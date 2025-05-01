The 2025 Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, with the big race set for Saturday, May 3rd at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Residents of North Carolina have plenty of options to get in on the betting action this weekend. Several offshore betting platforms are available to those 18 and older, and many offering attractive free bet promotions. This year, over $5,000 in bonuses are being made available, which new users can take advantage of just by signing up and depositing.
Check out the reviews below to learn how to place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby and take full advantage of the promotions for new users.
How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in North Carolina:
Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In North Carolina
1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025
Since its establishment in 2001, BetOnline has built a strong reputation as one of the most trusted and well-known platforms among this year’s options. New users can benefit from special Kentucky Derby promotions, including a sign-up bonus of up to $250 in free bets. Additionally, they’re hosting exclusive contests with more than $20,000 in prize money available.
Why Sign Up For BetOnline?
- Available in all 50 U.S. states
- Top of the line Kentucky Derby odds
- Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement
- Trusted, fast payouts and deposits
2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
BetUS is one of the top choices for promotions surrounding the 2025 Kentucky Derby. New users can receive bonuses on each of their first three deposits, with a generous total of up to $2,625. Additionally, BetUS offers a 200% bonus for cryptocurrency deposits and a 300% bonus for referring a friend to the platform. They also feature one of the deepest betting menu’s for this year’s big race.
Why Sign Up For BetUS?
- Bonus offers on first three deposits valued at $2,625
- Competitive Kentucky Derby odds
- 200% crypto deposit bonus
- 300% refer-a-friend bonus
3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer
BetWhale is a standout among the available options, thanks to its mobile-friendly design and easy-to-use interface. With quick, secure payouts and deposits, it’s a solid choice even before factoring in the promos. New users who sign up to bet on the Kentucky Derby can score a 125% bonus on their first deposit, up to $1,250.
Why Sign Up For BetWhale?
- Up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses
- Full range of Derby betting options
- Fast, secure payouts
- Mobile-friendly platform
4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer
MyBookie has built a strong reputation as one of the most reliable betting sites for players across the United States. This year, they’re featuring a broad selection of betting options for the Kentucky Derby, along with an enticing sign-up bonus. New users can enjoy a 50% boost on their initial deposit, offering up to $1,000 in free bets. MyBookie also combines a wide-ranging betting menu with a sleek, user-friendly platform.
Why Sign Up For MyBookie?
- Trusted betting site for U.S. players
- $1,000 welcome bonus offer
- Wide variety of horse racing bets
- Great Kentucky Derby odds
5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby
BetNow has a variety of promotions lined up for this year’s big race. New users can snag a 150% bonus on their first deposit, while those who deposit with cryptocurrency can unlock an even bigger 200% bonus. They also offer a refer-a-friend program, rewarding users with another 200% bonus for each friend they bring in. With a fast and simple sign-up process, plus some of the best odds and high-paying bets for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, BetNow is a top choice for bettors.
Why Sign Up For BetNow?
- 150% deposit bonus up to $500
- Registration is quick and easy
- Competitive Derby odds
- Reliable customer support
Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In North Carolina?
While sports betting is now legal in North Carolina, wagering on horse racing is still not permitted through any state-licensed platforms. The state hasn’t issued licenses for horse racing betting, leaving residents without access to regulated options like TVG or TwinSpires.
However, many North Carolinians turn to offshore sportsbooks to bet on horse racing. These platforms face no specific restrictions under state law and often offer more competitive odds, bigger bonuses, and lower age requirements, typically allowing users 18 and older, unlike local sportsbooks that require bettors to be 21. New users can currently access over $5,000 in welcome bonuses and free bets through these offshore sites
Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In North Carolina?
- Must be age 18 or older
- Sign up for an account needing only a valid email address
- Fund your account by making deposits via a preferred method.
Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds
This year’s Kentucky Derby favorite, Journalism, has been on a major hot streak. Sitting atop the odds board at +285, the colt enters the Run for the Roses after two wins already this year, including a victory in the Santa Anita Derby on April 5th. While Journalism leads the field, there’s strong value to be found elsewhere — contenders like Sovereignty (+600) and Sandman (+1000) offer attractive payouts for bettors willing to take a shot.
There are also plenty of long-shot options worth a look, including Grande, a talented colt with multiple wins this season who’s listed at +2000. Meanwhile, the biggest underdogs in the field sit at 80-to-1 odds.
Horse
Odds
Journalism
+285
Sovereignty
+600
Sandman
+1000
Luxor Cafe
+1100
Rodriguez
+1400
Burnham Square
+1400
Baeza
+1400
Final Gambit
+1600
Citizen Bull
+1800
American Promise
+1800
East Avenue
+1800
Grande
+2000
Tiztastic
+2500
Coal Battle
+2500
Publisher
+3300
Admire Daytona
+4000
Flying Mohawk
+5000
Chunk of Gold
+5000
Owen Almighty
+5000
Neoequos
+8000
Render Judgement
+8000
Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions
Despite sitting at around +2000 odds, Grande has already racked up multiple wins this year and seems a bit under the radar compared to the favorites. If he gets a clean break and a good trip, he absolutely has the talent to surprise everyone at Churchill Downs.
Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Grande (+2000)
What Is The Best Betting Site In North Carolina For Kentucky Derby 2025?
When considering factors like user experience, reputation, and bonus offers, BetUS stands out as one of the top choices this year. Founded in 1994, BetUS has built a solid reputation and remains a trusted option for North Carolina residents looking for offshore sportsbooks. With $2,625 in promotional value available for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, they’re tough to beat.