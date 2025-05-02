It’s the biggest horse race in the US this weekend and with betting restricted in some areas of America, we explain how you can bet on the Kentucky Derby in Oklahoma by joining some of the best offshore sportsbooks that will legally and safely allow horse racing wagering on the big Churchill Downs race.

These leading Oklahoma sports betting sites are available to anyone aged 18+, with them all offering some tasty free bet joining promotions and being based offshore will allow bets in ANY US State.

You can get your hands on over $5,000 in bonus offers with the best betting sites for the Kentucky Derby listed on this page – that also have no KYC checks on joining, so getting going is also made easy.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Oklahoma:

Click here to get $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline Sign up and deposit $50 or more (50% deposit bonus) Collect your free bets and promos instantly Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Oklahoma

BetOnline — $1,000 joining offer for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby welcome offer Everygame – $200 in free bet bonues for 2025 Kentucky Derby BetUS — 125% deposit bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits Bovada – $750 free bet for 2025 Kentucky Derby betting

🐎 What You Need To Know About the 2025 Kentucky Derby

📅 Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 📍 Venue: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY ⏰ Time: 6:57 PM ET

6:57 PM ET 📏 Distance: 1 ¼ miles (10 furlongs)

1 ¼ miles (10 furlongs) 📺 How to Watch: NBC & Peacock (streaming)

NBC & Peacock (streaming) 💰 Purse: 1st: $3 million | 2nd: $1 million | 3rd: $500,000

1st: $3 million | 2nd: $1 million | 3rd: $500,000 📊 Odds: Journalism (+275), Sovereignty (+600), Sandman (+1000)

1. BetOnline — $1,000 welcome offer for Kentucky Derby 2025

Having been established in 1991, BetOnline comes out as our top-rated sportsbook for betting on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Oklahoma.

They are a well-trusted US sportsbook that millions of horse racing fans use to wager on the big Churchill Downs race year-after-year and it’s easy to see why.

The good news is ahead of this year’s Kentucky Derby they’ve boosted their welcome offer to $1,000 – with a 50% first deposit bonus.

Horse racing bettors can also cash-in on their 9% daily horse racing rebate too and $25 risk-free bet to enjoy.

In addition, BetOnline players have a wide selection of payment options too with no KYC checks on sign-up, including Bitcoin – then should you find the ‘Run for the Roses’ winner on Saturday they also have fast withdrawals and payouts.

As mentioned with ALL the featured offshore sportsbooks on this page their players can bet in any US State – including Oklahoma where betting is not always made easy with restriction.

The final thing to look out for is their $20,000 Derby ‘first and last’ offer that is free to enter to all their players.

Why Join BetOnline?

Bet in any US State

Bet in any US State $1,000 Sign-up bonus (50% deposit bonus)

$1,000 Sign-up bonus (50% deposit bonus) Trusted, fast payouts and no KYC checks

Trusted, fast payouts and no KYC checks Leading Kentucky Derby odds

Leading Kentucky Derby odds $20,000 Derby First and Last Offer

Join BetOnline Now!

2. BetWhale — Claim Up $6,000 Kentucky Derby Welcome Offer

BetWhale are the next of our featured top US sportsbooks for betting on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Oklahoma.

They have fast established themselves as one of the best up-and-coming sportsbooks that have a generous $6,000 welcome deposit offer (200%) if using crypto or up to $1,000 with fiat payments.

Crypto 200% Sports Bonus up to $6,000

Crypto 200% Sports Bonus up to $6,000 Fiat 100% Sports Bonus up to $1,000

Some might be put off by the fact they are new – but don’t be.

See their slick platform for yourself and you’ll be impressed with their horse racing section for Kentucky Derby betting too.

However, the main plus for being new – is that their monster $6000 boosted welcome offer won’t have been claimed by many.

Meaning you can cash in ahead of the big Churchill Downs race armed with a stack of free bets to use on the meeting.

Why Join BetWhale?

Fast, secure payouts and no KYC checks

Fast, secure payouts and no KYC checks Mobile-friendly betting platform

Mobile-friendly betting platform Massive $6,000 in welcome bonuses

Massive $6,000 in welcome bonuses Full range of 2025 Kentucky Derby betting options

Join BetWhale Now!

3. Everygame – Claim up to $500 In Free Bets For 2025 Kentucky Derby

Everygame started online back in 1996 online so is another trusted sportsbook offering for anyone looking to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Oklahoma.

New joiners can take up their welcome bonus worth up to $500 in free bets with their 100% welcome deposit bonus – which is up from $200.

This welcome bonus also increases to $1,000 if depositing with crypto with their 50% welcome deposit offer.

The Everygame sports betting platform offers competitive odds, a wide range of betting options for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, and a user-friendly interface, making it a popular pick for many horse racing fans.

Why Join Everygame?

Refer a friend bonus and existing customer offers

Refer a friend bonus and existing customer offers Bet in ANY US State

Bet in ANY US State $500 in free bets for 2025 Kentucky Derby

$500 in free bets for 2025 Kentucky Derby Fast and secure payments with easy sign-up

Join Everygame now!

4. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on first 3 deposits



Next up are BetUS, who have been a regular fixture in the US online sportsbook arena since 1994.

They will have all the leading Kentucky Derby odds ahead of Saturday’s Churchill Downs race and – and you can get betting with them with a nice 125% welcome bonus of up to $2,625.

100% Sports Bonus – up to $2,000

100% Sports Bonus – up to $2,000 25% Casino Bonus – up to $625

There are fast payouts at BetUS too, and all the favorite payments methods supported, so getting started with no KYC checks is easy.

Why Join BetUS?

200% crypto deposit bonus offered

200% crypto deposit bonus offered 300% refer-a-friend bonus scheme

300% refer-a-friend bonus scheme Top bonus offer on first three deposits valued at $2,625

Top bonus offer on first three deposits valued at $2,625 Competitive 2025 Kentucky Derby betting odds

Join BetUS Now!

5. Bovada – 75% Deposit Bonus, up to $750

The last of our US sportsbook to sign-up with for betting on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Oklahoma is Bovada – who have been around since 2011.

Bovada have a dedicated racebook, which makes betting on the 2025 Kentucky Derby simple – and also offer the popular win, place and show markets.

New players can also super-charge their accounts with a $750 free bet with their 75% deposit welcome bonus.

Meaning if you want to claim the full bonus you will need to deposit $1,000 (but smaller amounts still qualify for this offer).

Why Sign-Up With Bovada for Horse Racing?

Competitive Horse Racing Betting Odds

Competitive Horse Racing Betting Odds Rewards Loyalty Program & Refer a Friend Bonus

Rewards Loyalty Program & Refer a Friend Bonus Wide Range Of Horse Racing Bets Supported

Join Bovada Now!

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Oklahoma?

Unfortunately, there are no regulated sports betting options in Oklahoma – which means the only way to place bets on the Kentucky Derby is via the best offshore betting sites listed here.

Being based offshore these trusted sites will allow bets to be placed in ANY US State – including Oklahoma – as they don’t have adhere to any set state gambling rules.

As well as this clear perk, there are many other top benefits for joining these offshore sports betting sites. Including being easy to register with as they don’t require any KYC checks, as long as you are 18+ and have fast payouts and withdrawals should you find the big winner of Saturday.

Another positive to these top offshore betting sites is that you can deposit and withdraw using cryptocurrencies, for which transactions take between 1-3 hours to process compared to days when using traditional banking methods.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Oklahoma?

18+ to join

18+ to join Join only with a valid email address (no KYC checks)

Join only with a valid email address (no KYC checks) Fund your account by making deposits via a preferred method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Odds

Journalism is expected to be the 2025 Kentucky Derby favorite this year – as he looks to become the first winning market leader since Justify in 2018.

This Mike McCarthy horse tops the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds at +285 and is the runner the sportsbooks think has the best chance of winning. He’ll be looking to give the barn their first win in the ‘Run For The Roses’.

The 3 year-old Curlin colt has already won twice this year, including a smooth success in the Santa Anita Derby in early April – which is one of the leading Derby trial races.

Next best in the betting is Sovereignty at +600, who was runner-up in the Florida Derby and Sandman at +1000, who won the Arkansas Derby last time out.

Of the rest, Japan will be hoping to get their first win in the Kentucky Derby – with Luxor Cafe and Admire Daytona – having gone close in 2024 when Forever Young was a narrow third.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Pick and Prediction: Journalism (+285)

Horse Odds Journalism +285 Sovereignty +600 Sandman +1000 Luxor Cafe +1100 Burnham Square +1400 Baeza +1400 Final Gambit +1600 Citizen Bull +1800 Baeza +1800 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Grande +2000 Tiztastic +2500 Coal Battle +2500 Publisher +3300 Admire Daytona +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Chunk of Gold +5000 Owen Almighty +5000 Neoequos +8000 Render Judgement +8000

What Is The Best Betting Site In Oklahoma For Kentucky Derby 2025?

All of the sites on this page have their plusses, but taking into account the user experience, reputation, and increased promotional offers, BetOnline is one of the top contenders this year if wanting to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Oklahoma.

Having been in operation since 1991, they are a well-established US offshore sportsbook that have an extensive horse racing offering, plus fast payouts should you be lucky enough to find the winner of the ‘Run For The Roses’ this year.

There is also a generous $1,000 free bet offer that has been boosted with their 50% opening deposit welcome bonus that can also be used on Saturday’s Kentucky Derby if you wanted.

Claim $1,000 in free Kentucky Derby bets!