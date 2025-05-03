Home How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Nevada
Sports

How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Nevada

David Evans
Published date:
Updated:

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is coming up fast, and Nevada horse racing fans have options—but also some limitations. While you can bet in person at casinos like South Point or Westgate, online betting options are restricted. State-regulated apps don’t offer fixed-odds betting for the Derby, and major online racebooks are blocked. That’s why many bettors in Nevada use legal offshore sportsbooks. These sites offer full Derby coverage, better odds, and bigger bonuses—all accessible from your phone or computer. Below, we break down the top options, odds, and our pick for this year’s race.

Best Online Sportsbooks for Kentucky Derby Betting in Nevada

  1. BetOnlineGet $1,000 in free Kentucky Derby bets
  2. BovadaBitcoin players get up to $750 extra
  3. BetWhaleClaim $6,000 in Kentucky Derby bonuses
  4. BetUSGet 125% up to $2,625 on your first three deposits
  5. MyBookieStart with a $1,000 racing bonus

What You Need to Know About the Kentucky Derby 2025

  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025
  • 📍 Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky
  • ⏰ Time: 6:57 PM ET
  • 📏 Distance: 1¼ miles (10 furlongs)
  • 📺 Watch: NBC and Peacock
  • 💰 Purse: 1st – $3M | 2nd – $1M | 3rd – $500K
  • 💸 Odds: Journalism (+275), Sovereignty (+600)

Yes, betting on the Derby is legal in Nevada—but with restrictions. Pari-mutuel betting is available at licensed casino sportsbooks across the state.

However, online horse betting platforms are blocked in Nevada. You also won’t find fixed-odds betting on the Derby through local mobile apps unless you’re betting in person at a brick-and-mortar casino that offers it.

That’s why many bettors in Nevada use international sportsbooks that operate legally offshore. They provide more flexibility, fixed odds, better promotions, and easier access from any device.

✅ Legal to use in Nevada—no restrictions on access
✅ 18+ bettors accepted (not just 21+ like local books)
✅ Fixed odds—lock in better payouts than the pool
✅ Huge sign-up promos, cashback, and free bet offers
✅ Crypto-friendly with quick withdrawals
✅ No app download, no geolocation checks

Nevada bettors can still visit retail sportsbooks for pari-mutuel wagers—but if you want full online access with better prices, offshore sportsbooks are the go-to.

Top Kentucky Derby Online Sportsbooks in Nevada

1. BetOnline

If you’re new to betting, BetOnline makes it easy. Everything is laid out clearly, with no confusing menus or steps. You’ll find all the standard Kentucky Derby bets like win, place, and show, along with exotic bets like trifectas and exactas. Just click the race, pick your horse, choose your bet type, and you’re done.

The $1,000 welcome bonus gives you a lot of extra money to play with, especially if you’re planning more than one bet. Crypto users get fast withdrawals—sometimes in minutes. Even if you’re using a debit card or bank transfer, payouts are reliable and don’t drag on for days.

✅ Very easy to use—even for first-time bettors
✅ Bet types are explained and simple to place
✅ Crypto-friendly with fast withdrawals
✅ Trusted by bettors for over 20 years

Visit BetOnline Now

2. Bovada

Bovada is made for casual bettors who want to log on, place a bet, and get back to watching the race. You don’t need an app—it works great from any browser on your phone. They offer all the standard bets, but also extras like head-to-head horse matchups and winning margin props.

The layout is clean, odds are easy to understand, and you can use the same account to bet on other sports or play casino games. If you deposit with Bitcoin, they’ll throw in extra bonuses. And cashing out is quick and painless.

✅ Great for mobile—no app, no clutter
✅ Simple bet types and props available
✅ All-in-one site for sports, casino, and poker
✅ Bitcoin users get extra perks

Visit Bovada Now

3. BetWhale

BetWhale is best if you want value bets and a big bonus. They offer up to $6,000 bonus for new customers, which is more than any other site on this list. Their odds tend to be better for mid-range and underdog horses—not just the favorites—so you might find more upside on sleepers.

It’s also one of the fastest sites when it comes to odds updates and navigation. If you like betting on other sports, you can switch between events easily without hunting through tabs.

✅ Biggest bonus available—up to $6,000
✅ Competitive odds
✅ Fast site with smooth navigation
✅ Great for bettors who like longshots

Visit BetWhale Now

4. BetUS

BetUS is one of the longest-running sportsbooks out there. It’s been around for over 20 years and is known for its friendly customer service and easy-to-use interface. If you plan to bet beyond the Derby, this is a great place to stick around. They offer reload bonuses, seasonal promos, and contests to keep things interesting.

It’s a smart pick if you’re not just looking for a one-time bet. The platform is intuitive and doesn’t overwhelm you with too many options at once.

✅ Well-designed for beginners
✅ Solid customer support if you get stuck
✅ Extra promos and reload bonuses year-round
✅ Huge bonus for new customers

Visit BetUS Now

5. MyBookie

MyBookie is built for speed. If you want to get in, place your Derby bet, and move on, this site is ideal. It loads fast on phones and desktops, and placing a bet takes just a few clicks. There’s no clutter and no extras to wade through.

It’s also a good fit for anyone using crypto. Bitcoin and other coins are accepted, and payouts come fast.

✅ Easy for one-off bets—quick and simple
✅ Works well on any device
✅ Fast crypto withdrawals
✅ Good for casual bettors

Visit MyBookie Now

2025 Kentucky Derby Odds

  • Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275
  • Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600
  • Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000
  • Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100
  • Baeza (F. Prat) +1400
  • Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400
  • Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400
  • Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600
  • Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800
  • East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800
  • American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000
  • Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000
  • Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500
  • Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500
  • Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300
  • Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000
  • Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000
  • Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000
  • Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000
  • Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000
  • Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

How to interpret the odds:

  • +275 = $100 bet returns $375 total ($275 profit)
  • +1000 = $10 bet returns $110 total ($100 profit)
  • +5000 = $10 bet returns $510 total ($500 profit)

Higher odds = higher payouts, but lower probability.

Kentucky Derby Pick and Prediction

Journalism might be the top name on the board, but his price is too short to justify the risk. Sandman at +1000 has stronger value—he’s well-positioned, has a good setup for a late run, and will benefit if the leaders tire down the stretch.

Kentucky Derby Pick: Sandman to Win +1000 at BetOnline

David Evans

David Evans

ICYMI

1 Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack
2 Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members
3 Albemarle County: Suspected gang-related shooting injures two adults
4 Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach
5 Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin transitioning from basketball to football

Latest News

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In New Mexico
Sports

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Washington D.C.

Jared Oliver
5 Best Betting Sites For Kentucky Derby 2025 in Texas
Sports

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Colorado

Jared Oliver

We are just around the corner from the start of the 2025 Kentucky Derby, as the first leg of the Triple Crown will be run on Saturday, May 3rd and Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Betting and wagering on the event has never been easier for residents of the state of Colorado. There are more...

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Connecticut
Sports

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Arkansas

Jared Oliver

The most famous horse race of them all is set to take place this weekend, as the 2025 Kentucky Derby will be held at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 3rd. Residents of the state of Arkansas who want to get in on the action have a handful of different options. There are offshore sportsbooks and...

Sports

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Arizona

Jared Oliver
virginia deq drought watch advisory
Government, Local, Virginia

Virginia DEQ expands drought watch advisory to 44 counties, including Augusta

Chris Graham
virginia economy
Economy, Virginia

Georgia-Pacific closing plywood plant in Emporia: 554 jobs to be lost

Chris Graham
road vdot
Local

VDOT: Road work schedules for Albemarle County, Greene County, Nelson County

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status