The 2025 Kentucky Derby is almost here, and Nebraska horse racing fans are getting ready to lock in their bets. While the state does allow betting on horse races, options are limited. You can wager in person at racetracks and simulcast venues, but online access is restricted. Most major racebooks are unavailable, and local sportsbooks don’t offer fixed-odds Derby bets. That’s why many Nebraska bettors use legal offshore sportsbooks. These platforms give you better odds, guaranteed bonuses, and the ability to bet from any device without restrictions.

Best Online Sportsbooks for Kentucky Derby Betting in Nebraska

What You Need to Know About the Kentucky Derby 2025

📅 Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Is It Legal to Bet on the Kentucky Derby in Nebraska?

Yes, betting on the Derby is legal in Nebraska—but access is limited. You can place pari-mutuel bets at licensed racetracks and simulcast facilities, but state-regulated online betting platforms are not available for fixed odds.

That’s why many Nebraska players go with offshore sportsbooks. These sites don’t fall under state law, so they’re fully accessible from anywhere in Nebraska. They let you lock in your price, skip the pool, and claim bigger bonuses than anything offered locally.

✅ Legal to use—offshore sites accept Nebraska players

✅ Bet at 18+, not 21 like most in-person locations

✅ Fixed odds—no pool cuts or late changes

✅ Get thousands in welcome bonuses

✅ Fast crypto payouts, no app downloads

✅ Works statewide—no geo-verification needed

If you want betting on your phone or laptop with best odds around, offshore sportsbooks are the way to go.

Top Kentucky Derby Online Sportsbooks in Nebraska

1. BetOnline

BetOnline is one of the best choices if you’re betting on horses for the first time. You won’t have to search around—everything is easy to find. Just click on the race, choose your horse, and pick your bet type.

The $1,000 bonus gives you a lot to work with, and withdrawals are smooth whether you use crypto or a regular payment method. They also explain each bet type clearly so you’re not guessing what “exacta” or “trifecta” means.

✅ Very simple site for first-time users

✅ Widest variety of markets among sportsbooks

✅ Great for Bitcoin and altcoin users

✅ Over two decades of trusted service

2. Bovada

If you want to place a bet without downloading anything or learning a new app, Bovada is a solid pick. The interface is light and mobile-friendly, so you can bet from any browser without friction.

They include extra props like head-to-head matchups and winning margins. And if you like betting on sports or casino games, it’s all under one login. Bitcoin users get extra benefits on top of regular promos.

✅ Browser-based—no app or download needed

✅ Fun extras like matchups and margins

✅ Use one account for sports betting, casino, and poker

✅ Huge Bitcoin bonus

3. BetWhale

If you want the biggest bonus on this list, BetWhale is where to start. They offer $6,000 in new player bonuses and usually have solid odds on second-tier horses. If you like backing a sleeper, this is your best shot.

The platform loads fast and lets you switch between races or sports without delay. You won’t be bogged down with pop-ups or laggy pages.

✅ $6,000 welcome package for new players

✅ Odds tend to favor value picks

✅ Smooth, quick platform

✅ Built for speed, not clutter

4. BetUS

BetUS is a good long-term option. You’ll get Derby-specific promos, but also weekly contests, reload bonuses, and more. If you’re planning to bet more than once, it’s worth opening an account here.

The site is easy to use, and support is available if something goes wrong. The layout doesn’t overwhelm you with too many choices.

✅ Frequent promos beyond just the Derby

✅ Easy interface for regular betting

✅ Good support with live chat

✅ Clean design with fast site response

5. MyBookie

MyBookie is ideal for quick, one-time bets. The platform loads fast and works on any device. It’s also good for crypto users, with fast and reliable Bitcoin payouts.

✅ Fast load times—no waiting

✅ Great for fast, simple wagers

✅ Reliable crypto payout speeds

✅ Doesn’t require much setup or learning

2025 Kentucky Derby Odds

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

How to interpret the odds:

+275 = $100 pays $375 total ($275 profit)

+1000 = $10 pays $110 total ($100 profit)

+5000 = $10 pays $510 total ($500 profit)

Kentucky Derby Pick and Prediction

Journalism leads the odds, but the return doesn’t justify the risk. Sandman at +1000 offers more upside—he’s got a good setup to close strong if the early pace breaks down. At that price, he’s a better value than the favorites.

Kentucky Derby Pick: Sandman to Win +1000 at BetOnline