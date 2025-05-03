The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set to take place on Saturday, May 3rd at Churchill Downs Raceway in Louisville.

Residents of the state of Indiana have a plethora of options for getting in on the action this weekend. There are a multitude of offshore betting services available for those over the age of 18, and most offer promotions in the way of free bets. This year, there is over $5,000 in bonuses available for the 151st running of the Derby.

Check out the reviews below and learn how to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby while taking advantage of the promotions available to new bettors.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Indiana:

Click here to get $1000 in free bets at BetOnline Sign up and deposit $50 or more Get your free bets instantly Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Indiana

BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

Having been in business since 2001, BetOnline makes for one of the most recognizable and reputable of this year’s options. They are featuring promos for the Kentucky Derby that are available to new users, including a sign-up bonus that is worth up to $250 in free bets. They have special contests, too, including one that carries over $20,000 in prize money available to win. BetOnline has one of the most extensive betting menus of any of the outlets.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

Available in all 50 U.S. states

Top of the line Kentucky Derby odds

Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement

Trusted, fast payouts and deposits

Join BetOnline Now!

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

There may be no better sportsbook option when it comes to promotions for the 2025 Kentucky Derby than BetUS. Upon signing up, new users will receive a bonus on each of their first three deposits, which has a notably high limit of $2,625. Not only that, but they feature a 200% bonus for users to make a deposit using cryptocurrency, as well as a 300% bonus for those who refer a friend to the site.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

Bonus offers on first three deposits valued at $2,625

Competitive Kentucky Derby odds

200% crypto deposit bonus

300% refer-a-friend bonus

Join BetUS Now!

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

Of the available options on the market, BetWhale has one of the more mobile-friendly platforms and features an easy-to-use interface. That combined with secure payouts and deposits already make it a great option, but the bonus bets could push it over the top. New users who sign up to bet on the Kentucky Derby can receive a 125% bonus on their initial deposit, a value of up to $1,250.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

Up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses

Full range of Derby betting options

Fast, secure payouts

Mobile-friendly platform

Join BetWhale Now!

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

MyBookie has become one of the most trusted sties for bettors in the United States, and therefore in the state of Indiana. They have a wide variety of bets for this year’s Kentucky Derby, and are also featuring a nice bonus upon signing up. This year, new members are set to receive a 50% boost on their initial deposits, worth up to $1,000 in free bets. They have an extensive betting menu as well to go along with a solid user interface.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

Trusted betting site for U.S. players

$1,000 welcome bonus offer

Wide variety of horse racing predictor

Great Kentucky Derby odds

Join MyBookie Now!

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

BetNow has a plethora of promo offers for this year’s race at Churchill Downs. New users will receive a 150% bonus on their first deposits, as well as a 200% boost for those who make that deposit using cryptocurrency. They have a refer-a-friend bonus as well, which gives users another 200% for helping a buddy sign up. Enrollment is simple, and BetNow features some of the best odds and well-paying bets for this year’s Race for the Roses.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

150% deposit bonus up to $500

Registration is quick and easy

Competitive Derby odds

Reliable customer support

Join BetNow Now!

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Indiana?

Gambling on sports in the state of Indiana is legal on a Federal level, and locations have been taking bets since 2019. But despite the readily available brick and mortar locations along with the prevalence of online betting, the offshore sportsbooks may still be the way to go for residents of the state.

Not only are there fewer restrictions with the non-local options, but there are bonus bets to collect that the others simply don’t offer. There is a wider range of players using offshore accounts, given that the minimum age is typically 18, and there are over $5,000 in bonuses and promotions that are available for the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Indiana?

Must be age 18 or older

Sign up for an account needing only a valid email address

Fund your account by making deposits via a preferred method.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

Here are some of the leading horses at the top of the Kentucky Derby betting board and their morning-line odds:

Journalism (+285) : The favorite, Journalism boasts four consecutive graded stakes victories, including the Santa Anita Derby. He drew post position 8, which has historically been favorable.

: The favorite, Journalism boasts four consecutive graded stakes victories, including the Santa Anita Derby. He drew post position 8, which has historically been favorable. Sovereignty (+600) : A strong closer with a notable second-place finish in the Florida Derby.

: A strong closer with a notable second-place finish in the Florida Derby. Sandman (+1000) : Winner of the Arkansas Derby, though some experts express caution due to his past performances at Churchill Downs.

: Winner of the Arkansas Derby, though some experts express caution due to his past performances at Churchill Downs. Rodriguez (+1400) : Trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by veteran jockey Mike Smith, Rodriguez enters the Derby with momentum from a win in the Wood Memorial.

: Trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by veteran jockey Mike Smith, Rodriguez enters the Derby with momentum from a win in the Wood Memorial. Burnham Square (+1400): A consistent performer with a solid track record leading up to the Derby. ​

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

This year’s favorite is the favorite for a good reason. Journalism is the morning-line favorite at +285, having four straight graded stakes wins under his belt, including a big one at the Santa Anita Derby (which is often a huge Derby prep). He’s drawn post #8, which has historically produced several winners, and experts are impressed by his tactical speed. He can sit just behind the leaders and strike at the right moment, which is a big advantage at crowded Derby races.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Journalism (+285)

What Is The Best Betting Site In Indiana For Kentucky Derby 2025?

Considering factors like user experience, reputation, and bonus offers, BetUS stands out as one of the top choices this year. Founded in 1994, they’ve long been a trusted name in the industry and remain a leading option for those seeking bitcoin sports betting. This year in particular, their $2,625 in promotional value for the 2025 Kentucky Derby makes them hard to beat.

Claim $250 in free Kentucky Derby bets!