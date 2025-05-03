The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set to capture the spotlight on Saturday evening as the world’s top three-year-old thoroughbreds charge into Churchill Downs. Even though sports betting is legal in Ontario, regulated sportsbooks don’t offer bets on horse racing, which can leave some residents on the outside looking in for one of the biggest races of the year. However, residents don’t have to drive to the nearest racetrack to place their wagers on the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Instead, the best offshore betting sites allow Ontario residents to sign up and claim up to $10,000 in free bonus cash for the first jewel of the Triple Crown. With fixed horse racing odds, betting contests, and exclusive promotions that you won’t find anywhere else, horse racing fans can boost their bankroll and maximize their value even before the Kentucky Derby is off to the races.

Read on to discover how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Ontario and claim your free bets for the 151st Run for the Roses.

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Ontario?

In Ontario, horse racing betting is legal but residents can only place wagers in person at their local racetrack or other off-track betting venues. These racebooks only offer pari-mutuel betting, which means that odds aren’t fixed and your payout depends entirely on how the public bets. It’s a dated system that doesn’t reflect the convenience or transparency bettors expect in 2025.

Even with a full roster of legal sports betting apps, provincial operators like FanDuel and DraftKings can’t take bets on the Kentucky Derby. Federal restrictions block online horse racing odds unless they’re offered through a licensed track.

Luckily for Ontario residents, there is no need to drive to the nearest racetrack to get in on the action for the most exciting two minutes in sports. Offshore sportsbooks give Ontario residents instant access to fixed odds, huge sign-up bonuses, and the ability to bet securely anywhere from any device.

For horse racing fans looking to make the most of Derby Day, offshore sportsbooks are a great place to get started. With over $10,000 in free bets available, new members can sign up, claim their bonus cash instantly, and use their free bets to back their favorite horses in the Run for the Roses.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

The withdrawal of Rodriguez and Grande has shifted the dynamics of the 2025 Kentucky Derby, leaving just 19 horses to compete for the crown. Journalism is still the favorite at +250, and his consistent form makes him tough to beat, but the absence of two strong contenders opens up opportunities for others to shine.

Sovereignty (+500) could seize this moment despite having never won a Grade 1 Stakes race. His ability to stay competitive in big races makes him a formidable challenger. Sandman (+700), Luxor Cage (+800), and Burnham Square (+1000) round out the top five contenders but there are a few other others drawing considerable action from sharp bettors.

American Promise (+1800) is another horse to keep an eye on, especially with his impressive lineage and recent form. East Avenue (+1800) also deserves mention, as this colt has steadily climbed up the odds board and now stands with a legitimate chance at making a splash in a less crowded field.

Here are the odds for all 19 horses set to explode out of the gates at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Horse Odds Journalism +250 Sovereignty +500 Sandman +700 Luxor Cafe +800 Burnham Square +1000 Citizen Bull +1200 Baeza +1200 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Tiztastic +2000 Final Gambit +2200 Coal Battle +2200 Publisher +2500 Chunk of Gold +3300 Neoequos +4000 Admire Daytona +4000 Render Judgement +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Owen Almighty +5000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

American Promise may not be the favorite, but don’t let his odds of +1800 fool you, this colt has the pedigree to pull off a big upset in the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Sired by Justify, the last Triple Crown winner, and out of Tapit, he has elite bloodlines that few in the field can match. At +1800, American Promise offers great value, and with his class and ability, he could find himself at the front when it matters most.

Trained by the legendary D. Wayne Lukas, American Promise has steadily improved throughout his career and is peaking at the right time. He is coming off an impressive victory in the Virginia Derby and posted one of the top speed figures of his career in that race.

Look for American Promise to shock the world by winning the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: American Promise (+1800)