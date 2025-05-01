The 2025 Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, with the big race set for Saturday, May 3rd at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Residents of North Carolina have plenty of options to get in on the betting action this weekend. Several offshore betting platforms are available to those 18 and older, and many offering attractive free bet promotions. This year, over $5,000 in bonuses are being made available, which new users can take advantage of just by signing up and depositing.

Check out the reviews below to learn how to place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby and take full advantage of the promotions for new users.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in North Carolina:

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In North Carolina

BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

Since its establishment in 2001, BetOnline has built a strong reputation as one of the most trusted and well-known platforms among this year’s options. New users can benefit from special Kentucky Derby promotions, including a sign-up bonus of up to $250 in free bets. Additionally, they’re hosting exclusive contests with more than $20,000 in prize money available.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

Available in all 50 U.S. states

Top of the line Kentucky Derby odds

Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement

Trusted, fast payouts and deposits

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BetUS is one of the top choices for promotions surrounding the 2025 Kentucky Derby. New users can receive bonuses on each of their first three deposits, with a generous total of up to $2,625. Additionally, BetUS offers a 200% bonus for cryptocurrency deposits and a 300% bonus for referring a friend to the platform. They also feature one of the deepest betting menu’s for this year’s big race.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

Bonus offers on first three deposits valued at $2,625

Competitive Kentucky Derby odds

200% crypto deposit bonus

300% refer-a-friend bonus

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

BetWhale is a standout among the available options, thanks to its mobile-friendly design and easy-to-use interface. With quick, secure payouts and deposits, it’s a solid choice even before factoring in the promos. New users who sign up to bet on the Kentucky Derby can score a 125% bonus on their first deposit, up to $1,250.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

Up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses

Full range of Derby betting options

Fast, secure payouts

Mobile-friendly platform

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

MyBookie has built a strong reputation as one of the most reliable betting sites for players across the United States. This year, they’re featuring a broad selection of betting options for the Kentucky Derby, along with an enticing sign-up bonus. New users can enjoy a 50% boost on their initial deposit, offering up to $1,000 in free bets. MyBookie also combines a wide-ranging betting menu with a sleek, user-friendly platform.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

Trusted betting site for U.S. players

$1,000 welcome bonus offer

Wide variety of horse racing bets

Great Kentucky Derby odds

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

BetNow has a variety of promotions lined up for this year’s big race. New users can snag a 150% bonus on their first deposit, while those who deposit with cryptocurrency can unlock an even bigger 200% bonus. They also offer a refer-a-friend program, rewarding users with another 200% bonus for each friend they bring in. With a fast and simple sign-up process, plus some of the best odds and high-paying bets for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, BetNow is a top choice for bettors.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

150% deposit bonus up to $500

Registration is quick and easy

Competitive Derby odds

Reliable customer support

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In North Carolina?

While sports betting is now legal in North Carolina, wagering on horse racing is still not permitted through any state-licensed platforms. The state hasn’t issued licenses for horse racing betting, leaving residents without access to regulated options like TVG or TwinSpires.

However, many North Carolinians turn to offshore sportsbooks to bet on horse racing. These platforms face no specific restrictions under state law and often offer more competitive odds, bigger bonuses, and lower age requirements, typically allowing users 18 and older, unlike local sportsbooks that require bettors to be 21. New users can currently access over $5,000 in welcome bonuses and free bets through these offshore sites

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In North Carolina?

Must be age 18 or older

Sign up for an account needing only a valid email address

Fund your account by making deposits via a preferred method.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

This year’s Kentucky Derby favorite, Journalism, has been on a major hot streak. Sitting atop the odds board at +285, the colt enters the Run for the Roses after two wins already this year, including a victory in the Santa Anita Derby on April 5th. While Journalism leads the field, there’s strong value to be found elsewhere — contenders like Sovereignty (+600) and Sandman (+1000) offer attractive payouts for bettors willing to take a shot.

There are also plenty of long-shot options worth a look, including Grande, a talented colt with multiple wins this season who’s listed at +2000. Meanwhile, the biggest underdogs in the field sit at 80-to-1 odds.

Horse Odds Journalism +285 Sovereignty +600 Sandman +1000 Luxor Cafe +1100 Rodriguez +1400 Burnham Square +1400 Baeza +1400 Final Gambit +1600 Citizen Bull +1800 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Grande +2000 Tiztastic +2500 Coal Battle +2500 Publisher +3300 Admire Daytona +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Chunk of Gold +5000 Owen Almighty +5000 Neoequos +8000 Render Judgement +8000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

Despite sitting at around +2000 odds, Grande has already racked up multiple wins this year and seems a bit under the radar compared to the favorites. If he gets a clean break and a good trip, he absolutely has the talent to surprise everyone at Churchill Downs.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Grande (+2000)

What Is The Best Betting Site In North Carolina For Kentucky Derby 2025?

When considering factors like user experience, reputation, and bonus offers, BetUS stands out as one of the top choices this year. Founded in 1994, BetUS has built a solid reputation and remains a trusted option for North Carolina residents looking for offshore sportsbooks. With $2,625 in promotional value available for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, they’re tough to beat.

