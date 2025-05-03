How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Washington D.C.:

The first leg of the Triple Crown, the 2025 Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 3rd with the race set to begin at 6:57 p.m. ET.

Journalism has emerged with the best odds to win the Kentucky Derby, but the morning line favorite hasn’t won since 2015, opening the door for other contenders and longshots to ride into the winner’s circle.

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Washington D.C.?

Despite being located next to Maryland, Washington D.C. doesn’t have any regulated horse racing tipster options. In fact, if you have a D.C. address, you won’t be able to use various betting apps even in states where horse racing betting is legal.

However, there is another way to place bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby right from the comfort of your own home.

The best offshore betting sites are giving away free bets and bonus cash for new users who sign up for the Kentucky Derby. Getting started is easy too. D.C. residents can simply sign up, claim bonuses, and back their favorite horses in a few short clicks.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Washington D.C.?

Must be at least 18 years old

Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address

Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

The 2025 Kentucky Derby field is stacked with talent and the odds reflect just how competitive this year’s race is shaping up to be.

There are 11 horses in the field with 20-1 odds or better to win the 151st Run for the Roses, led by morning line favorite Journalism at +300. Journalism is coming off of an impressive win at the Santa Anita Derby and drew a strong starting position with Post 8, making him the unquestioned leader in the field.

Sovereignty is next on the board at +600, while Sandman (+1000), Luxor Cafe (+1100), Burnham Square (+1400), and Rodriguez (+1400), round out the list of top-tier threats.

Longshots like Render Judgement (+5000) and Neoequos (+8000) could shake up exotic tickets if they break clean and close strong. With 20 horses in the field, the 2025 Kentucky Derby promises plenty of horse racing betting opportunities.

Here are the Kentucky Derby 2025 odds for every horse in the field.

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

American Promise is a legitimate threat to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Sired by Triple Crown winner Justify and trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, who’s won the Derby four times, there’s a lot to like about this colt. He’s coming off a record-setting victory at the Virginia Derby, where he posted one of the top Equibase speed figures of his career.

Despite flying slightly under the radar at +1600, American Promise has the bloodline, speed, and stamina to outlast the favorites down the stretch. For bettors who don’t want to back the heavy favorite Journalism, American Promise offers excellent value for a horse that is poised to steal the spotlight at Churchill Downs.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: American Promise (+1600)