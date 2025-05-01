The 2025 Kentucky Derby is almost here, with the big race scheduled for Saturday, May 3rd at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

South Carolina residents have plenty of ways to join the action this weekend. A number of offshore sportsbooks are available to those 18 and older, many offering generous free bet promotions. This year, over $5,000 in bonus offers are up for grabs for new users who sign up and make a deposit.

Take a look at the reviews below to find out how to place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby and make the most of the latest promotions.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in South Carolina:

Click here to get $250 in free bets at BetOnline Sign up and deposit $50 or more Collect your free bets and promos instantly Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In South Carolina

BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

BetOnline is one of the most well-known names in the online betting world, and they’re offering some standout promotions for this weekend’s action. New users can sign up and score up to $250 in free bets right out of the gate. In addition to standard wagers, BetOnline is also hosting a special Kentucky Derby betting contest, featuring over $20,000 in prize money.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

Available in all 50 U.S. states

Top of the line Kentucky Derby odds

Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement

Trusted, fast payouts and deposits

Join BetOnline Now!

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

It’s tough to find an online sportsbook offering promotions as generous as BetUS for the 2025 Kentucky Derby. New users can earn bonuses on each of their first three deposits, with up to an impressive $2,625 in free play available. There’s also an additional bonus for those who choose to deposit with cryptocurrency. Established in 1994, BetUS has built a reputation as one of the most trusted names in the industry.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

Bonus offers on first three deposits valued at $2,625

Competitive Kentucky Derby odds

200% crypto deposit bonus

300% refer-a-friend bonus

Join BetUS Now!

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

BetWhale offers a broad selection of betting options for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, along with an attractive bonus for new users. Those who sign up today can claim a 125% bonus on their first deposit, worth up to $1,250 in free play. Available wagers include daily doubles, exactas, trifectas, and more.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

Up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses

Full range of Derby betting options

Fast, secure payouts

Mobile-friendly platform

Join BetWhale Now!

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

MyBookie pairs a strong welcome bonus with one of the best user experiences available, making it a top choice for Kentucky Derby betting. New users can score a 50% bonus on their first deposit, up to $1,000 in value. With a user-friendly design that caters to both casual and seasoned bettors, MyBookie stands out as one of the leading platforms this year.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

Trusted betting site for U.S. players

$1,000 welcome bonus offer

Wide variety of horse racing bets

Great Kentucky Derby odds

Join MyBookie Now!

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

BetNow offers multiple bonus opportunities for new users. You can grab a 150% bonus on your first deposit, or boost your bankroll even more with a 200% bonus when using cryptocurrency. There’s also a 200% bonus available through their refer-a-friend program. With an easy signup process and some of the most competitive odds for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, BetNow stands out as a top pick for South Carolina bettors.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

150% deposit bonus up to $500

Registration is quick and easy

Competitive Derby odds

Reliable customer support

Join BetNow Now!

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In South Carolina?

South Carolina is one of the few states that has yet to legalize sports gambling at a federal level. There have been multiple attempts by the state to join the growing list of those who have made wagering legal, but there is a bill that has been stalled in the House since 2023.

But that doesn’t mean that residents can’t get in on the action for the 2025 Kentucky Derby. There are plenty of options when it comes to offshore sportsbooks, which can often be the right picks even in states that have legalized gaming. South Carolina residents should take full advantage of the over $5,000 available in promos this year, and refer to our reviews in order to make the right selection for you.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In South Carolina?

Must be age 18 or older

Sign up for an account needing only a valid email address

Fund your account by making deposits via a preferred method.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

The favorite for this year’s Run for the Roses is a clear standout. Journalism leads the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds, sitting at +285 and looking like the horse to beat. The colt has already notched two wins this year, including a big victory at the Santa Anita Derby in early April. Rounding out the top three are Sovereignty at +600 and Sandman at +1000, both offering solid payouts for those willing to take a shot.

There’s also plenty of value deeper down the board, with several strong contenders carrying odds between +1800 and +5000. Meanwhile, the two longest shots in the field are priced at 80-to-1.

Horse Odds Journalism +285 Sovereignty +600 Sandman +1000 Luxor Cafe +1100 Rodriguez +1400 Burnham Square +1400 Baeza +1400 Final Gambit +1600 Citizen Bull +1800 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Grande +2000 Tiztastic +2500 Coal Battle +2500 Publisher +3300 Admire Daytona +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Chunk of Gold +5000 Owen Almighty +5000 Neoequos +8000 Render Judgement +8000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

Based on the current information and trends, Journalism makes for one of the best picks to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

He’s been dominant so far this season, including a strong victory at the Santa Anita Derby, and is listed as the favorite at +285 odds. His recent form, strong finishes, and momentum all point toward a big performance at Churchill Downs.

Entering the Derby with 122.5 qualifying points, Journalism has secured his spot in the starting gate. While he has not previously competed in a field as large as the Derby’s typical 20-horse lineup, his proven track record has him as a strong contender to claim the coveted blanket of roses. ​

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Journalism (+285)

What Is The Best Betting Site In South Carolina For Kentucky Derby 2025?

Taking into account user experience, reputation, and promotional offers, BetUS is one of the top contenders this year. Established in 1994, BetUS has earned a strong reputation and continues to be a reliable choice for South Carolina bettors seeking offshore sportsbooks. With $2,625 in promotional value for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, they’re a formidable option.

Claim $250 in free Kentucky Derby bets!