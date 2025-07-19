How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in California:

Mario Barrios will put his WBC Welterweight title on the line on Saturday night, as he gets set to take on legendary fighter Manny Pacquiao in his return to the ring. Pacquiao will be fighting for the first time in four years and is hoping to reclaim his crown atop the welterweight division.
Despite being one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all-time, the 46-year-old Pacquiao will be an overwhelming +210 underdog in the fight on Saturday night as he attempts to become the oldest welterweight champion ever. Meanwhile, Barrios will enter as a -250 betting favorite as he attempts to defend his crown versus one of boxing’s legends.
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios
Is It Legal To Bet on Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in California?
In California, sports betting isn’t legal but boxing fans can still bet on the Pacquiao versus Barrios fight this weekend without driving out of state. Offshore betting sites allow California residents to sign up, place bets, and claim bonus cash as long as they join using a valid email address. Residents must be at least 18 years old to sign up but there are no restrictions or KYC measures that lengthen the sign up process, making them perfect for placing last minute wagers on the day of the fight.
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Undercard
- Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios; for Barrios’ WBC welterweight title
- Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu; for Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title
- Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro; super lightweight
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez; featherweight
Pacquiao vs. Barrios Bio Record and Stats
Mario Barrios
Manny Pacquiao
Nationality
American
Puerto Rican
Age
30
46
Height
6’0”
5’5”
Reach
70”
67”
Total Fights
32
72
Record
29-2-1 (18 KOs)
62-8-2 (39 KOs)
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Odds
Mario Barrios will enter as a heavy favorite with -285 odds to defeat Pacquiao in his highly anticipated comeback. The 30-year-old is 16 years younger than his legendary counterpart and the sportsbooks have priced in the significant age gap, Barrios’ size, activity level, and recent success at welterweight. Pacquiao owns +240 odds to win back the gold. The title fight is projected to go 10.5 rounds with the under favored at -130 odds.
Here are the latest Pacquiao versus Barrios odds, according to BetOnline, one of the best boxing betting sites available in California.
Boxer
Odds
Total
Mario Barrios
-285
Over 10.5 (-130)
Manny Pacquiao
+240
Under 10.5 (+110)
Method of Victory
Odds
Mario Barrios By Ko, Tko Or Dq
+140
Manny Pacquiao By Decision Or Technical Decision
+375
Draw Or Technical Draw
+1600
Mario Barrios By Decision Or Technical Decision
+240
Manny Pacquiao By Ko, Tko Or Dq
+475
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction
Pacquiao is a +210 underdog to win but there’s a reason he chose Barrios as his comeback fight. He had two other opportunities to fight in former Ring/IBF/WBA champ Jaron “Boots” Ennis and WBO champ Brian Norman, but Pacquiao’s team felt like Barrios was the best chance he had to reclaim a title at this age. Pacquiao is reportedly feeling good and has the power, experience, durability to pull off the upset. At this price, there’s only one clear choice.
Bet on Pacquiao (+210) to win.
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction: Bet on Manny Pacquiao (+210)