How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in Georgia:

Manny Pacquiao will make his return to boxing on Saturday night as he gets set to challenge WBC champ Mario Barrios for the welterweight title at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Barrios is just 30 years old, 16 years younger than Pacquiao, who will be fighting for the first time since 2021.
The boxing legend will come in as a heavy +210 underdog while Barrios owns -250 odds to win the fight and retain the gold. Georgia residents can wager on the title fight this weekend by signing up for an account with an offshore sportsbook and claim up to $5,000 in free bets.
Read on to find out how to bet on Manny Pacquiao versus Mario Barrios in Georgia and claim your bonus cash for one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year.
Is It Legal To Bet on Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in Georgia?
Georgia residents are still waiting for sports betting to become regulated in the Peach State but that doesn’t mean that they won’t be able to wager on Pacquiao’s return to the ring. Instead of driving out of state, boxing fans can sign up for an account with some of the best offshore sportsbooks and instantly claim free bonus cash upon making an account. Anyone 18 years of age or older can join, as long as they have a valid email address. Simply sign up, deposit, and get up to $5,000 in free bets for Pacquiao versus Barrios.
Who Can Bet On the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In Georgia?
- Must be 18 or older
- Sign up with a valid email
- Deposit using an accepted payment method
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Undercard
- Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios; for Barrios’ WBC welterweight title
- Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu; for Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title
- Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro; super lightweight
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez; featherweight
Pacquiao vs. Barrios Bio Record and Stats
Mario Barrios
Manny Pacquiao
Nationality
American
Puerto Rican
Age
30
46
Height
6’0”
5’5”
Reach
70”
67”
Total Fights
32
72
Record
29-2-1 (18 KOs)
62-8-2 (39 KOs)
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Odds
Barrios will enter the ring at MGM Grand as an overwhelming betting favorite at -250 odds. He’s 16 years younger than Pacquiao and is one of the busiest fighters in all of boxing, which should give him a major advantage on the scorecards in this one. On the other hand, Pacquiao will enter as a +210 underdog but the top sportsbooks are expecting this fight to go the distance. The fight is projected for 10.5 total rounds with the under only slightly favored at -130.
Here are the latest Pacquiao versus Barrios odds, according to BetOnline, one of the best boxing betting sites available in Georgia.
Boxer
Odds
Total
Mario Barrios
-285
Over 10.5 (-130)
Manny Pacquiao
+240
Under 10.5 (+110)
Method of Victory
Odds
Mario Barrios By Ko, Tko Or Dq
+140
Manny Pacquiao By Decision Or Technical Decision
+375
Draw Or Technical Draw
+1600
Mario Barrios By Decision Or Technical Decision
+240
Manny Pacquiao By Ko, Tko Or Dq
+475
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction
It’s hard to write off a legend like Pacquiao, even in a fight where it might seem he’s overmatched. Barrios is the younger, more active fighter at this point in his career but he was hurt badly in his previous bout against Abel Ramos in November. While Pacquiao is much older, he still has the power, experience, and IQ to make this fight a competitive one. He’s won each of his last three fights at MGM Grand, and at +240, he’s worth a shot with his legacy on the line. Bet on Manny Pacquiao to win back the WBC Welterweight title on Saturday night.
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction: Manny Pacquiao ML (+240)