The 2025 Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, with the first leg of the Triple Crown set to run on Saturday, May 3rd at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

For West Virginia residents, betting on this year’s Derby has never been more accessible. A variety of platforms are offering free bets and promotional offers for new users, with over $5,000 in total bonuses available for the Run for the Roses.

Below, we break down some of the top betting options and highlight the best promotions to take advantage of ahead of this year’s big race.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in West Virginia:

Click here to get $250 in free bets at BetOnline Sign up and deposit $50 or more Collect your free bets and promos instantly Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In West Virginia

BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

BetOnline is a trusted name in online betting, and they’re offering exciting promotions for this weekend’s Kentucky Derby. New users can sign up and claim up to $250 in free bets right away. Along with traditional wagers, BetOnline is also hosting a special Kentucky Derby betting contest, with over $20,000 in prizes up for grabs.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

Available in all 50 U.S. states

Top of the line Kentucky Derby odds

Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement

Trusted, fast payouts and deposits

Join BetOnline Now!

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BetUS stands out as one of the top options for promotions surrounding the 2025 Kentucky Derby. New users can earn bonuses on their first three deposits, with a generous total of up to $2,625. On top of that, BetUS offers a 200% bonus for cryptocurrency deposits and a 300% bonus for referring a friend. With one of the most extensive betting menus available, BetUS is a strong contender for this year’s big race.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

Bonus offers on first three deposits valued at $2,625

Competitive Kentucky Derby odds

200% crypto deposit bonus

300% refer-a-friend bonus

Join BetUS Now!

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

BetWhale stands out with its mobile-friendly platform and intuitive interface, making it an ideal choice for bettors on the move. With secure deposits and quick payouts, it’s already a solid option, but the bonus offers take it a step further. New users in West Virginia can claim a 125% bonus on their first deposit, up to $1,250, just in time for the Kentucky Derby.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

Up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses

Full range of Derby betting options

Fast, secure payouts

Mobile-friendly platform

Join BetWhale Now!



4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

MyBookie has built a solid reputation as one of the most trusted betting sites in the United States, including for West Virginia residents. They offer a wide array of betting options for this year’s Kentucky Derby, along with a generous sign-up bonus. New users can enjoy a 50% boost on their first deposit, up to $1,000 in free bets. On top of that, MyBookie combines a comprehensive betting menu with an easy-to-use interface.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

Trusted betting site for U.S. players

$1,000 welcome bonus offer

Wide variety of horse racing bets

Great Kentucky Derby odds

Join MyBookie Now!



5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

BetNow is offering a wide range of promotional offers for this year’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. New users can claim a 150% bonus on their first deposit, plus a 200% boost for those using cryptocurrency. There’s also a refer-a-friend bonus, giving users an additional 200% when they help a friend sign up. With an easy sign-up process, BetNow also provides some of the best odds and high-paying bets for this year’s Race for the Roses.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

150% deposit bonus up to $500

Registration is quick and easy

Competitive Derby odds

Reliable customer support

Join BetNow Now!

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In West Virginia?

Gambling on sports is fully legal in West Virginia. In fact, it was one of the first states to open the pracitce lawfully, which took place all the way back in 2018. But there are a limited amount of betting locations throughout the state, and they have the same regulations and age limits as other states do.

That is why offshore sportsbooks are a great bet for residents of the state. Not only is 18 the minimum age to sign up for an account, but there are also promotions and bonuses that you won’t find at the local casinos. For the 2025 Kentucky Derby, there are over $5,000 in free bets to claim, and all you need is a valid email address in order to enroll.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In West Virginia?

Must be age 18 or older

Sign up for an account needing only a valid email address

Fund your account by making deposits via a preferred method.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

This year’s Kentucky Derby favorite, Journalism, is on a red-hot streak. At +285, the colt heads into the Run for the Roses following two wins this year, including a triumph in the Santa Anita Derby on April 5th. While Journalism leads the pack, there’s plenty of value to be found among other contenders—horses like Sovereignty (+600) and Sandman (+1000) present appealing payouts for bettors willing to take a risk.

There are also some promising long shots to consider, such as Grande, a skilled colt with multiple wins this season, listed at +2000. At the other end of the spectrum, the longest shots are sitting at 80-to-1 odds.

Horse Odds Journalism +285 Sovereignty +600 Sandman +1000 Luxor Cafe +1100 Rodriguez +1400 Burnham Square +1400 Baeza +1400 Final Gambit +1600 Citizen Bull +1800 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Grande +2000 Tiztastic +2500 Coal Battle +2500 Publisher +3300 Admire Daytona +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Chunk of Gold +5000 Owen Almighty +5000 Neoequos +8000 Render Judgement +8000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

Sandman is listed at +1000 odds, ranking third on the betting board this year, and could offer the best value despite higher-priced competitors. Foaled in 2022, the colt has raced 8 times, consistently finishing in the top-5, with three first-place victories, including a win in the Arkansas Derby in late March. Since September 2024, Sandman has finished in the top-3 in every race he’s run.

The value is tough to overlook, as a $100 winning bet on Sandman would yield $1,000.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Sandman (+1000)

What Is The Best Betting Site In West Virginia For Kentucky Derby 2025?

When it comes to user experience, reputation, and bonus offers, BetUS ranks among the top choices this year. Established in 1994, BetUS has built a strong reputation as a trusted name in the industry and remains a top option for those looking for offshore sportsbooks. With $2,625 in promotional value available for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, they’re tough to beat this year.

Claim $250 in free Kentucky Derby bets!