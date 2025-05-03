The 2025 Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday, May 3rd at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Washington residents have plenty of ways to get involved in the excitement this weekend. Adults 18 and older can access a variety of offshore betting platforms, many of which are offering generous promotions, including free bets. For this year’s 151st running of the Derby, over $5,000 in bonus offers are up for grabs. Check out the reviews below to learn how to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby and make the most of the available new customer promotions.

How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Washington

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers in Washington

1. BetOnline — $250 in Free Bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

BetOnline is one of the most trusted names in online betting, and they’re offering standout promotions for this weekend’s Kentucky Derby. New users can claim up to $250 in free bets just for signing up. The platform features both standard wagers and unique promotional bets, including a Kentucky Derby contest with over $20,000 in prizes up for grabs.

Why Sign up for BetOnline?

Available in all 50 U.S. states

Top of the line Kentucky Derby odds

Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement

Trusted, fast payouts and deposits

2. BetUS — 125% Bonus, up to $2,625 on Your First 3 Deposits

BetUS stands out as one of the top offshore sportsbooks for 2025 Kentucky Derby promotions. New users can unlock bonuses on their first three deposits, with up to $2,625 in total available. Plus, those who deposit with cryptocurrency can enjoy a 200% bonus boost. Beyond the generous promos, BetUS features a user-friendly interface and a solid selection of betting options, making it a great choice for Derby weekend.

Why Sign up for BetUS?

Bonus offers on first three deposits valued at $2,625

Competitive Kentucky Derby odds

200% crypto deposit bonus

300% refer-a-friend bonus

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby Betting Offer

BetWhale offers one of the most user-friendly mobile platforms among the available options, along with an extensive betting menu for the 2025 Kentucky Derby. What really sets them apart, though, is their generous deposit bonus—new users can claim up to $1,250 in free bets. Fast and secure payouts further enhance their appeal, making BetWhale a strong contender for your Derby betting needs.

Why Sign up for BetWhale?

Up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses

Full range of Derby betting options

Fast, secure payouts

Mobile-friendly platform

4. MyBookie — $1,000 Sports Betting Offer

MyBookie has earned a strong reputation as one of the most trusted betting sites in the U.S., including for bettors in Washington. For the 2025 Kentucky Derby, they offer a wide range of betting options and a generous welcome bonus. New users can receive a 50% match on their first deposit, worth up to $1,000 in free bets. Combined with an intuitive interface and robust betting menu, MyBookie is a reliable choice for Derby weekend.

Why Sign up for MyBookie?

Trusted betting site for U.S. players

$1,000 welcome bonus offer

Wide variety of horse racing bets

Great Kentucky Derby odds

5. BetNow — $500 Bonus for Kentucky Derby

BetNow is offering a range of generous promotions for this year’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. New users can claim a 150% bonus on their first deposit, with an even bigger 200% bonus available for those who deposit using cryptocurrency. There’s also a lucrative refer-a-friend program, rewarding users with another 200% bonus when a friend signs up. With a quick and easy registration process, competitive odds, and strong payouts, BetNow is a top pick for betting on the Race for the Roses.

Why Sign up for BetNow?

150% deposit bonus up to $500

Registration is quick and easy

Competitive Derby odds

Reliable customer support

Is It Legal to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Washington?

Sports betting is technically legal in the state of Washington, but all gaming must be done on tribal grounds. Even with online betting, there are restrictions on locations in which users are able to place wagers, which leaves the door open for other options such as offshore sportsbooks.

Not only do the offshore options allow patrons to place bets from anywhere in the state, including their own couches, but there are promos and free bets to take advantage of from the non-local options. This year, there are over $5,000 in bonuses available to new users who sign up and want to wager on the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Offshore options are less restrictive, too, with the minimum age for betting set at 18 years old.

Who Can Bet on the Kentucky Derby in Washington?

Must be age 18 or older

Sign up for an account needing only a valid email address

Fund your account by making deposits via a preferred method.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

Following the post position draw, the odds for the 2025 Kentucky Derby are officially set. Journalism leads the pack as the clear favorite at +285, aiming to kick off a potential Triple Crown run. While a favorite hasn’t won the Derby since 2015, the gap between Journalism and the rest of the field is hard to overlook. Sovereignty holds the second-best odds at +600, with Sandman close behind at +1000. At the other end of the spectrum, Neoequos and Render Judgment are the biggest long shots, both listed at 80-1.

Horse Odds Journalism +285 Sovereignty +600 Sandman +1000 Luxor Cafe +1100 Rodriguez +1400 Burnham Square +1400 Baeza +1400 Final Gambit +1600 Citizen Bull +1800 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Grande +2000 Tiztastic +2500 Coal Battle +2500 Publisher +3300 Admire Daytona +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Chunk of Gold +5000 Owen Almighty +5000 Neoequos +8000 Render Judgement +8000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

Final Gambit made a solid impression at Churchill Downs last November with a third-place finish. Since then, he’s run in three races, never placing lower than second, and has claimed victory in his last two starts.

Foaled in February 2022, this colt offers some of the best value on the board thanks to his strong recent form. Currently listed at +1600, a $100 win bet would return a $1,600 payout.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Final Gambit (+1600)

What Is The Best Betting Site in Washington for Kentucky Derby 2025?

When it comes to user experience, reliability, and bonus offerings, BetUS ranks among the top picks for 2025. Established in 1994, it has earned a strong reputation and continues to be a trusted choice for Washington residents seeking offshore sportsbook options. With up to $2,625 in promotional value available for this year’s Kentucky Derby, BetUS is hard to beat.