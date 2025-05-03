The start of the Triple Crown is finally here and Delaware residents are already lining up to place their bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby. As the top three-year-old thoroughbreds get set to make history at Churchill Downs, horse racing fans are scrambling to place their wagers on the race. With over $10,000 in free bets available from the top online sportsbooks, Delaware residents can skip the trip to the track and cash in on fixed odds and exclusive promos from the comfort of home. Read on to find out how to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Delaware and claim free bets for the 151st Run for the Roses.
How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Delaware:
- Click here to get $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline
- Sign up and deposit $50 or more
- Get your free bets instantly
- Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby
Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Delaware
- BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025
- BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
- BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer
- MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer
- BetNow— $500 Kentucky Derby bonus
1. BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025
For today’s Kentucky Derby, BetOnline is giving away a $1,000 bonus on your first deposit. Combine that with top-tier odds, exotic wagers, and racing contests, and you’re set up to win more this weekend.
Why Sign Up For BetOnline?
- $1,000 horse racing betting bonus
- Better Kentucky Derby odds
- Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement
- Accepts cryptocurrency payments
2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
Today only, BetUS is giving out a $2,625 bonus for Kentucky Derby betting. It’s quick to sign up, accepts crypto, and has one of the biggest bonus stacks available for racing fans.
Why Sign Up For BetUS?
- 125% deposit bonus up to $2,625
- Competitive Kentucky Derby odds
- 200% crypto deposit bonus
- 300% refer-a-friend bonus
3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer
Get a $1,250 Derby betting bonus at BetWhale for today’s races. With instant crypto withdrawals, sharp horse racing lines, and no fees, it’s a strong pick for high-stakes betting.
Why Sign Up For BetWhale?
- Up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses
- Full range of Derby betting options
- Fast, secure payouts
- Mobile-friendly platform
4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer
Place bets on today’s Kentucky Derby with a $1,000 bonus from MyBookie. The interface is simple, the odds are solid, and the racing markets include trifectas, exactas, and more.
Why Sign Up For MyBookie?
- Less vig on betting odds
- $1,000 welcome bonus offer
- Wide variety of horse racing bets
- Better odds for top contenders
5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby
Get a $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby betting today at BetNow. You’ll also get 10% back on losses and access to exacta, trifecta, and win/place/show wagers. Fast setup and crypto-ready.
Why Sign Up For BetNow?
- 150% deposit bonus up to $500
- Registration is quick and easy
- Competitive Kentucky Derby odds
- Reliable customer support
Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Delaware?
Yes, it is legal to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Delaware, both in-person and online. Delaware has a long-standing horse racing tradition and offers pari-mutuel wagering through local racetracks and racebooks. While some online options are available, they’re limited to platforms like TVG and TwinSpires, which only offer fluctuating odds through the pari-mutuel pool. For fixed odds, bigger bonuses, and a wider selection of bets, many Delaware residents turn to trusted offshore sportsbooks instead. These betting sites offer fixed horse racing odds for the Kentucky Derby, plus over $10,000 in exclusive promotions for the biggest race of the year.
Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Delaware?
- Must be at least 18 years old
- Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address
- Fund your account with an accepted deposit method
Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds
With Rodriguez and Grande scratched, only 19 horses remain in the field for the 151st Kentucky Derby. Journalism opens as the clear favorite at +250, followed by Sovereignty (+500) and Sandman (+700), two horses that have been picking up buzz late in the week. Further down the board, Citizen Bull and Baeza are each available at +1200, offering sneaky value for bettors looking to back a horse with legit top-end speed. American Promise is sitting at +1800, while longshots like Tiztastic (+2000), Final Gambit (+2200), and Chunk of Gold (+3300) could make for interesting exotic plays. Here are the complete 2025 Kentucky Derby odds for every horse running at Churchill Downs.
Horse
Odds
Journalism
+250
Sovereignty
+500
Sandman
+700
Luxor Cafe
+800
Burnham Square
+1000
Citizen Bull
+1200
Baeza
+1200
American Promise
+1800
East Avenue
+1800
Tiztastic
+2000
Final Gambit
+2200
Coal Battle
+2200
Publisher
+2500
Chunk of Gold
+3300
Neoequos
+4000
Admire Daytona
+4000
Render Judgement
+4000
Flying Mohawk
+5000
Owen Almighty
+5000
Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions
Citizen Bull draws the rail in a 19-horse field, a post that hasn’t produced a Derby winner since 1986—but this colt might be the one to break the curse. Bob Baffert called him his faster horse before Rodriguez scratched, and with four wins in six career starts, he’s shown he knows how to get to the wire first. With tactical speed and a strong finish, Citizen Bull has the tools to carve out a clean trip from the inside and spring an upset. Bet him to win at +1200 for serious value.
Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Citizen Bull (+1200)