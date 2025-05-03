The 2025 Kentucky Derby set records for viewership and betting handle last year but Georgia residents still don’t have any regulated sportsbooks to place their wagers. That doesn’t mean that horse racing fans have to miss out on the most exciting two minutes in sports. Instead, some of the best offshore betting sites are giving away over $10,000 in free bets and bonus cash exclusively for the Kentucky Derby.

Find out how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Georgia and triple your bankroll to back your favorite horses.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Georgia:

Click here to get $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline Sign up and deposit $50 or more Get your free bets instantly Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Georgia

BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

If you’re in Georgia and planning to bet on the Kentucky Derby, BetOnline gives you more than just a place to wager—it gives you an edge. From money-back rebates to exciting contests and exclusive betting markets, there’s always something extra to take advantage of. Add in a $1,000 welcome bonus, and you’ve got serious value from the moment you join

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

$1,000 welcome bonus for new users

Regular rebate offers on horse racing

Accepts Bitcoin and other crypto for fast payouts

Runs special Derby contests and promos

Join BetOnline Now!

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

Winning big on Kentucky Derby day starts with having more money to bet, and that’s where BetUS comes in. Georgia players can unlock up to $2,625 in bonuses over their first three deposits—giving you the firepower to spread out bets, try riskier plays, and aim for bigger returns. It’s quick to join, simple to use, and perfect for anyone looking to turn Derby Day into a real payday.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

$2,625 in free play on first deposit

300% refer-a-friend bonus

Full crypto support for deposits & cashouts

Always offering limited-time Derby promos

Join BetUS Now!

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

BetWhale is a smart pick for Georgia bettors who want speed, security, and solid value for the Kentucky Derby. With crypto-friendly deposits, instant withdrawals, and no limits, it’s built for players who like to bet big without delays. The $1,250 welcome bonus gives you extra room to place more wagers and explore different race outcomes.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

$1,250 bonus on first deposit

Built for crypto users — instant deposits & payouts

No crypto betting limits for high rollers

Horse racing rebates during Derby week

Join BetWhale Now!

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

Georgia bettors looking for a smooth and rewarding Kentucky Derby experience should start at MyBookie. With competitive odds, a simple design, and plenty of betting options, it’s perfect for all types of players. The $1,000 welcome bonus gives you extra cash to boost your wagers and maximize your chances.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

Derby-specific promo codes for free bets

Accepts Bitcoin for secure transactions

No-fuss bonus claims — no huge rollover

Player-friendly odds for sharp bettors

Join MyBookie Now!

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

Georgia bettors can’t go wrong with BetNow for the Kentucky Derby. With competitive odds, a straightforward interface, and a 10% rebate on horse racing bets, BetNow makes it easy to get started and keep winning. Plus, new users can claim a $500 bonus on their first deposit, giving you more to bet on the big race.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

$500 welcome bonus for new users



10% rebate on horse racing losses only

Traditional and crypto payment methods accepted

Frequent promo codes during Triple Crown season

Join BetNow Now!

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Georgia?

Horse racing betting is not legal in Georgia. As a result, there are no horse racetracks or off-track betting venues located within state lines. But that doesn’t mean Georgia residents have to drive out of state to place their bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Instead, horse racing fans can simply sign up for one of the top offshore sportsbooks, where they can get more value for the Run for the Roses than they will find at a regulated racebook.

New users can sign up, get free bets instantly, and use their bonus cash to place bets on their favorite horses. With fixed horse racing odds, huge sign-up bonuses, and betting contests with over $20,000 in prizes, Georgia residents can still ride into the winner’s circle this weekend.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Georgia?

Must be at least 18 years old

Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address

Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

Journalism (+250) has earned his spot at the top of the odds board, but the gap between him and the field isn’t as wide as it seems. Sovereignty (+500) is built for big races and has proven capable of stalking and striking when it matters. Sandman (+700), Luxor (+800), and Burnham Square (+1000) round out the top five contenders at Churchill Downs.

Meanwhile, value hunters are circling names like American Promise (+1800) and Final Gambit (+2200), both of whom are peaking at the right time.

Here are the Kentucky Derby 2025 odds for all 19 horses running in the 151st Run for the Roses.

Horse Odds Journalism +250 Sovereignty +500 Sandman +700 Luxor Cafe +800 Burnham Square +1000 Citizen Bull +1200 Baeza +1200 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Tiztastic +2000 Final Gambit +2200 Coal Battle +2200 Publisher +2500 Chunk of Gold +3300 Neoequos +4000 Admire Daytona +4000 Render Judgement +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Owen Almighty +5000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

There’s a lot to like about Citizen Bull if you’re hunting for a sharp value pick in the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Not only does he have arguably the best trainer in the game in Bob Baffert, but he also enters with serious speed figures and four career wins under his belt. Drawing the rail isn’t ideal, but Ferdinand pulled it off in 1986, and this colt has the tactical speed to carve out position early, especially in a shortened field. His run behind Journalism in the Santa Anita Derby showed he’s capable of sticking with the top contenders in this race, even when he’s not running his best. At +1200, Citizen Bull checks every box for a live longshot worth betting.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Citizen Bull (+1600)