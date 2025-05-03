Home How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Georgia
How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Georgia

Jared Oliver
Published date:
Updated:

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Georgia

The 2025 Kentucky Derby set records for viewership and betting handle last year but Georgia residents still don’t have any regulated sportsbooks to place their wagers. That doesn’t mean that horse racing fans have to miss out on the most exciting two minutes in sports. Instead, some of the best offshore betting sites are giving away over $10,000 in free bets and bonus cash exclusively for the Kentucky Derby. 

Find out how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Georgia and triple your bankroll to back your favorite horses.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Georgia:

  1. Click here to get $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline
  2. Sign up and deposit $50 or more 
  3. Get your free bets instantly
  4. Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Georgia

  1. BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025
  2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
  3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer
  4. MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer
  5. BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

The best online sportsbook available for the Kentucky Derby to get free bets and bonuses for Saturday's race

If you’re in Georgia and planning to bet on the Kentucky Derby, BetOnline gives you more than just a place to wager—it gives you an edge. From money-back rebates to exciting contests and exclusive betting markets, there’s always something extra to take advantage of. Add in a $1,000 welcome bonus, and you’ve got serious value from the moment you join

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

  • $1,000 welcome bonus for new users
  • Regular rebate offers on horse racing
  • Accepts Bitcoin and other crypto for fast payouts
  • Runs special Derby contests and promos

Join BetOnline Now!

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

Winning big on Kentucky Derby day starts with having more money to bet, and that’s where BetUS comes in. Georgia players can unlock up to $2,625 in bonuses over their first three deposits—giving you the firepower to spread out bets, try riskier plays, and aim for bigger returns. It’s quick to join, simple to use, and perfect for anyone looking to turn Derby Day into a real payday.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

  • $2,625 in free play on first deposit
  • 300% refer-a-friend bonus
  • Full crypto support for deposits & cashouts
  • Always offering limited-time Derby promos

Join BetUS Now!

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

BetWhale is a leading online betting site for the Kentucky Derby. New members can cash in on ,250 in free betting bonuses

BetWhale is a smart pick for Georgia bettors who want speed, security, and solid value for the Kentucky Derby. With crypto-friendly deposits, instant withdrawals, and no limits, it’s built for players who like to bet big without delays. The $1,250 welcome bonus gives you extra room to place more wagers and explore different race outcomes.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

  • $1,250 bonus on first deposit
  • Built for crypto users — instant deposits & payouts
  • No crypto betting limits for high rollers
  • Horse racing rebates during Derby week

Join BetWhale Now!

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

A popular sportsbook among horse racing fans, MyBookie provides the best odds for the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Georgia bettors looking for a smooth and rewarding Kentucky Derby experience should start at MyBookie. With competitive odds, a simple design, and plenty of betting options, it’s perfect for all types of players. The $1,000 welcome bonus gives you extra cash to boost your wagers and maximize your chances.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

  • Derby-specific promo codes for free bets
  • Accepts Bitcoin for secure transactions
  • No-fuss bonus claims — no huge rollover
  • Player-friendly odds for sharp bettors

Join MyBookie Now!

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

Claim multiple different Kentucky Derby offers at BetNow including 0 in free bonuses

Georgia bettors can’t go wrong with BetNow for the Kentucky Derby. With competitive odds, a straightforward interface, and a 10% rebate on horse racing bets, BetNow makes it easy to get started and keep winning. Plus, new users can claim a $500 bonus on their first deposit, giving you more to bet on the big race.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

  • $500 welcome bonus for new users
  • 10% rebate on horse racing losses only
  • Traditional and crypto payment methods accepted
  • Frequent promo codes during Triple Crown season

Join BetNow Now!

Horse racing betting is not legal in Georgia. As a result, there are no horse racetracks or off-track betting venues located within state lines. But that doesn’t mean Georgia residents have to drive out of state to place their bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Instead, horse racing fans can simply sign up for one of the top offshore sportsbooks, where they can get more value for the Run for the Roses than they will find at a regulated racebook. 

New users can sign up, get free bets instantly, and use their bonus cash to place bets on their favorite horses. With fixed horse racing odds, huge sign-up bonuses, and betting contests with over $20,000 in prizes, Georgia residents can still ride into the winner’s circle this weekend.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Georgia?

  • Must be at least 18 years old 
  • Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address
  • Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

Journalism (+250) has earned his spot at the top of the odds board, but the gap between him and the field isn’t as wide as it seems. Sovereignty (+500) is built for big races and has proven capable of stalking and striking when it matters. Sandman (+700), Luxor (+800), and Burnham Square (+1000) round out the top five contenders at Churchill Downs. 

Meanwhile, value hunters are circling names like American Promise (+1800) and Final Gambit (+2200), both of whom are peaking at the right time. 

Here are the Kentucky Derby 2025 odds for all 19 horses running in the 151st Run for the Roses.

Horse Odds
Journalism +250
Sovereignty +500
Sandman +700
Luxor Cafe +800
Burnham Square +1000
Citizen Bull +1200
Baeza +1200
American Promise +1800
East Avenue +1800
Tiztastic +2000
Final Gambit +2200
Coal Battle +2200
Publisher +2500
Chunk of Gold +3300
Neoequos +4000
Admire Daytona +4000
Render Judgement +4000
Flying Mohawk +5000
Owen Almighty +5000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

There’s a lot to like about Citizen Bull if you’re hunting for a sharp value pick in the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Not only does he have arguably the best trainer in the game in Bob Baffert, but he also enters with serious speed figures and four career wins under his belt. Drawing the rail isn’t ideal, but Ferdinand pulled it off in 1986, and this colt has the tactical speed to carve out position early, especially in a shortened field. His run behind Journalism in the Santa Anita Derby showed he’s capable of sticking with the top contenders in this race, even when he’s not running his best. At +1200, Citizen Bull checks every box for a live longshot worth betting.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Citizen Bull (+1600)

Jared Oliver

Jared Oliver

