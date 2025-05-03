With the 2025 Kentucky Derby set to start today, New Mexico residents are zeroing in on the best odds, biggest bonuses, and strongest contenders in the field. Horse racing fans can place bets in-person or at regulated sites like TVG and TwinSpires but these racebooks don’t offer the same value that you can find at other betting sites. Offshore sportsbooks allow members to capitalize on fixed horse racing odds and claim up to $10,000 in free bets for the Kentucky Derby. Discover how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in New Mexico and maximize your Derby Day profits with the top offshore betting sites.
Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In New Mexico
- BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025
- BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
- BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer
- MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer
- BetNow— $500 Kentucky Derby bonus
1. BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025
BetOnline is the complete package for Kentucky Derby bettors. It offers competitive odds, exotic markets, horse racing rebates, and daily contests. New users can grab a $1,000 Derby Day bonus on their first deposit. With fast crypto withdrawals and a long-standing reputation, BetOnline gives you everything you need to bet confidently and win big.
Why Sign Up For BetOnline?
- $1,000 in free bets for the Kentucky Derby
- Better Kentucky Derby odds
- Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement
- Reliable customer service
2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
BetUS makes it easy to jump into today’s Kentucky Derby action with a massive $2,625 welcome bonus over your first three deposits. It supports quick crypto transactions, has no payment limits, and is beginner-friendly. With over 30 years in the business, BetUS is built for horseplayers looking for big bonuses and smooth betting.
Why Sign Up For BetUS?
- 125% deposit bonus up to $2,625
- Competitive Kentucky Derby odds
- Multiple bonuses
- 300% refer-a-friend bonus
3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer
BetWhale is offering a $1,250 Kentucky Derby bonus for new players today. It’s a great pick for bettors who want fast crypto deposits, instant withdrawals, no limits, and better odds than traditional books. Whether you’re betting big or just getting started, BetWhale’s smooth interface and strong racing focus give you an edge.
Why Sign Up For BetWhale?
- Up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses
- Full range of Derby betting options
- Fast, secure payouts
- Mobile-friendly platform
4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer
MyBookie delivers sharp odds and low vig for today’s Kentucky Derby. You’ll find all major bet types — from trifectas to exactas — and a $1,000 bonus to boost your bankroll right away. Its clean layout and crypto-friendly banking make it ideal for bettors who want speed, simplicity, and value.
Why Sign Up For MyBookie?
- Less vig on Kentucky Derby lines
- $1,000 welcome bonus offer
- Wide variety of horse racing bets
- Better odds for top contenders
5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby
BetNow offers a $500 bonus today for Kentucky Derby bettors plus a 10% rebate on losses. It’s a no-frills sportsbook that delivers on the essentials — good odds, key horse racing markets, and quick deposits with crypto. Perfect for players who want a simple way to bet and earn back even when they don’t win.
Why Sign Up For BetNow?
- 150% deposit bonus up to $500
- Registration is quick and easy
- Competitive Derby odds
- Reliable customer support
Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In New Mexico?
Yes, betting on the Kentucky Derby is legal in New Mexico, and residents have several ways to get in on the action. The state is home to five active racetracks, all offering legal pari-mutuel wagering on major horse racing events like the Derby. In addition to betting in person, New Mexico residents also have access to several legal online racebooks, including TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing, TVG, and DRF. While these sites are legal, they’re still restricted to pari-mutuel odds, which can lead to lower payouts for favorites. That’s why more savvy horseplayers in New Mexico are turning to offshore sportsbooks for fixed odds, bigger bonuses, and more value on their Kentucky Derby bets.
Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In New Mexico?
- Must be at least 18 years old
- Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address
- Fund your account with an accepted deposit method
Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds
With the field set and post positions drawn, the race for the 151st Kentucky Derby is officially on.
Journalism enters the weekend as the clear favorite at +250 after a flawless prep campaign that’s made him the most talked-about horse in the field. Sovereignty sits just behind at +500, while Sandman (+700) and Luxor Cafe (+800) round out the top tier of contenders. There’s a cluster of mid-range threats like Burnham Square (+1000), Citizen Bull (+1200), and Baeza (+1200), all of whom have the talent to crash the party with the right trip.
Further down the board, American Promise and East Avenue sit at +1800, while longshots like Publisher (+2500), Chunk of Gold (+3300), and Flying Mohawk (+5000) are hoping to shock the world.
Here are the updated Kentucky Derby 2025 odds heading into the start of the race.
Horse
Odds
Journalism
+250
Sovereignty
+500
Sandman
+700
Luxor Cafe
+800
Burnham Square
+1000
Citizen Bull
+1200
Baeza
+1200
American Promise
+1800
East Avenue
+1800
Tiztastic
+2000
Final Gambit
+2200
Coal Battle
+2200
Publisher
+2500
Chunk of Gold
+3300
Neoequos
+4000
Admire Daytona
+4000
Render Judgement
+4000
Flying Mohawk
+5000
Owen Almighty
+5000
Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions
Journalism enters the 2025 Kentucky Derby as the deserving favorite and the most consistent three-year-old in the field. He’s won four straight races, including a dominant performance at the Santa Anita Derby, and has posted triple-digit speed figures in each of his last three starts. With Irad Ortiz Jr. in the saddle and Todd Pletcher calling the shots, Journalism has the elite connections to deliver on the big stage at Churchill Downs. His tactical speed and ability to stalk the pace make him a perfect fit for the Kentucky Derby’s grueling 1¼-mile distance. Back Journalism (+250) to finish the job and win the 151st Run for the Roses.
Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Journalism (+250)