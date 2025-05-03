Home How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In South Dakota
How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In South Dakota

Jared Oliver
How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In South Dakota

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set to go off at 5:57 p.m. CT and South Dakota bettors have a golden opportunity to get ahead of the pack. While regulated racebooks are limited to pari-mutuel betting, the top offshore sportsbooks are offering the kind of value you simply can’t find at your local racetrack. South Dakota residents who sign up for the Kentucky Derby can claim over $10,000 in bonus bets to back their favorite horses. Read on to find out how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in South Dakota and claim your $10,000 horse racing bonus.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in South Dakota:

  1. Click here to get $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline
  2. Sign up and deposit $50 or more 
  3. Get your free bets instantly
  4. Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In South Dakota

  1. BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025
  2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
  3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer
  4. MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer
  5. BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

A top online sportsbook, BetOnline is known for it's amazing Kentucky Derby odds, contests and bonuses. Sign up today and claim ,000 in free bonus bets

If you’re in South Dakota and want a trusted place to bet the Kentucky Derby, BetOnline covers all the angles—props, exotic wagers, live lines, and more. With a $1,000 bonus waiting on your first deposit, it’s a sharp choice for anyone looking to stretch their bankroll and enjoy all the action.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

  • 1x Rollover requirement on deposit bonus
  • Weekly betting contests with cash prizes
  • Multiple crypto payments
  • Reduced juice on select racing markets

Join BetOnline Now!

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BetUS gives South Dakota bettors a chance to go big on Derby Day. With up to $2,625 in bonuses over your first three deposits and flexible crypto options, it’s easy to fund your account and start betting right away. Big bonuses, fast access, no hassle.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

  • Up to $2,625 in welcome bonuses over 3 deposits
  • 200% crypto bonus option available
  • Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum & more
  • Reload bonuses always available for horse racing

Join BetUS Now!

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

BetWhale is a leading online betting site for the Kentucky Derby. New members can cash in on ,250 in free betting bonuses

For South Dakota players who want speed, privacy, and no betting limits, BetWhale is built for you. Crypto payments are fast and secure, and with a $1,250 bonus on your first deposit, it’s a great chance to fire on a full range of Kentucky Derby bets without delays.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

  • New users get up to $1,250 in free bets
  • Prioritizes crypto-friendly banking
  • Offers custom racing lines & promos
  • Rebates on losses available for key event

Join BetWhale Now!

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

A popular sportsbook among horse racing fans, MyBookie provides the best odds for the 2025 Kentucky Derby

South Dakota horse racing fans will appreciate MyBookie’s simple setup and strong odds. It’s great for placing exactas, trifectas, and all your favorite race bets without the clutter. The $1,000 bonus is just icing on the cake to help you dive into Derby Day with more flexibility.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

  • $1,000 welcome bonus for first-time users
  • Horse racing-specific promos available
  • Crypto-friendly: deposits via BTC & ETH
  • Low vig = better value on Derby wagers

Join MyBookie Now!

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

BetNow is among the best sportsbooks when it comes to Kentucky Derby betting. Get free bets, rebates, and competitive odds

South Dakota bettors looking for something quick and reliable will like BetNow. It offers solid odds, a $500 welcome bonus, and a 10% rebate on horse racing losses. Whether you’re betting a little or a lot, BetNow gives you value on every wager without overcomplicating things.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

  • Up to $500 in bonus cash for Kentucky Derby day
  • 10% rebate gives losing bets a second chance
  • Crypto support with no processing fees
  • Reliable promos targeted at racing fans

Join BetNow Now!

Horse betting is legal in South Dakota but operators can only offer pari-mutuel odds. This means that all bets go into a pool, and after the house takes a cut, the remaining money is split among the winners. Odds change right up until race time based on how much money is wagered on each horse, which often leads to decreased payouts, especially for the top contenders. 

Instead, South Dakota residents can sign up to one of the best offshore betting sites to take advantage of fixed odds and claim up to $10,000 in free bets for Derby Day. New members can sign up and instantly get bonus cash, allowing them to boost their bankroll for all 14 races at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In South Dakota?

  • Must be at least 18 years old 
  • Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address
  • Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

The 2025 Kentucky Derby odds have seen several changes since the post position draw. Two horses have already withdrawn from the race, Rodriguez and Grande,  both of whom were expected to be among the top contenders. 

Their absence has given Baeza (+1200) a shot to run at Churchill Downs and many horse racing experts expect the colt to be one of the top challengers to morning line favorite Journalism, who comes in with the best odds to win the Kentucky Derby at +250. The Santa Anita Derby winner has been victorious in four of his five career races and has consistently posted speed figures that rank him at the top of the field. Sovereignty (+500), Sandman (+700), and Luxor Cafe (+800) round out the list of top five contenders. 

Scroll down below to view the complete list of Kentucky Derby odds at BetOnline, one of the top horse racing betting sites available in South Dakota.

Horse Odds
Journalism +250
Sovereignty +500
Sandman +700
Luxor Cafe +800
Burnham Square +1000
Citizen Bull +1200
Baeza +1200
American Promise +1800
East Avenue +1800
Tiztastic +2000
Final Gambit +2200
Coal Battle +2200
Publisher +2500
Chunk of Gold +3300
Neoequos +4000
Admire Daytona +4000
Render Judgement +4000
Flying Mohawk +5000
Owen Almighty +5000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

It’s hard not to pick a horse that was sired by the last Triple Crown winner. American Promise is the colt of Justify and Tapella (by Tapit), giving him the type of elite pedigree that few horses in the field can compete with. Trained by legendary horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas, there’s a lot to like about this colt’s chances to pull off the upset. He’s coming off of one of his best performances at the Virginia Derby, where he earned his second career win and posted an impressive speed figure. At +1800 odds, there’s a lot of potential value on taking American Promise to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: American Promise (+1800)

Jared Oliver

Jared Oliver

