

Mario Barrios will put his WBC Welterweight title on the line on Saturday night, as he gets set to take on legendary fighter Manny Pacquiao in his return to the ring. Pacquiao will be fighting for the first time in four years and is hoping to reclaim his crown atop the welterweight division.

Despite being one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all-time, the 46-year-old Pacquiao will be an overwhelming +210 underdog in the fight on Saturday night as he attempts to become the oldest welterweight champion ever. Meanwhile, Barrios will enter as a -250 betting favorite as he attempts to defend his crown versus one of boxing’s legends.

Read on to find out how to bet on Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In California and claim up to $5,000 in free bets for the title fight this weekend.

How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in California:

Click here to get $250 in free bets at BetOnline Sign up and deposit $50 or more Get your free bets instantly Place your bets on the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios fight

Best Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Betting Offers In California

BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Bet105 — Free $25 Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Bet Bovada — $750 crypto bonus for Pacquiao vs. Barrios BetNow — $1,500 Pacquiao vs. Barrios Betting Offer BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios

Want a knockout bonus? Sign up for BetOnline and land a massive $250 in free bets. The platform is packed with reload bonuses, free contests, and a slick interface to make betting on Pacquiao vs. Barrios seamless and exciting.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

$250 in free bets for new users

Competitive boxing odds and markets

Free contests and reload bonuses

Fast, easy, crypto-friendly platform

Join BetOnline Now!

2. Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios

Manny Pacquiao is back, and so is the action at Bet105. Use crypto to deposit fast, grab your risk-free $25 bet, and enjoy cashback and odds boosts on one of boxing’s biggest nights.

Why Sign Up For Bet105?

$25 risk-free bet for new users

Competitive odds and crypto-friendly platform

Cashback, odds boosts, free bets

No gimmicks, fast deposits and withdrawals

Join Bet105 Now!

3. Bovada — $750 crypto bonus for Pacquiao vs. Barrios

Pacquiao vs. Barrios is heating up, and Bovada is giving new users a $750 crypto bonus to join the action. With top odds, flexible betting options, and lightning-fast payouts, this is where smart bettors play.

Why Sign Up For Bovada?

$750 crypto bonus for new users

Best odds, request your own lines

Fast deposits and crypto withdrawals

Easy-to-use, trusted sportsbook platform

Join Bovada Now!

4. BetNow — $1,500 Pacquiao vs Barrios Betting Offer

BetNow puts players first with a 2% rebate on all losses, reload bonuses, and up to $1500 just for joining. It’s fast, easy, and perfect for crypto bettors ready for the fight of the year.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

$1500 sportsbook bonus for new users

2% rebate on all losses

Fast crypto deposits and withdrawals

Competitive odds and reload bonuses

Join BetNow Now!

5. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

If you’re betting on Pacquiao vs. Barrios, go big with BetUS. You’ll get up to $2,625 in crypto bonuses, access the best odds, and enjoy blazing-fast deposits and withdrawals.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

$2,625 crypto bonus for new users

Best odds and betting markets available

Frequent reloads and cash bonuses

Fast, easy crypto deposits and withdrawals

Join BetUS Now!

Is It Legal To Bet on Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in California?

In California, sports betting isn’t legal but boxing fans can still bet on the Pacquiao versus Barrios fight this weekend without driving out of state. Offshore betting sites allow California residents to sign up, place bets, and claim bonus cash as long as they join using a valid email address. Residents must be at least 18 years old to sign up but there are no restrictions or KYC measures that lengthen the sign up process, making them perfect for placing last minute wagers on the day of the fight.

Who Can Bet On the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In California?

Must be 18 or older

Sign up with a valid email

Deposit using an accepted payment method

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Undercard

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios; for Barrios’ WBC welterweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu; for Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro; super lightweight

Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez; featherweight

Pacquiao vs. Barrios Bio Record and Stats

Mario Barrios Manny Pacquiao Nationality American Puerto Rican Age 30 46 Height 6’0” 5’5” Reach 70” 67” Total Fights 32 72 Record 29-2-1 (18 KOs) 62-8-2 (39 KOs)

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Odds

Mario Barrios will enter as a heavy favorite with -285 odds to defeat Pacquiao in his highly anticipated comeback. The 30-year-old is 16 years younger than his legendary counterpart and the sportsbooks have priced in the significant age gap, Barrios’ size, activity level, and recent success at welterweight. Pacquiao owns +240 odds to win back the gold. The title fight is projected to go 10.5 rounds with the under favored at -130 odds.

Here are the latest Pacquiao versus Barrios odds, according to BetOnline, one of the best boxing betting sites available in California.

Boxer Odds Total Mario Barrios -285 Over 10.5 (-130) Manny Pacquiao +240 Under 10.5 (+110)

Method of Victory Odds Mario Barrios By Ko, Tko Or Dq +140 Manny Pacquiao By Decision Or Technical Decision +375 Draw Or Technical Draw +1600 Mario Barrios By Decision Or Technical Decision +240 Manny Pacquiao By Ko, Tko Or Dq +475

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction

Pacquiao is a +210 underdog to win but there’s a reason he chose Barrios as his comeback fight. He had two other opportunities to fight in former Ring/IBF/WBA champ Jaron “Boots” Ennis and WBO champ Brian Norman, but Pacquiao’s team felt like Barrios was the best chance he had to reclaim a title at this age. Pacquiao is reportedly feeling good and has the power, experience, durability to pull off the upset. At this price, there’s only one clear choice.

Bet on Pacquiao (+210) to win at BetOnline.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Prediction: Bet on Manny Pacquiao (+210)