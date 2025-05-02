The 2025 Kentucky Derby is almost here, and Kentucky bettors are ready to wager on the biggest race of the year. Even with the track located in Louisville, Kentucky sportsbooks still don’t offer fixed-odds horse betting online. That’s why so many players are turning to trusted offshore sportsbooks that serve Kentucky residents. These sites provide full access to Derby odds, along with large bonuses, free bets, and fast payouts. You can place your bets in minutes from your computer or phone—no need to be at Churchill Downs or use the track’s pari-mutuel system. Below, we’ll show you the best online sportsbooks, current odds, and how to place your Kentucky Derby bets legally in 2025.

Best Kentucky Derby Online Sportsbooks for 2025

What to Know About the 2025 Kentucky Derby

📅 Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

📍 Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

⏰ Post Time: 18:57 ET

📏 Race Length: 1¼ miles (10 furlongs)

📺 Broadcast: NBC and Peacock

💰 Purse: 1st – $3M | 2nd – $1M | 3rd – $500K

🏇 Favorites: Journalism (+275), Sovereignty (+600)

Is It Legal to Bet on the Kentucky Derby in Kentucky?

Yes, Kentucky residents can bet legally on the Derby—but it depends how you’re betting. Pari-mutuel wagering is allowed at Churchill Downs. However, if you want fixed odds (where payouts are locked in when you bet), state-regulated books don’t offer them online yet.

That’s where offshore online sportsbooks come in. These internationally licensed sites are legal to use in Kentucky, as they aren’t bound by U.S. jurisdiction. They let anyone 18+ bet on the Derby from anywhere in the state.

Why Kentucky players prefer these sportsbooks:

✅ Fixed-odds betting—no pool fluctuations

✅ Legal for anyone 18 and older

✅ Bet from anywhere in the state

✅ Bitcoin and crypto deposits accepted

✅ Bigger welcome offers and reload bonuses

✅ Private—no state or IRS auto-reporting

✅ Bet on horses, sports, and more from one account

These sportsbooks provide a reliable and fast way to bet on the 2025 Derby with clear odds and strong payouts.

How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby Online in Kentucky

1. Visit BetOnline

Start by clicking below to open BetOnline. Tap “Join” to begin.

2. Sign Up for an Account

Just enter your basic details—name, email, password. No ID uploads or long waits.

3. Deposit and Get Your Bonus

Deposit at least $50 to qualify. If you deposit $2,000, you’ll unlock the full $1,000 bonus.

4. Find Kentucky Derby Markets

Go to Sports > Horse Racing. Pick your horse. Bet win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, or props.

Top Kentucky Derby Online Sportsbooks Reviewed

1. BetOnline

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks for betting on horse racing—especially the Kentucky Derby. You’ll find all the standard bets like win, place, and show, along with exactas, trifectas, and even long-term futures. What makes BetOnline stand out is how early they post their odds and how easy it is to use the racebook. It runs smoothly on desktop and mobile, and everything is clearly labeled.

The site accepts debit cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. It’s easy to sign up, easy to deposit, and easy to cash out. If you’re new to betting online, this is a great place to start.

✅ Easy to use, even for beginners

✅ Big $1,000 bonus when you sign up

✅ Offers every Kentucky Derby bet type

✅ Fast payouts, especially with Bitcoin

2. Bovada

Bovada is popular because it’s simple to use and looks good on any device. If you’re betting on the Kentucky Derby for the first time, Bovada’s layout makes it easy to find the race and understand what you’re betting on. You can bet the usual picks—win/place/show—but also fun extras like horse matchups and how many lengths the winner might win by.

It also gives you one account to use for everything—sports, horse racing, casino games, and poker. And if you use Bitcoin, you’ll get a bigger bonus.

✅ Clean and simple design

✅ Great for betting on desktop or phone

✅ Includes fun betting options beyond just winners

✅ One login works for racing, sports, and more

3. BetWhale

BetWhale is one of the newer sportsbooks on this list, but it’s already offering some of the best bonuses. You can get up to $6,000 as a new user, and they usually have strong odds on under-the-radar horses—not just the favorites. The racebook is easy to scroll through, and odds update in real time so you’re always seeing the most current lines.

You’ll also find quick links to bet on other sports if you want to mix in some NBA or MLB action on race day.

✅ Huge bonus for new players

✅ Odds update quickly and clearly

✅ Great value on mid-range and longshot horses

✅ Lets you bet on sports and racing from one screen

4. BetUS

BetUS has been around for over 20 years and has a full sportsbook and racebook. It’s great if you’re planning to bet on the Derby and then keep betting all season. The welcome bonus is big—you can get up to $2,625 across your first few deposits. They also run Derby contests and reload deals to keep you betting with extra value.

The layout is traditional but very clear, and you’ll find every type of bet listed for the Derby with dropdown menus and helpful guides.

✅ Trusted brand with 20+ years of history

✅ Big bonus across several deposits

✅ Easy-to-read menus for all bet types

✅ Special promotions for big racing events

5. MyBookie

MyBookie keeps things simple and fast. You won’t find tons of extra features, but if you just want to bet on a horse to win, place, or show, this is a solid option. The site is clean, loads quickly, and makes it easy to confirm your picks.

Crypto deposits work well here, and if you’re just betting on the Derby and not much else, it gets the job done with no hassle.

✅ Simple layout that’s easy to use

✅ Great if you only want to bet the Derby

✅ Fast crypto deposits and withdrawals

✅ Straightforward racebook with no clutter

2025 Kentucky Derby Odds

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds from BetOnline. Subject to change.

What the odds mean:

American odds show potential profit on a $100 bet. For example:

+275: $100 bet pays $375 total ($275 profit)

+1000: $10 bet pays $110 total ($100 profit)

+5000: $10 bet pays $510 total ($500 profit)

Higher odds mean a bigger payout, but a lower chance of winning. Favorites sit near +275; longshots stretch above +5000.

Kentucky Derby Pick and Prediction

Journalism is the favorite at +275, but Sandman at +1000 is the better value. He’s drawn well, has a proven closer in Ortiz aboard, and can capitalize if the front-runners go too hard early. If the pace breaks down, he’ll be flying late.

Kentucky Derby Pick: Sandman to Win +1000 at BetOnline