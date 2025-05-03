The 2025 Kentucky Derby is almost here, and horse racing fans in Missouri are looking for ways to bet on the biggest race of the year. While the state has approved sports betting, there’s still no legal way to bet on horse racing through state-regulated sites. That means you can’t place fixed-odds bets on the Derby using Missouri sportsbooks or retail betting locations.

Instead, most bettors in Missouri use trusted online sportsbooks that operate legally outside the U.S. These platforms accept Missouri players, offer full Kentucky Derby coverage, and come with large bonuses, free bets, and faster payouts than most retail sites. Below, we’ll explain your legal options, show you the best sportsbooks for Derby bets, and break down the latest odds and picks.

Best Online Sportsbooks for Kentucky Derby Betting in Missouri

What You Need to Know About the Kentucky Derby 2025

📅 Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 📍 Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky ⏰ Post Time: 6:57 PM ET

6:57 PM ET 📏 Distance: 1¼ miles (10 furlongs)

1¼ miles (10 furlongs) 📺 How to Watch: NBC and Peacock

NBC and Peacock 💰 Purse: 1st – $3M | 2nd – $1M | 3rd – $500K

1st – $3M | 2nd – $1M | 3rd – $500K 🏇 Odds: Journalism (+275), Sovereignty (+600)

Who Can Bet on the Kentucky Derby in Missouri?

Right now, you can’t legally place Kentucky Derby bets through Missouri-based apps or in-person sportsbooks. While the state has legalized sports betting, it hasn’t authorized horse racing bets through those platforms yet. And there are no local racetracks or off-track betting locations operating in Missouri.

That’s why many residents use offshore online sportsbooks. These sites are legal to use, licensed internationally, open to Missouri bettors, and offer fixed odds on the Kentucky Derby—so you can lock in your payout the moment you place your bet.

Why Missouri bettors use these sportsbooks:

✅ Legal to use from anywhere in the state

✅ Anyone 18+ can bet—no 21+ requirement

✅ Fixed odds that don’t change like the track’s pools

✅ Big sign-up bonuses and ongoing promos

✅ Crypto options and fast cashouts

✅ No downloads or geolocation needed

If you want to bet the Derby this year, this is the most practical and widely used option for Missouri players.

How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby Online in Missouri

1. Go to BetOnline

Tap the link and hit “Join” at the top of the page to start.

2. Create Your Account

Enter your name, email, and password. It takes less than two minutes.

3. Make Your First Deposit

Deposit at least $50 to claim your bonus. Deposit $2,000 to unlock the full $1,000 offer.

4. Place Your Derby Bets

Head to Sports > Horse Racing. Pick your horse, select your bet type, and confirm.

Top Kentucky Derby Online Sportsbooks in Missouri

1. BetOnline

BetOnline is one of the easiest places to bet on the Derby. It covers every type of bet—win, place, show, trifecta, exacta, futures—and the site is very beginner-friendly. You can sign up, make a deposit, and place your bet in minutes.

It also has one of the best reputations for fast payouts, especially for crypto users. And the bonus is one of the biggest you’ll find from a legal offshore sportsbook.

✅ Clean site layout that’s easy to follow

✅ $1,000 bonus when you sign up

✅ Covers every Derby bet you’ll need

✅ Payouts are fast and reliable

2. Bovada

Bovada is built for casual users. It works just as well on your phone as it does on your computer, and it’s very easy to browse. You’ll find simple win bets and props like horse matchups or margin of victory, all in a few clicks.

If you want to use Bitcoin, Bovada offers extra rewards. You can also use your same account for betting on the NBA, MLB, or even casino games and poker.

✅ Very beginner-friendly design

✅ Great mobile site—no app needed

✅ Props and extra bet types available

✅ One login for everything: sports, casino, poker

3. BetWhale

BetWhale is the sportsbook with the biggest welcome offer—up to $6,000 across multiple deposits. It also regularly posts better odds on mid-priced horses, not just the top favorite.

You can switch between races and other sports easily, and odds update in real time. The site is fast, clear, and doesn’t feel cluttered like some others.

✅ Very large bonus package

✅ Great value if you like picking sleepers

✅ Built for fast betting across different sports

4. BetUS

BetUS is a solid choice if you want to keep betting beyond the Derby. It offers a 125% bonus on your first few deposits and runs promotions year-round for big races. It’s been online for over 20 years and has a clean layout that helps new bettors find what they’re looking for.

They also offer reload bonuses and seasonal contests that help you stretch your betting funds.

✅ Long history and strong reputation

✅ Easy to navigate for new bettors

✅ Good support team and help section

5. MyBookie

MyBookie is a good pick if you just want to bet on the Derby and move on. It’s simple, quick, and offers all the basics. You can place a bet without digging through menus, and payouts are quick—especially if you use crypto.

You won’t get as many extras here, but if you’re just in it for the big race, it checks all the boxes.

✅ Straightforward site, no distractions

✅ Works well on mobile and desktop

✅ Quick and easy crypto payouts

2025 Kentucky Derby Odds

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds from BetOnline. Subject to change.

How the odds work:

These numbers show how much you’d win if the horse finishes first to a hundred dollar stake. For example:

+275: A $100 bet returns $375 total ($275 profit + $100 original stake)

+1000: A $10 bet returns $110 total ($100 profit + $10 original stake)

+5000: A $10 bet returns $510 total ($500 profit + $10 original stake)

The higher the odds, the bigger the payout—but the lower the chance of winning.

Kentucky Derby Pick and Prediction

Journalism is the early favorite, but the price is short. Sandman at +1000 offers much better value. He’s drawn well, has late speed, and his prep races show he can close strong if the early pace is fast. He’s the pick if the front-runners burn out.

Kentucky Derby Pick: Sandman to Win +1000 at BetOnline