The 151st Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Many of these sites are offering generous promotions, including free bets and bonus offers totaling over $5,000.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Michigan:

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Michigan

BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

Established in 2001, BetOnline is one of the most trusted and well-known platforms in the industry. For the 2025 Kentucky Derby, they’re offering a range of promotions for new users, including a sign-up bonus worth up to $250 in free bets. Bettors can also take part in special contests, with over $20,000 in prize money up for grabs. BetOnline stands out with one of the most comprehensive betting menus available.

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BetUS has long been a staple in the betting industry and is offering some of the most generous promotions for this year’s Kentucky Derby. New users can take advantage of a 125% deposit match bonus—available on their first three deposits—for a total of up to $2,625 in free bets. Crypto users can unlock an even bigger 200% bonus when depositing with digital currency. Plus, BetUS rewards referrals with a massive 300% bonus when you refer a friend.

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

BetWhale sets itself apart with a sleek, mobile-optimized platform and an intuitive interface, making it ideal for bettors who prefer to wager on the go. With secure deposit options and fast payouts, it’s already a standout choice—but the bonuses take it to the next level. Just in time for the Kentucky Derby, new users in Virginia can claim a 125% first deposit bonus worth up to $1,250.

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

MyBookie is widely recognized as one of the most trusted betting sites in the U.S., and it’s a popular pick among bettors in Washington. For the 2025 Kentucky Derby, it offers an impressive variety of wagering options along with a generous welcome bonus. New users can claim a 50% match on their first deposit, up to $1,000 in free bets. With a user-friendly interface and an extensive betting menu, MyBookie is a dependable choice for Derby weekend.

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

BetNow delivers several enticing bonus offers for new users. Score a 150% bonus on your first deposit, or take advantage of a 200% bonus when depositing with cryptocurrency. Their refer-a-friend program also offers a 200% bonus, making it easy to boost your bankroll. With a quick signup process and some of the most competitive odds for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, BetNow is a standout choice for South Carolina bettors.

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Michigan?

While sports betting is still fairly new in Michigan, horse racing fans have full access to both online and in-person wagering. You can place bets through trusted, licensed platforms such as TVG, TwinSpires, and others.

However, when it comes to bonuses and flexibility, offshore betting sites offer a clear edge:

Over $5,000 in bonus cash and free bets available for new users

Fewer restrictions — most offshore platforms accept bettors as young as 18

More generous promotions than those offered by state-regulated sportsbooks



For Michigan residents looking to maximize value while betting on the 2025 Kentucky Derby, offshore sportsbooks present an appealing alternative.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Michigan?

Must be age 18 or older

Sign up for an account needing only a valid email address

Fund your account by making deposits via a preferred method.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

The clear favorite heading into this year’s Kentucky Derby is Journalism, currently leading the odds board at +285. The colt has been on a hot streak, securing two wins already this year, including a standout performance in the Santa Anita Derby on April 5th.

Top Contenders:

Journalism (+285) – The frontrunner with strong momentum and recent wins

Sovereignty (+600) – A solid contender offering strong value

Sandman (+1000) – A tempting mid-range option with potential upside



Biggest Underdogs:

Several entries sit at 80-to-1 , offering massive payouts for bettors willing to take a big swing

Whether you’re backing the favorite or hunting for value, this year’s field is packed with exciting possibilities.

Horse Odds Journalism +285 Sovereignty +600 Sandman +1000 Luxor Cafe +1100 Rodriguez +1400 Burnham Square +1400 Baeza +1400 Final Gambit +1600 Citizen Bull +1800 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Grande +2000 Tiztastic +2500 Coal Battle +2500 Publisher +3300 Admire Daytona +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Chunk of Gold +5000 Owen Almighty +5000 Neoequos +8000 Render Judgement +8000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

Final Gambit turned heads with a third-place finish at Churchill Downs last November and has only improved since. In his last three starts, he hasn’t finished worse than second—and he enters the Derby on a two-race winning streak.

Foaled in February 2022, this colt brings strong form and excellent value at +1600 odds. A $100 win bet would net a $1,600 payout, making him a compelling pick for bettors looking beyond the favorites.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Final Gambit to win (+1600)

What Is The Best Betting Site In Michigan For Kentucky Derby 2025?

When it comes to user experience, reliability, and generous bonus offers, BetUS ranks among the best choices for 2025. Established in 1994, BetUS has earned a strong reputation and continues to be a trusted offshore sportsbook for Michigan residents.

For this year’s Kentucky Derby, new users can unlock up to $2,625 in bonus value, making BetUS hard to beat for both seasoned bettors and newcomers alike.

