The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set to go off at 5:57 p.m. CT and South Dakota bettors have a golden opportunity to get ahead of the pack. While regulated racebooks are limited to pari-mutuel betting, the top offshore sportsbooks are offering the kind of value you simply can’t find at your local racetrack. South Dakota residents who sign up for the Kentucky Derby can claim over $10,000 in bonus bets to back their favorite horses. Read on to find out how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in South Dakota and claim your $10,000 horse racing bonus.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in South Dakota:

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In South Dakota

BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

If you’re in South Dakota and want a trusted place to bet the Kentucky Derby, BetOnline covers all the angles—props, exotic wagers, live lines, and more. With a $1,000 bonus waiting on your first deposit, it’s a sharp choice for anyone looking to stretch their bankroll and enjoy all the action.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

1x Rollover requirement on deposit bonus

Weekly betting contests with cash prizes

Multiple crypto payments

Reduced juice on select racing markets

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BetUS gives South Dakota bettors a chance to go big on Derby Day. With up to $2,625 in bonuses over your first three deposits and flexible crypto options, it’s easy to fund your account and start betting right away. Big bonuses, fast access, no hassle.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

Up to $2,625 in welcome bonuses over 3 deposits

200% crypto bonus option available

Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum & more

Reload bonuses always available for horse racing

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

For South Dakota players who want speed, privacy, and no betting limits, BetWhale is built for you. Crypto payments are fast and secure, and with a $1,250 bonus on your first deposit, it’s a great chance to fire on a full range of Kentucky Derby bets without delays.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

New users get up to $1,250 in free bets

Prioritizes crypto-friendly banking

Offers custom racing lines & promos

Rebates on losses available for key event

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

South Dakota horse racing fans will appreciate MyBookie’s simple setup and strong odds. It’s great for placing exactas, trifectas, and all your favorite race bets without the clutter. The $1,000 bonus is just icing on the cake to help you dive into Derby Day with more flexibility.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

$1,000 welcome bonus for first-time users

Horse racing-specific promos available

Crypto-friendly: deposits via BTC & ETH

Low vig = better value on Derby wagers

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

South Dakota bettors looking for something quick and reliable will like BetNow. It offers solid odds, a $500 welcome bonus, and a 10% rebate on horse racing losses. Whether you’re betting a little or a lot, BetNow gives you value on every wager without overcomplicating things.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

Up to $500 in bonus cash for Kentucky Derby day

10% rebate gives losing bets a second chance

Crypto support with no processing fees

Reliable promos targeted at racing fans

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In South Dakota?

Horse betting is legal in South Dakota but operators can only offer pari-mutuel odds. This means that all bets go into a pool, and after the house takes a cut, the remaining money is split among the winners. Odds change right up until race time based on how much money is wagered on each horse, which often leads to decreased payouts, especially for the top contenders.

Instead, South Dakota residents can sign up to one of the best offshore betting sites to take advantage of fixed odds and claim up to $10,000 in free bets for Derby Day. New members can sign up and instantly get bonus cash, allowing them to boost their bankroll for all 14 races at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In South Dakota?

Must be at least 18 years old

Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address

Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

The 2025 Kentucky Derby odds have seen several changes since the post position draw. Two horses have already withdrawn from the race, Rodriguez and Grande, both of whom were expected to be among the top contenders.

Their absence has given Baeza (+1200) a shot to run at Churchill Downs and many horse racing experts expect the colt to be one of the top challengers to morning line favorite Journalism, who comes in with the best odds to win the Kentucky Derby at +250. The Santa Anita Derby winner has been victorious in four of his five career races and has consistently posted speed figures that rank him at the top of the field. Sovereignty (+500), Sandman (+700), and Luxor Cafe (+800) round out the list of top five contenders.

Scroll down below to view the complete list of Kentucky Derby odds at BetOnline, one of the top horse racing betting sites available in South Dakota.

Horse Odds Journalism +250 Sovereignty +500 Sandman +700 Luxor Cafe +800 Burnham Square +1000 Citizen Bull +1200 Baeza +1200 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Tiztastic +2000 Final Gambit +2200 Coal Battle +2200 Publisher +2500 Chunk of Gold +3300 Neoequos +4000 Admire Daytona +4000 Render Judgement +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Owen Almighty +5000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

It’s hard not to pick a horse that was sired by the last Triple Crown winner. American Promise is the colt of Justify and Tapella (by Tapit), giving him the type of elite pedigree that few horses in the field can compete with. Trained by legendary horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas, there’s a lot to like about this colt’s chances to pull off the upset. He’s coming off of one of his best performances at the Virginia Derby, where he earned his second career win and posted an impressive speed figure. At +1800 odds, there’s a lot of potential value on taking American Promise to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: American Promise (+1800)