The 2025 Kentucky Derby is coming up fast, and Nevada horse racing fans have options—but also some limitations. While you can bet in person at casinos like South Point or Westgate, online betting options are restricted. State-regulated apps don’t offer fixed-odds betting for the Derby, and major online racebooks are blocked. That’s why many bettors in Nevada use legal offshore sportsbooks. These sites offer full Derby coverage, better odds, and bigger bonuses—all accessible from your phone or computer. Below, we break down the top options, odds, and our pick for this year’s race.

Best Online Sportsbooks for Kentucky Derby Betting in Nevada

What You Need to Know About the Kentucky Derby 2025

📅 Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 📍 Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky ⏰ Time: 6:57 PM ET

6:57 PM ET 📏 Distance: 1¼ miles (10 furlongs)

1¼ miles (10 furlongs) 📺 Watch: NBC and Peacock

NBC and Peacock 💰 Purse: 1st – $3M | 2nd – $1M | 3rd – $500K

1st – $3M | 2nd – $1M | 3rd – $500K 💸 Odds: Journalism (+275), Sovereignty (+600)

Is It Legal to Bet on the Kentucky Derby in Nevada?

Yes, betting on the Derby is legal in Nevada—but with restrictions. Pari-mutuel betting is available at licensed casino sportsbooks across the state.

However, online horse betting platforms are blocked in Nevada. You also won’t find fixed-odds betting on the Derby through local mobile apps unless you’re betting in person at a brick-and-mortar casino that offers it.

That’s why many bettors in Nevada use international sportsbooks that operate legally offshore. They provide more flexibility, fixed odds, better promotions, and easier access from any device.

✅ Legal to use in Nevada—no restrictions on access

✅ 18+ bettors accepted (not just 21+ like local books)

✅ Fixed odds—lock in better payouts than the pool

✅ Huge sign-up promos, cashback, and free bet offers

✅ Crypto-friendly with quick withdrawals

✅ No app download, no geolocation checks

Nevada bettors can still visit retail sportsbooks for pari-mutuel wagers—but if you want full online access with better prices, offshore sportsbooks are the go-to.

Top Kentucky Derby Online Sportsbooks in Nevada

1. BetOnline

If you’re new to betting, BetOnline makes it easy. Everything is laid out clearly, with no confusing menus or steps. You’ll find all the standard Kentucky Derby bets like win, place, and show, along with exotic bets like trifectas and exactas. Just click the race, pick your horse, choose your bet type, and you’re done.

The $1,000 welcome bonus gives you a lot of extra money to play with, especially if you’re planning more than one bet. Crypto users get fast withdrawals—sometimes in minutes. Even if you’re using a debit card or bank transfer, payouts are reliable and don’t drag on for days.

✅ Very easy to use—even for first-time bettors

✅ Bet types are explained and simple to place

✅ Crypto-friendly with fast withdrawals

✅ Trusted by bettors for over 20 years

2. Bovada

Bovada is made for casual bettors who want to log on, place a bet, and get back to watching the race. You don’t need an app—it works great from any browser on your phone. They offer all the standard bets, but also extras like head-to-head horse matchups and winning margin props.

The layout is clean, odds are easy to understand, and you can use the same account to bet on other sports or play casino games. If you deposit with Bitcoin, they’ll throw in extra bonuses. And cashing out is quick and painless.

✅ Great for mobile—no app, no clutter

✅ Simple bet types and props available

✅ All-in-one site for sports, casino, and poker

✅ Bitcoin users get extra perks

3. BetWhale

BetWhale is best if you want value bets and a big bonus. They offer up to $6,000 bonus for new customers, which is more than any other site on this list. Their odds tend to be better for mid-range and underdog horses—not just the favorites—so you might find more upside on sleepers.

It’s also one of the fastest sites when it comes to odds updates and navigation. If you like betting on other sports, you can switch between events easily without hunting through tabs.

✅ Biggest bonus available—up to $6,000

✅ Competitive odds

✅ Fast site with smooth navigation

✅ Great for bettors who like longshots

4. BetUS

BetUS is one of the longest-running sportsbooks out there. It’s been around for over 20 years and is known for its friendly customer service and easy-to-use interface. If you plan to bet beyond the Derby, this is a great place to stick around. They offer reload bonuses, seasonal promos, and contests to keep things interesting.

It’s a smart pick if you’re not just looking for a one-time bet. The platform is intuitive and doesn’t overwhelm you with too many options at once.

✅ Well-designed for beginners

✅ Solid customer support if you get stuck

✅ Extra promos and reload bonuses year-round

✅ Huge bonus for new customers

5. MyBookie

MyBookie is built for speed. If you want to get in, place your Derby bet, and move on, this site is ideal. It loads fast on phones and desktops, and placing a bet takes just a few clicks. There’s no clutter and no extras to wade through.

It’s also a good fit for anyone using crypto. Bitcoin and other coins are accepted, and payouts come fast.

✅ Easy for one-off bets—quick and simple

✅ Works well on any device

✅ Fast crypto withdrawals

✅ Good for casual bettors

2025 Kentucky Derby Odds

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

How to interpret the odds:

+275 = $100 bet returns $375 total ($275 profit)

+1000 = $10 bet returns $110 total ($100 profit)

+5000 = $10 bet returns $510 total ($500 profit)

Higher odds = higher payouts, but lower probability.

Kentucky Derby Pick and Prediction

Journalism might be the top name on the board, but his price is too short to justify the risk. Sandman at +1000 has stronger value—he’s well-positioned, has a good setup for a late run, and will benefit if the leaders tire down the stretch.

Kentucky Derby Pick: Sandman to Win +1000 at BetOnline