How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in South Dakota:

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set to go off at 5:57 p.m. CT. South Dakota residents who sign up for the Kentucky Derby can claim over $10,000 in bonus bets to back their favorite horses.
If you're in South Dakota and want a trusted place to bet the Kentucky Derby, BetOnline covers all the angles—props, exotic wagers, live lines, and more.
BetUS gives South Dakota bettors a chance to go big on Derby Day. With up to $2,625 in bonuses over your first three deposits and flexible crypto options, it’s easy to fund your account and start betting right away. Big bonuses, fast access, no hassle.
For South Dakota players who want speed, privacy, and no betting limits, BetWhale is built for you. Crypto payments are fast and secure, and with a $1,250 bonus on your first deposit, it’s a great chance to fire on a full range of Kentucky Derby bets without delays.
South Dakota horse racing fans will appreciate MyBookie’s simple setup and strong odds. It’s great for placing exactas, trifectas, and all your favorite race bets without the clutter. The $1,000 bonus is just icing on the cake to help you dive into Derby Day with more flexibility.
South Dakota bettors looking for something quick and reliable will like BetNow. It offers solid odds, a $500 welcome bonus, and a 10% rebate on horse racing losses. Whether you’re betting a little or a lot, BetNow gives you value on every wager without overcomplicating things.
Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In South Dakota?
Horse betting is legal in South Dakota but operators can only offer pari-mutuel odds. This means that all bets go into a pool, and after the house takes a cut, the remaining money is split among the winners. Odds change right up until race time based on how much money is wagered on each horse, which often leads to decreased payouts, especially for the top contenders.
Instead, South Dakota residents can sign up to one of the best offshore betting sites to take advantage of fixed odds and claim up to $10,000 in free bets for Derby Day. New members can sign up and instantly get bonus cash, allowing them to boost their bankroll for all 14 races at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In South Dakota?
- Must be at least 18 years old
- Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address
- Fund your account with an accepted deposit method
Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds
The 2025 Kentucky Derby odds have seen several changes since the post position draw. Two horses have already withdrawn from the race, Rodriguez and Grande, both of whom were expected to be among the top contenders.
Their absence has given Baeza (+1200) a shot to run at Churchill Downs and many horse racing experts expect the colt to be one of the top challengers to morning line favorite Journalism, who comes in with the best odds to win the Kentucky Derby at +250. The Santa Anita Derby winner has been victorious in four of his five career races and has consistently posted speed figures that rank him at the top of the field. Sovereignty (+500), Sandman (+700), and Luxor Cafe (+800) round out the list of top five contenders.
Scroll down below to view the complete list of Kentucky Derby odds at BetOnline, one of the top horse racing betting sites available in South Dakota.
Horse
Odds
Journalism
+250
Sovereignty
+500
Sandman
+700
Luxor Cafe
+800
Burnham Square
+1000
Citizen Bull
+1200
Baeza
+1200
American Promise
+1800
East Avenue
+1800
Tiztastic
+2000
Final Gambit
+2200
Coal Battle
+2200
Publisher
+2500
Chunk of Gold
+3300
Neoequos
+4000
Admire Daytona
+4000
Render Judgement
+4000
Flying Mohawk
+5000
Owen Almighty
+5000
Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions
It’s hard not to pick a horse that was sired by the last Triple Crown winner. American Promise is the colt of Justify and Tapella (by Tapit), giving him the type of elite pedigree that few horses in the field can compete with. Trained by legendary horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas, there’s a lot to like about this colt’s chances to pull off the upset. He’s coming off of one of his best performances at the Virginia Derby, where he earned his second career win and posted an impressive speed figure. At +1800 odds, there’s a lot of potential value on taking American Promise to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: American Promise (+1800)