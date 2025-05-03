With the biggest race of the year right around the corner, the top offshore sportsbooks are rolling out exclusive promotions and betting contests for Derby Day. New members can claim up to $10,000 in Kentucky Derby betting offers and take advantage of fixed odds on every horse in the race. Find out how to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Iowa and double your bankroll before the gates open at Churchill Downs.
How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in North Dakota:
- Click here to get $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline
- Sign up and deposit $50 or more
- Get your free bets instantly
- Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby
Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In North Dakota
- BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025
- BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
- BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer
- MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer
- BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus
1. BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025
North Dakota horse racing fans looking for variety will love BetOnline. It offers everything from simple win bets to exotic wagers, along with a $1,000 Derby bonus to boost your bankroll. Add in contests, rebates, and great odds, and you’ve got a full-service sportsbook built for big race days like the Kentucky Derby.
Why Sign Up For BetOnline?
- 1x Rollover requirement on deposit bonus
- Weekly betting contests with cash prizes
- Multiple crypto payments
- Reduced juice on select racing markets
2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
With fast crypto payouts and a huge $2,625 bonus spread over three deposits, BetUS is perfect for North Dakota bettors wanting to go big on the Kentucky Derby. Easy sign-up, strong security, and tons of betting options make it a smart place to play on race day.
Why Sign Up For BetUS?
- Up to $2,625 in welcome bonuses over 3 deposits
- 200% crypto bonus option available
- Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum & more
- Reload bonuses always available for horse racing
3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer
BetWhale is built for serious action—no limits, instant crypto transactions, and fast withdrawals make it ideal for North Dakota bettors who want control. The $1,250 bonus for new users means you’ll have plenty of funds to explore different Derby wagers with ease.
Why Sign Up For BetWhale?
- New users get up to $1,250 in free bets
- Prioritizes crypto-friendly banking
- Offers custom racing lines & promos
- Rebates on losses available for key event
4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer
MyBookie is great for North Dakota bettors who care about odds. With less juice and a clean, distraction-free interface, it’s easy to get bets in quickly. You’ll also get a $1,000 bonus for the Derby, perfect for trying out a range of horse racing bets like trifectas and exactas.
Why Sign Up For MyBookie?
- $1,000 welcome bonus for first-time users
- Horse racing-specific promos available
- Crypto-friendly: deposits via BTC & ETH
- Low vig = better value on Derby wagers
5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby
BetNow keeps it simple for North Dakota horse racing fans—good odds, easy-to-use site, and a $500 Derby bonus to get started. Even better, you’ll get a 10% rebate on any horse racing losses, softening the blow if your picks don’t come through on race day.
Why Sign Up For BetNow?
- Up to $500 in bonus cash for Kentucky Derby day
- 10% rebate gives losing bets a second chance
- Crypto support with no processing fees
- Reliable promos targeted at racing fans
Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In North Dakota?
North Dakota has legal horse racing betting, which means residents have plenty of options for wagering on the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Bets can be placed at North Dakota Horse Park or one of the off-track betting venues located in the state. There are also multiple online racebooks available, including TVG, FanDuel, and DraftKings. However, the top offshore horse racing betting sites have more to offer than Minnesota’s top racebooks. With fixed odds for every horse and over $10,000 in free bets available for the Kentucky Derby, this year’s Run for the Roses promises to be one of the most exciting races of the year.
Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In North Dakota?
- Must be at least 18 years old
- Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address
- Fund your account with an accepted deposit method
Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds
With just 19 horses set to load into the gates at Churchill Downs, the 2025 Kentucky Derby field has thinned out and the betting action is heating up. Late scratches Rodriguez and Grande have shuffled the odds board and created more value for bettors looking for opportunities to win big.
Journalism (+250) remains the clear frontrunner, but the field behind him is loaded with sharp picks and rising prospects. Baeza (+1200) wasn’t in the original 20 but now finds among the top contenders, while horses like Sovereignty (+500), Sandman (+700), and Luxor Cafe (+800) are all pushing to upset the favorite.
Check out the full list of updated Kentucky Derby 2025 odds below.
Horse
Odds
Journalism
+250
Sovereignty
+500
Sandman
+700
Luxor Cafe
+800
Burnham Square
+1000
Citizen Bull
+1200
Baeza
+1200
American Promise
+1800
East Avenue
+1800
Tiztastic
+2000
Final Gambit
+2200
Coal Battle
+2200
Publisher
+2500
Chunk of Gold
+3300
Neoequos
+4000
Admire Daytona
+4000
Render Judgement
+4000
Flying Mohawk
+5000
Owen Almighty
+5000
Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions
Journalism enters the Kentucky Derby as the morning line favorite, and it’s easy to see why. The Santa Anita Derby winner has top-tier speed figures and a strong closing kick that sets him apart from the field. With four wins in five starts, he’s shown the consistency that you’d expect from the morning line favorite, and after drawing a strong post, he’ll be even tougher to beat in a shortened field. Take Journalism to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Journalism (+250)