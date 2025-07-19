How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in Florida:

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios will headline a loaded card at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Barrios will put his WBC Welterweight gold on the line on Saturday, as Pacquiao gets set to return to the ring for the first time in four years. Pacquiao has won his last three fights at MGM Grand and is looking to become the oldest welterweight champion ever at 46 years old. Despite his pedigree, he comes in as a +240 underdog against the younger Barrios.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Undercard

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios; for Barrios’ WBC welterweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu; for Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro; super lightweight

Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez; featherweight

Pacquiao vs. Barrios Bio Record and Stats

Mario Barrios Manny Pacquiao Nationality American Puerto Rican Age 30 46 Height 6’0” 5’5” Reach 70” 67” Total Fights 32 72 Record 29-2-1 (18 KOs) 62-8-2 (39 KOs)

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Odds

The defending WBC welterweight champ, Barrios is 16 years younger than Pacquiao and comes in as an overwhelming -285 betting favorite on Saturday night. Pacquaio, on the other hand, hasn’t won a bout in six years and looked overmatched in his previous loss versus Yordenis Ugas in 2021. The boxing legend comes in with +240 odds to win the fight and become the oldest welterweight champion ever at 46 years old. The fight is projected to go 10.5 rounds with the under slightly favored at -130 odds.

Find the latest Pacquiao versus Barrios odds from BetOnline below.

Boxer Odds Total Mario Barrios -285 Over 10.5 (-130) Manny Pacquiao +240 Under 10.5 (+110)

Method of Victory Odds Mario Barrios By Ko, Tko Or Dq +140 Manny Pacquiao By Decision Or Technical Decision +375 Draw Or Technical Draw +1600 Mario Barrios By Decision Or Technical Decision +240 Manny Pacquiao By Ko, Tko Or Dq +475

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction

Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) is a busy fighter and will undoubtedly be a difficult task for Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs), who hasn’t won a fight since he was 40 years old. Barrios is a busy fighter and should have the advantage if this fight goes the distance; however, he was severely hurt in his previous bout against Abel Ramos in November. Pacquiao still has the power, veteran savvy, and IQ to make this an interesting fight and pull off the upset. It’s hard to bet against the boxing legend, especially at this price. Bet on Manny Pacquiao to defeat Mario Barrios in Vegas on Saturday night.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction: Manny Pacquiao ML (+240)