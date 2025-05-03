How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Iowa:

The first leg of the Triple Crown begins at 5:57 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 3rd, and Iowa horse racing fans are going all in for the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Local racebooks are restricted to pari-mutuel betting, which means that the odds can fluctuate for your horses even after you’ve placed your bet. Instead, the top offshore sportsbooks are offering fixed odds for every horse in the race, along with exclusive betting contests and up to $10,000 in free bets. Iowa residents can sign up, claim their bonus bets instantly, and maximize their payouts on Derby Day.
Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Iowa?
Iowa has legal horse racing betting both online or in-person at one of 12 casinos in the state, including Prairie Meadows Racetrack.
Residents can place bets from their laptop or mobile device using the top betting apps, including TwinSpires, TVG, DraftKings, and more. However, there are other alternatives for horse racing fans seeking to maximize their value on race day.
The best offshore betting sites are giving away up to $10,00 in bonuses exclusively for the 2025 Kentucky Derby. New members can instantly claim their bonus cash upon signing up and use their free bets for back their favorite horses in any race at Churchill Downs.
Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Iowa?
- Must be at least 18 years old
- Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address
- Fund your account with an accepted deposit method
Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds
After a wild week of changes, the Kentucky Derby field is down to 19 runners and the odds are beginning to tighten. Rodriguez and Grande are officially out, giving late entrant Baeza (+1200) a shot to make some noise at Churchill Downs.
Despite the movement, Journalism (+250) remains the morning-line favorite, with four wins in five starts and the speed to control the pace from the gate. The next tier is packed with contenders like Sovereignty (+500), Sandman (+700), and Luxor Cafe (+800), while longshots like American Promise and East Avenue (both +1800) are drawing interest from bettors.
Here are the latest Kentucky Derby betting lines from BetOnline.
Horse
Odds
Journalism
+250
Sovereignty
+500
Sandman
+700
Luxor Cafe
+800
Burnham Square
+1000
Citizen Bull
+1200
Baeza
+1200
American Promise
+1800
East Avenue
+1800
Tiztastic
+2000
Final Gambit
+2200
Coal Battle
+2200
Publisher
+2500
Chunk of Gold
+3300
Neoequos
+4000
Admire Daytona
+4000
Render Judgement
+4000
Flying Mohawk
+5000
Owen Almighty
+5000
Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions
Few horses have the speed and stamina to pull off a win the 1 ¼ mile route at Churchill Downs. Journalism is expected to have the best chance to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby. The colt comes in as the morning line favorite at +275 after winning the Santa Anita Derby. With four wins in five career races, Journalism has shown that he can handle the pressure before. Look for Journalism to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby and make a run at the Triple Crown this year.
Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Journalism (+250)