How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Minnesota

The countdown is on in Minnesota as the 2025 Kentucky Derby gets ready to race out of the gates at 5:57 p.m. CT on Saturday. The best offshore sportsbooks are helping horse racing fans boost their bankroll and maximize their winnings on Derby Day.  With over $10,000 in free bets available and fixed horse racing odds, Minnesota residents can stretch their dollars across the finish line on Derby Day. 

Discover how to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Minnesota and make every dollar count in the Run for the Roses.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Minnesota:

  1. Click here to get $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline
  2. Sign up and deposit $50 or more 
  3. Get your free bets instantly
  4. Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Minnesota

  1. BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025
  2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
  3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer
  4. MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer
  5. BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

The best online sportsbook available for the Kentucky Derby to get free bets and bonuses for Saturday's race

Minnesota bettors looking to take their Kentucky Derby wagers to the next level should consider BetOnline. With over 30 years of experience, BetOnline offers an extensive selection of betting markets, from traditional options to more unique bets. Not only can you cash in on a $1,000 welcome bonus, but the platform also provides rebates and exciting contests. Whether you’re betting on your favorite horse or making a more strategic wager, BetOnline has all the tools you need to make your Derby experience a success.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

  • Kentucky Derby deposit bonus up to $1,000
  • 9% rebate on horse racing losses
  • Crypto-friendly: BTC, ETH, LTC supported
  • Exclusive Kentucky Derby prop bets available

Join BetOnline Now!

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BetUS has been a favorite among bettors for decades, and for good reason. For the Kentucky Derby, BetUS offers a massive $2,625 in bonuses across your first three deposits, giving Minnesota players extra funds to place more bets. Their fast payouts, seamless crypto payments, and reliable customer service make it a top choice for anyone looking to make big moves on Derby Day.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

  • 125% horse racing bonus for new users
  • Crypto bettors get the biggest perks
  • Rebates available on losses in select markets
  • Fast registration and easy deposit process

Join BetUS Now!

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

BetWhale is a leading online betting site for the Kentucky Derby. New members can cash in on ,250 in free betting bonuses

BetWhale is quickly gaining traction in Minnesota due to its impressive features tailored for serious bettors. With instant crypto payments, secure deposits, and no withdrawal limits, it’s the perfect sportsbook for those who like to bet big. New users can take advantage of a $1,250 bonus for the Kentucky Derby, adding more value to their wagers. BetWhale offers speed, security, and excellent customer service, making it a standout choice for betting on the big race.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

  • 125% welcome bonus just for Kentucky Derby bettors
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum & more accepted
  • Fewer fees, faster withdrawals with crypto
  • Occasional cash-back offers on losses

Join BetWhale Now!

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

A popular sportsbook among horse racing fans, MyBookie provides the best odds for the 2025 Kentucky Derby

For Minnesota bettors, MyBookie delivers everything needed for an exciting Kentucky Derby experience. With great odds, a simple interface, and a wide range of betting options, it’s designed for bettors who want a no-nonsense approach. The $1,000 welcome bonus gives you extra cash to make the most of Derby Day, while the easy-to-navigate site ensures you can focus on making winning bets.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

  • 50% bonus on initial deposit up to $1,000
  • Crypto options make payments faster
  • Offers trifecta & exotic race betting
  • Bonus codes often tied to racing events

Join MyBookie Now!

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

Claim multiple different Kentucky Derby offers at BetNow including 0 in free bonuses

BetNow offers Minnesota bettors a fantastic place to bet on the Kentucky Derby with competitive odds, a simple setup, and great bonuses. With a 10% rebate on horse racing bets and a $500 welcome bonus for new players, BetNow ensures you’re rewarded whether you win or lose. The site is user-friendly and perfect for players who want to dive straight into the action without any hassle. If you’re looking for value and convenience, BetNow is the place to bet for the Derby.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

  • Easy-to-claim $500 deposit match bonus
  • Rebate only on net racing losses
  • Bitcoin accepted for quick deposits
  • Value-packed odds for exacta & trifecta bets

Join BetNow Now!

Minnesota residents can bet on horse racing legally both online or in-person at the racetrack or one of several off-track betting locations. 

The state is home to two horse racetracks, including Canterbury Park, but all regulated racebooks are limited to pari-mutuel betting odds, which means that the odds can still fluctuate after you’ve made your bet. This often leads to worse payouts for top contenders, especially when compared to betting with fixed odds. 

The top offshore sportsbooks allow members to bet on fixed odds for horse racing, allowing sharp bettors to lock in their price before the lines move. These betting sites also have more to offer for the Kentucky Derby compared to your local racebook. 

With over $10,000 in free bets available for the 151st Run for the Roses, Minnesota residents can boost their bankroll even before they make their Kentucky Derby selections.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Minnesota?

  • Must be at least 18 years old 
  • Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address
  • Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

There are only 19 horses in the Kentucky Derby 2025 field after Rodriguez and Grande were surprise withdrawals late in the week. 

Their absence opened up the door for Baeza, who is expected to be among the top contenders despite not being in the original 20-horse field. Odds-on favorite Journalism (+250) hasn’t moved atop the odds board, but several contenders are starting to draw attention from sharp bettors. Sovereignty (+500), Sandman (+700) and Luxor Cafe (+800) have been among the most bet-on horses while American Promise (+1800) and Citizen Bull (+1200) are considered top value plays. 

There are 10 horses in the field to 20-1 odds or better to win the race, meaning the 151st Run for the Roses is anyone’s to win.  

Horse Odds
Journalism +250
Sovereignty +500
Sandman +700
Luxor Cafe +800
Burnham Square +1000
Citizen Bull +1200
Baeza +1200
American Promise +1800
East Avenue +1800
Tiztastic +2000
Final Gambit +2200
Coal Battle +2200
Publisher +2500
Chunk of Gold +3300
Neoequos +4000
Admire Daytona +4000
Render Judgement +4000
Flying Mohawk +5000
Owen Almighty +5000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

American Promise has all the right tools to be this year’s Derby sleeper. He’s bred for the big stage, with Justify and Tapit in his bloodline and he’s trained by the legendary D. Wayne Lukas, which alone gives him a legitimate chance to win. His tactical speed should keep him out of trouble, and he’s battle-tested with nine career races under his belt. American Promise is also peaking at the right time, winning two of his last four races overall, including his most recent run at the Virginia Derby. Don’t be shocked if he’s making a big move around the far turn and picking off tired horses late.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: American Promise (+1800)

Jared Oliver

Jared Oliver

