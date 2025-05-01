The 2025 Kentucky Derby is almost here, and horse racing fans across Texas are looking to get in on the action. But you won’t find fixed-odds Derby betting on the state’s sports betting apps — because they don’t exist. Texas hasn’t legalized online sports betting or mobile racebooks, and the only legal way to bet in-state is at a licensed racetrack like Lone Star Park.

That’s why many Texans are turning to trusted offshore sportsbooks. These sites are fully licensed in international jurisdictions, accept players from Texas, and let you lock in odds early, and grab thousands of dollars in free bets and deposit bonuses ahead of Derby day.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Texas

Best Kentucky Derby Betting Sites In Texas

1. BetOnline – Best Overall Kentucky Derby Betting Site in Texas

BetOnline is one of the most established offshore sportsbooks serving Texas bettors. Its sportsbook includes early Derby odds, exotic bets, and fixed-odds markets you can lock in before race day. Plus, you can bet on the NBA, MLB, NFL, or NHL all from the same account.

2. Bovada – Best Crypto Betting Site for Kentucky Derby in Texas

Bovada is a strong option for crypto-first bettors in Texas. It’s easy to use, mobile-optimized, and covers everything from the Kentucky Derby to live NBA action. Bovada also offers one of the better Bitcoin bonuses on the market.

3. BetWhale – Best Value for Early Derby Odds

BetWhale regularly offers some of the most competitive early lines on Derby futures. With up to $6,000 in bonuses and sharp pricing, this site is ideal for value-hunters and seasoned players alike.

4. BetUS – Biggest Bonus for Kentucky Derby Betting in TX

BetUS offers Texas bettors the largest bonus package of any sportsbook featured here. Their sportsbook includes everything from basic win/place bets to deeper exotics and props for this year’s Derby.

5. MyBookie – Best Option for Casual Texas Bettors

MyBookie is designed for simplicity. It offers quick access to Derby bets and lets you switch to betting on the NBA, MLB, or even entertainment props within seconds. Payouts are fast and the mobile layout is clean.

Who Can Bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Texas?

Anyone 18 or older in Texas can legally bet on the Kentucky Derby — but not online through state-regulated apps. Texas only allows in-person betting at licensed racetracks. That’s why many turn to offshore sportsbooks.

These sites are fully licensed overseas and offer legal access to bettors across the state. No location checks, no geofencing — just fast signup, full race access, and big bonus offers.

Is It Legal to Bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Texas?

Yes — you can bet on the Derby in Texas, but only in person at approved racetracks. Online betting can be done legally through offshore sportsbooks that offer a way to bet from the comfort of your own home.

These internationally licensed offshore platforms operate legally outside U.S. jurisdiction and are widely used in Texas. They give you access to fixed odds, early markets, and exclusive betting promotions — without the limitations of the local betting setup.

2025 Kentucky Derby Odds

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

(U. Rispoli) Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

(J. Alvarado) Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

(J. Ortiz) Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

(J. Moreira) Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

(F. Prat) Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

(M. Smith) Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

(B. Hernandez Jr.) Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

(L. Machado) Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

(M. Garcia) East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

(M. Franco) American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

(N. Juarez) Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

(J. Velazquez) Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

(J. Rosario) Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

(J. Vargas) Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

(I. Ortiz Jr.) Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

(C. Lemaire) Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

(J. Castellano) Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

(J. Ramos) Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

(J. Loveberry) Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

(F. Prat) Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

2025 Kentucky Derby Odds Breakdown

The numbers you see — like +275 or +1000 — show how much profit you’d make on a winning bet. For example:

A bet at +275 means you’d win $275 profit on a $100 wager (or $27.50 profit on a $10 bet).

means you’d win $275 profit on a $100 wager (or $27.50 profit on a $10 bet). A bet at +1000 means you’d win $1,000 profit on a $100 wager (or $100 profit on a $10 bet).

Lower odds mean the horse is more likely to win, but the payout is smaller. Higher odds signal a longshot with a bigger potential return.

Top Contenders to Watch:

Journalism enters as the early favorite. With sharp prep form and reliable top-end speed, sportsbooks believe he is the one to beat. Sovereignty has shown a powerful finishing kick and will benefit from a fast early pace, but Sandman appears to offer the most value. He will sit just behind the leaders and close late — a style that has produced several recent Derby winners.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Best Bet

Sandman (+1000) is the value pick for Texas bettors. He’s shown late kick, has run well at the distance, and is working like a horse ready to peak. With speed up front and chaos likely in the early stages, Sandman should get the trip he needs to storm home late.

Kentucky Derby Pick: Sandman +1000 at BetOnline