How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Idaho

The 2025 edition of the Run For The Roses is almost here and we can show you how to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Idaho – where there are still betting restrictions – by signing-up with the trusted offshore sportsbooks on this page. 

These leading Idaho sports betting sites are available to anyone aged 18+ with many offering lucrative free bet promotions and bets to be placed securely and safely in ANY US State.

We’ve top-listed our 5 best Kentucky Derby betting sites to join that also have over $5,000 in bonus offers to claim ahead of the 2025 race.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Idaho:

  1. Click here to get $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline
  2. Join up and deposit $50 or more
  3. Collect your free bets and promos
  4. Bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Idaho

  1. BetOnline — $1,000 welcome bonus for Kentucky Derby 2025
  2. BetWhale — $6,000 Kentucky Derby joining offer
  3. Everygame – $200 sign-up offer for 2025 Kentucky Derby
  4. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on opening 3 deposits
  5. Bovada$750 free bet for 2025 Kentucky Derby

🐎 What You Need To Know About the 2025 Kentucky Derby

  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025
  • 📍 Venue: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY
  • Time: 6:57 PM ET
  • 📏 Distance: 1 ¼ miles (10 furlongs)
  • 📺 How to Watch: NBC & Peacock (streaming)
  • 💰 Purse: 1st: $3 million | 2nd: $1 million | 3rd: $500,000
  • 📊 Odds: Journalism (+275), Sovereignty (+600), Sandman (+1000)

1. BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

BetOnline is one of the best sports betting sites for the Kentucky Derby with free bets and competitive odds.

BetOnline is our leading sportsbook for betting on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Idaho – having launched online in 1991 they are a well-established US sportsbook that millions of horse racing bettors use to wager each year for on the big Churchill Downs race.

There is a boosted $1,000 free bet offer just for the Derby (up from $250) for new starters with their 50% opening deposit bonus. While horse racing fans can also cash-in on their 9% daily horse racing rebate too and $25 risk-free bet to look out for.

Once joined, BetOnline customers have a big array of payment options too with no KYC checks, including Bitcoin, and if you are lucky enough to find the Derby winner on Saturday they also have fast payouts.

Finally, being based offshore means their customers can bet in any US State – including Idaho -where there are still betting restrictions and also a nice $20,000 Derby ‘first and last’ offer that is free to enter to all their player to look out for.

Why Join BetOnline?

  • Bet in any US State
  • Top Kentucky Derby odds
  • $20,000 Derby First and Last Offer
  • $1,000 Free Bet Offer (50% deposit bonus)
  • Trusted site with fast payouts and no KYC checks

Join BetOnline Now!

2. BetWhale — Up to $6,000 In Kentucky Derby free bets

BetWhale are another top US sportsbook to join if wanting to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Idaho – who have an increased $6,000 welcome bonus to get stuck into.

  • Crypto 200% Sports Bonus up to $6,000
  • Fiat 100% Sports Bonus up to $1,000

This top betting site might be a new offering, but don’t let that deter you as they are already competing with the more established brands and being a newer offer has its advantages – as many won’t have claimed their huge welcome offer.

They are another sportsbook that are based offshore too, so any regional US State betting laws won’t apply to their players – meaning users can bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in ANY US State.

See their slick horse racing section for yourself – you won’t be disappointed.

Why Join BetWhale?

  • Huge $6,000 in free bets
  • Top 2025 Kentucky Derby betting options
  • Fast, secure payouts and no KYC checks
  • Mobile-friendly betting platform

Join BetWhale Now!

3. Everygame – $500 Free Bets For 2025 Kentucky Derby 

Everygame started online in 1996 so is another fully trusted offering for anyone looking to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Idaho.

Ahead of the 2025 ‘Run for the Roses, they also boosted their sign-up off to $500 and $1000 if you deposit with crypto.

Meaning there has never been a better time to join Everygame.

There are competitive Derby odds, a wide selection of betting options for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, and a user-friendly interface, which is why it’s another top option for horse racing bettors.

Why Join Everygame?

  • $500 welcome offer for 2025 Kentucky Derby
  • Fast and secure payments, simple sign-up and no KYC checks
  • Existing customer offers and refer–a-friend scheme
  • Bet in ANY US State

Join Everygame now!

4. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on opening 3 deposits

If you are looking for another top welcome bonus, for betting on the Kentucky Derby in Idaho then BetUS – who started in 1994 should certainly be on your radar.

  • 100% Sports Bonus –  up to $2,000 (14x rollover)
  • 25% Casino Bonus – up to $625 (30x rollover)

There is a top horse racing offer at BetUS too, where all this weekend’s Kentucky Derby races from Churchill Downs are covered.

New joiners can start up to $2,625 in free bet bonuses – which can be used to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Why Join BetUS?

  • Top bonus $2,625 to claim for Kentucky Derby
  • Competitive Derby betting odds
  • 200% crypto deposit bonus offered
  • 300% refer-a-friend bonus scheme

Join BetUS Now!

5. Bovada – 75% Deposit Bonus, up to $750

The last of our US sportsbooks to join for betting on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Idaho is Bovada – who started back in 2011.

There is a specific racebook at Bovada which makes betting on the 2025 Kentucky Derby very simple, including all the popular win, place and show markets.

There is a  $750 free bet for new players to claim with their 75% deposit welcome bonus.

So, to get the full bonus you will need to deposit $1,000 (but smaller amounts still qualify for this offer).

Why Join Bovada for Horse Racing?

  • Rewards Loyalty Program & Refer a Friend Bonus
  • Wide Range Of Horse Racing Bets Supported
  • Competitive Horse Racing Betting Odds

Join Bovada Now!

No, sports betting in the state of Idaho is still not allowed – but there are a few DFS and social casinos that operate in the region.

It’s for this reason that many residents head to the offshore sports betting sites to get their bets placed – like the  well-established ones on this page – this is because they don’t have to follow any set state betting rules.

So they allow bets to be placed in any part of the US.

Many of these Idaho betting sites have been in operation for over 20 years so are trusted and safe way to place bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

In addition, there are many other pluses in using these sites for betting on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Idaho – including better odds, no KYC checks on sign-up, quick payouts and many top joining free bet offers.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Idaho?

  • 18+ to join
  • Sign-up only needing a valid email address (no KYC checks)
  • Fund your account by making deposits via a preferred method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

The favorite for this year’s 2025 Kentucky Derby is the Curlin colt – Journalism.

This Mike McCarthy runner tops the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds at +285 and is the horse the sportsbooks think has the best chance of winning the Run For The Roses this year. He’ll be looking to give the barn their first win in the big Churchill Downs race.

The 3 year-old Curlin colt has already racked-up two wins this year, including a nice success in the Santa Anita Derby in early April.

Next best in the betting is the Godolphin entry Sovereignty at +600, who was runner-up in the Florida Derby and Sandman at +1000, who will be hoping to follow-up his recent Arkansas Derby win.

Of the others, Japan will be looking to break their Kentucky Derby duck – with Luxor Cafe and Admire Daytona – having gone close in 2024 when Forever Young was a narrow third.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Pick and Prediction: Journalism (+285)

Horse Odds
Journalism +285
Sovereignty +600
Sandman +1000
Luxor Cafe +1100
Burnham Square +1400
Baeza +1400
Final Gambit +1600
Citizen Bull +1800
Baeza +1800
American Promise +1800
East Avenue +1800
Grande +2000
Tiztastic +2500
Coal Battle +2500
Publisher +3300
Admire Daytona +4000
Flying Mohawk +5000
Chunk of Gold +5000
Owen Almighty +5000
Neoequos +8000
Render Judgement +8000

What Is The Best Betting Site In Idaho For Kentucky Derby 2025? 

BetOnline is one of the best sports betting sites for the Kentucky Derby with free bets and competitive odds.

All the sportsbooks featured on this page are well worth joining they all have many benefits.

However, due to their experience, reputation, and increased promotional offer of $1000, BetOnline is one of the top contenders this year if wanting to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Idaho.

Having started back in 1991, they are a trusted US offshore betting site that have a wide horse racing offering, plus fast payouts should you be lucky enough to find the winner of the ‘Run For The Roses’ this year.

There is also a lucrative boosted $1,000 free bet offer with their 50% opening deposit welcome bonus that can also be applied to Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

Claim $1,000 in free Kentucky Derby bets!

 

