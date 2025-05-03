With the 2025 Kentucky Derby set to start today, New Mexico residents are zeroing in on the best odds, biggest bonuses, and strongest contenders in the field. Horse racing fans can place bets in-person or at regulated sites like TVG and TwinSpires but these racebooks don’t offer the same value that you can find at other betting sites. Offshore sportsbooks allow members to capitalize on fixed horse racing odds and claim up to $10,000 in free bets for the Kentucky Derby. Discover how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in New Mexico and maximize your Derby Day profits with the top offshore betting sites.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in New Mexico:

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In New Mexico

BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow— $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

BetOnline is the complete package for Kentucky Derby bettors. It offers competitive odds, exotic markets, horse racing rebates, and daily contests. New users can grab a $1,000 Derby Day bonus on their first deposit. With fast crypto withdrawals and a long-standing reputation, BetOnline gives you everything you need to bet confidently and win big.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

$1,000 in free bets for the Kentucky Derby

Better Kentucky Derby odds

Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement

Reliable customer service

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BetUS makes it easy to jump into today’s Kentucky Derby action with a massive $2,625 welcome bonus over your first three deposits. It supports quick crypto transactions, has no payment limits, and is beginner-friendly. With over 30 years in the business, BetUS is built for horseplayers looking for big bonuses and smooth betting.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

125% deposit bonus up to $2,625

Competitive Kentucky Derby odds

Multiple bonuses

300% refer-a-friend bonus

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

BetWhale is offering a $1,250 Kentucky Derby bonus for new players today. It’s a great pick for bettors who want fast crypto deposits, instant withdrawals, no limits, and better odds than traditional books. Whether you’re betting big or just getting started, BetWhale’s smooth interface and strong racing focus give you an edge.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

Up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses

Full range of Derby betting options

Fast, secure payouts

Mobile-friendly platform

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

MyBookie delivers sharp odds and low vig for today’s Kentucky Derby. You’ll find all major bet types — from trifectas to exactas — and a $1,000 bonus to boost your bankroll right away. Its clean layout and crypto-friendly banking make it ideal for bettors who want speed, simplicity, and value.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

Less vig on Kentucky Derby lines

$1,000 welcome bonus offer

Wide variety of horse racing bets

Better odds for top contenders

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

BetNow offers a $500 bonus today for Kentucky Derby bettors plus a 10% rebate on losses. It’s a no-frills sportsbook that delivers on the essentials — good odds, key horse racing markets, and quick deposits with crypto. Perfect for players who want a simple way to bet and earn back even when they don’t win.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

150% deposit bonus up to $500

Registration is quick and easy

Competitive Derby odds

Reliable customer support

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In New Mexico?

Yes, betting on the Kentucky Derby is legal in New Mexico, and residents have several ways to get in on the action. The state is home to five active racetracks, all offering legal pari-mutuel wagering on major horse racing events like the Derby. In addition to betting in person, New Mexico residents also have access to several legal online racebooks, including TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing, TVG, and DRF. While these sites are legal, they’re still restricted to pari-mutuel odds, which can lead to lower payouts for favorites. That’s why more savvy horseplayers in New Mexico are turning to offshore sportsbooks for fixed odds, bigger bonuses, and more value on their Kentucky Derby bets.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In New Mexico?

Must be at least 18 years old

Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address

Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

With the field set and post positions drawn, the race for the 151st Kentucky Derby is officially on.

Journalism enters the weekend as the clear favorite at +250 after a flawless prep campaign that’s made him the most talked-about horse in the field. Sovereignty sits just behind at +500, while Sandman (+700) and Luxor Cafe (+800) round out the top tier of contenders. There’s a cluster of mid-range threats like Burnham Square (+1000), Citizen Bull (+1200), and Baeza (+1200), all of whom have the talent to crash the party with the right trip.

Further down the board, American Promise and East Avenue sit at +1800, while longshots like Publisher (+2500), Chunk of Gold (+3300), and Flying Mohawk (+5000) are hoping to shock the world.

Here are the updated Kentucky Derby 2025 odds heading into the start of the race.

Horse Odds Journalism +250 Sovereignty +500 Sandman +700 Luxor Cafe +800 Burnham Square +1000 Citizen Bull +1200 Baeza +1200 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Tiztastic +2000 Final Gambit +2200 Coal Battle +2200 Publisher +2500 Chunk of Gold +3300 Neoequos +4000 Admire Daytona +4000 Render Judgement +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Owen Almighty +5000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

Journalism enters the 2025 Kentucky Derby as the deserving favorite and the most consistent three-year-old in the field. He’s won four straight races, including a dominant performance at the Santa Anita Derby, and has posted triple-digit speed figures in each of his last three starts. With Irad Ortiz Jr. in the saddle and Todd Pletcher calling the shots, Journalism has the elite connections to deliver on the big stage at Churchill Downs. His tactical speed and ability to stalk the pace make him a perfect fit for the Kentucky Derby’s grueling 1¼-mile distance. Back Journalism (+250) to finish the job and win the 151st Run for the Roses.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Journalism (+250)