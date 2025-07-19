How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in South Carolina:

Manny Pacquiao officially comes out of retirement in pursuit of Mario Barrios’ WBC welterweight title. The Saturday night blockbuster is set to headline the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

On his quest to become the second-oldest world champion in history, Manny Pacquiao heads into the ring as a significant betting underdog against Barrios at +240 odds.

Is It Legal To Bet on Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in South Carolina?

Sports betting is not legal in South Carolina but residents don’t have to drive to the nearest casino or out of state to get in on the action. With one of the most highly-anticipated PPV events taking place this weekend, the best offshore sportsbooks are giving away up to $5,000 in free bets for Pacquiao versus Barrios. With a loaded fight card, there are plenty of opportunities for bettors to cash in on and win big. New users can simply sign up with a valid email address, make a deposit, and start betting on the fight without any restrictions.

Who Can Bet On the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In South Carolina?

Must be 18 or older

Sign up with a valid email

Deposit using an accepted payment method

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Undercard

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios; for Barrios’ WBC welterweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu; for Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro; super lightweight

Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez; featherweight

Pacquiao vs. Barrios Bio Record and Stats

Mario Barrios Manny Pacquiao Nationality American Puerto Rican Age 30 46 Height 6’0” 5’5” Reach 70” 67” Total Fights 32 72 Record 29-2-1 (18 KOs) 62-8-2 (39 KOs)

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Odds

Boxer Odds Total Mario Barrios -285 Over 10.5 (-130) Manny Pacquiao +240 Under 10.5 (+110)

‘Barrios is the overwhelming favorite and for good reason. He’s 16 years younger than Pacquiao and the busier fighter overall at this point in his career. Barrios is also hungry to prove himself after coming off of a draw in his previous bout versus Abel Ramos. The 30-year-old comes in with -285 odds to win the fight and defend his WBC Welterweight crown. On the other hand, Pacquiao will step back into the ring with the odds stacked against him at +240. The boxing legend hasn’t won a fight in nearly six years and is looking to become the oldest welterweight champion with a victory on Saturday.

The total for this fight is set at 10.5 rounds, a sign that the oddsmakers believe this will be a competitive fight. The under is favored at -130 while the under is set at +110.

Here are the complete Pacquiao versus Barrios odds available on Saturday night.

Method of Victory Odds Mario Barrios By Ko, Tko Or Dq +140 Manny Pacquiao By Decision Or Technical Decision +375 Draw Or Technical Draw +1600 Mario Barrios By Decision Or Technical Decision +240 Manny Pacquiao By Ko, Tko Or Dq +475

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction

This is a classic youth vs. experience matchup. Barrios is a solid technician with a high output rate, but he was hurt badly in his last fight and Pacquiao’s camp clearly believes they can exploit his weaknesses. Pacquiao still has the speed, timing, and veteran savvy to outmaneuver younger opponents and if he catches Barrios clean, this could get interesting fast. At +240, the value on Pacquiao is undeniable. Bet on Pacquiao to win and shock the world in his return.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction: Pacquiao ML (+240)