How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in South Carolina:

Manny Pacquiao officially comes out of retirement in pursuit of Mario Barrios’ WBC welterweight title. The Saturday night blockbuster is set to headline the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
On his quest to become the second-oldest world champion in history, Manny Pacquiao heads into the ring as a significant betting underdog against Barrios at +240 odds.
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Undercard
- Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios; for Barrios’ WBC welterweight title
- Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu; for Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title
- Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro; super lightweight
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez; featherweight
Pacquiao vs. Barrios Bio Record and Stats
Mario Barrios
Manny Pacquiao
Nationality
American
Puerto Rican
Age
30
46
Height
6’0”
5’5”
Reach
70”
67”
Total Fights
32
72
Record
29-2-1 (18 KOs)
62-8-2 (39 KOs)
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Odds
Boxer
Odds
Total
Mario Barrios
-285
Over 10.5 (-130)
Manny Pacquiao
+240
Under 10.5 (+110)
‘Barrios is the overwhelming favorite and for good reason. He’s 16 years younger than Pacquiao and the busier fighter overall at this point in his career. Barrios is also hungry to prove himself after coming off of a draw in his previous bout versus Abel Ramos. The 30-year-old comes in with -285 odds to win the fight and defend his WBC Welterweight crown. On the other hand, Pacquiao will step back into the ring with the odds stacked against him at +240. The boxing legend hasn’t won a fight in nearly six years and is looking to become the oldest welterweight champion with a victory on Saturday.
The total for this fight is set at 10.5 rounds, a sign that the oddsmakers believe this will be a competitive fight. The under is favored at -130 while the under is set at +110.
Here are the complete Pacquiao versus Barrios odds available on Saturday night.
Method of Victory
Odds
Mario Barrios By Ko, Tko Or Dq
+140
Manny Pacquiao By Decision Or Technical Decision
+375
Draw Or Technical Draw
+1600
Mario Barrios By Decision Or Technical Decision
+240
Manny Pacquiao By Ko, Tko Or Dq
+475
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction
This is a classic youth vs. experience matchup. Barrios is a solid technician with a high output rate, but he was hurt badly in his last fight and Pacquiao’s camp clearly believes they can exploit his weaknesses. Pacquiao still has the speed, timing, and veteran savvy to outmaneuver younger opponents and if he catches Barrios clean, this could get interesting fast. At +240, the value on Pacquiao is undeniable. Bet on Pacquiao to win and shock the world in his return.
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction: Pacquiao ML (+240)