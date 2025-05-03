The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set to begin on Saturday and bettors are already off to the races to get in their bets before the lines move. Maryland residents have several options for betting on the Kentucky Derby, including some of the top sports betting apps like TwinSpires, FanDuel, and DraftKings.

However, for fans looking to get the most out of their Kentucky Derby picks, signing up for one of the top offshore sportsbooks could be the difference between cashing a big ticket or coming up just short. With better odds, bigger bonuses, and up to $5,000 in free bets available, Maryland residents can maximize their payouts and make the most of the action at Churchill Downs.Scroll down to learn how to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Maryland and claim the best promotions for the biggest race of the year.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Maryland:

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Maryland

BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

Widely regarded as one of the top sportsbooks in the U.S., BetOnline is a premier destination for Kentucky Derby betting. It’s especially popular among sharp bettors thanks to its reduced vig on Derby lines. New users can also claim up to $250 in free bets, covering all 14 races on Derby Day—including the iconic Run for the Roses

Why Sign up for BetOnline?

Available in all 50 U.S. states

Better Kentucky Derby odds

Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement

Fast payouts and secure payment methods

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BetUS delivers one of the most generous sports betting bonuses available in Maryland, making it a top choice for horse racing fans gearing up for the Kentucky Derby. With multiple promotions to choose from, value-seeking bettors have plenty of ways to boost their bankroll. For Derby Day, BetUS is offering a 125% bonus worth up to $2,625 across your first three deposits—an ideal way to maximize your betting power.

Why Sign up for BetUS?

Huge welcome bonus offer on first 3 deposits

Competitive Kentucky Derby odds

200% crypto deposit bonus

300% refer-a-friend bonus

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

Since launching in 2023, BetWhale has quickly risen to become a favorite sportsbook among U.S. bettors. With competitive odds, quick payouts, and a variety of markets, it offers a complete betting experience. For the 2025 Kentucky Derby, Maryland residents can unlock $1,250 in free bets just by placing their wagers.

Why Sign up for BetWhale?

Up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses

Full range of Derby betting options

Fast, secure payouts

Mobile-friendly platform

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

A trusted name in U.S. sports betting, MyBookie has been offering the best odds to American bettors since 2014. Known for its low juice on lines, it’s an excellent choice for sharp bettors during the Kentucky Derby. With a diverse range of horse racing markets, MyBookie stands out as a top pick. New users can enjoy a $1,000 sports betting bonus to fuel their bets for Saturday’s big race.

Why Sign up for MyBookie?

Trusted betting site for U.S. players

$1,000 welcome bonus offer

Wide variety of horse racing bets

Better odds for top contenders

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

BetNow is one of the best sportsbooks for Kentucky Derby betting. With an extensive selection of odds and bonuses, BetNow offers a user-friendly experience for all bettors. What sets it apart is its exclusive horse racing bonuses, like a 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000. On top of that, fans of horse racing can receive a 10% rebate on all their horse racing bets at BetNow.

Why Sign up for BetNow?

150% deposit bonus up to $500

Registration is quick and easy

Competitive Derby odds

Reliable customer support

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Maryland?

Home of the second jewel of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, Maryland is one of the states that has embraced horse racing betting from the beginning. There are five racetracks in Maryland and the state hosts some of the most prestigious races on the horse racing calendar. There are seven off-track betting locations in Maryland and five online operators, including TwinSpires, TVG, and DraftKings. Unfortunately, licensed racebooks only offer pari-mutuel betting, which can limit payouts for bettors, especially when backing some of the top contenders. For Maryland residents looking to make the most of Derby Day, the top offshore sportsbooks allow members to cash in on fixed odds and bigger bonuses for the Run for the Roses.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Maryland?

Must be at least 18 years old

Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address

Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

Bets are starting to pour in on the 2025 Kentucky Derby and the odds have shifted dramatically since the post position draw.

Journalism remains the favorite at +300 after drawing a favorable starting gate, but several longshots have seen significant movement on the board. Render Judgement, once an 80-1 outsider, has climbed to +3000 after landing post 18, and horses like Citizen Bull (+1800) and Burnham Square (+1400) are gaining steam as value picks with strong prep performances and favorable positions.

Here are the latest Kentucky Derby 2025 odds from BetOnline for every horse in the field.

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

This is one of the most loaded Kentucky Derby fields in recent memory, as 11 horses have 20-1 odds or better to win the race. The morning line favorite hasn’t won the race since 2018, so it’s worth looking at other potential contenders to wind up in the winner’s circle.

Running out of post position 9, Burnham Square is well-placed to avoid early traffic and position himself strategically during the race. The colt posted a career-best 104 Equibase speed figure in his Blue Grass Stakes win, which solidified his position as a top contender in the Kentucky Derby. If the race unfolds with a fast pace, his closing ability could allow him to capitalize in the later stages.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Burnham Square (+1400) to win