cashback on losses. The platform offers sharp odds on Pacquiao vs. Barrios and fast, easy crypto deposits. BetNow’s reload offers keep your bankroll growing round after round.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

  • $1500 sportsbook bonus for new users
  • 2% rebate on all losses
  • Fast crypto deposits and withdrawals
  • Competitive odds and reload bonuses

Join BetNow Now!

5. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

one of the biggest betting offers available for Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios

BetUS puts you in control with a $2,625 welcome bonus and the best odds on Pacquiao vs. Barrios. From reload bonuses to big markets, everything is designed to help you win more. It’s fast, easy to use, and pays out quick.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

  • $2,625 crypto bonus for new users
  • Best odds and betting markets available
  • Frequent reloads and cash bonuses
  • Fast, easy crypto deposits and withdrawals

Join BetUS Now!

Sports betting is not legal in South Carolina but residents don’t have to drive to the nearest casino or out of state to get in on the action. With one of the most highly-anticipated PPV events taking place this weekend, the best offshore sportsbooks are giving away up to $5,000 in free bets for Pacquiao versus Barrios. With a loaded fight card, there are plenty of opportunities for bettors to cash in on and win big. New users can simply sign up with a valid email address, make a deposit, and start betting on the fight without any restrictions. 

Who Can Bet On the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In South Carolina?

  • Must be 18 or older
  • Sign up with a valid email
  • Deposit using an accepted payment method

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Undercard

  • Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios; for Barrios’ WBC welterweight title
  • Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu; for Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro; super lightweight
  • Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez; featherweight

Pacquiao vs. Barrios Bio Record and Stats

Mario Barrios Manny Pacquiao
Nationality American Puerto Rican
Age 30 46
Height 6’0” 5’5”
Reach 70” 67”
Total Fights 32 72
Record 29-2-1 (18 KOs) 62-8-2 (39 KOs)

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Odds 

Boxer Odds Total 
Mario Barrios -285 Over 10.5 (-130)
Manny Pacquiao +240 Under 10.5 (+110)

‘Barrios is the overwhelming favorite and for good reason. He’s 16 years younger than Pacquiao and the busier fighter overall at this point in his career. Barrios is also hungry to prove himself after coming off of a draw in his previous bout versus Abel Ramos. The 30-year-old comes in with -285 odds to win the fight and defend his WBC Welterweight crown. On the other hand, Pacquiao will step back into the ring with the odds stacked against him at +240. The boxing legend hasn’t won a fight in nearly six years and is looking to become the oldest welterweight champion with a victory on Saturday.

The total for this fight is set at 10.5 rounds, a sign that the oddsmakers believe this will be a competitive fight. The under is favored at -130 while the under is set at +110. 

Here are the complete Pacquiao versus Barrios odds available on Saturday night.

Method of Victory Odds
Mario Barrios By Ko, Tko Or Dq +140
Manny Pacquiao By Decision Or Technical Decision +375
Draw Or Technical Draw +1600
Mario Barrios By Decision Or Technical Decision +240
Manny Pacquiao By Ko, Tko Or Dq +475

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction

This is a classic youth vs. experience matchup. Barrios is a solid technician with a high output rate, but he was hurt badly in his last fight and Pacquiao’s camp clearly believes they can exploit his weaknesses. Pacquiao still has the speed, timing, and veteran savvy to outmaneuver younger opponents and if he catches Barrios clean, this could get interesting fast. At +240, the value on Pacquiao is undeniable. Bet on Pacquiao to win and shock the world in his return.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction: Pacquiao ML (+240)

 

Jared Oliver

Jared Oliver

