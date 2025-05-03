The start of the Triple Crown is finally here and Delaware residents are already lining up to place their bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby. As the top three-year-old thoroughbreds get set to make history at Churchill Downs, horse racing fans are scrambling to place their wagers on the race. With over $10,000 in free bets available from the top online sportsbooks, Delaware residents can skip the trip to the track and cash in on fixed odds and exclusive promos from the comfort of home. Read on to find out how to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Delaware and claim free bets for the 151st Run for the Roses.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Delaware:

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Delaware?

Yes, it is legal to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Delaware, both in-person and online. Delaware has a long-standing horse racing tradition and offers pari-mutuel wagering through local racetracks and racebooks. While some online options are available, they’re limited to platforms like TVG and TwinSpires, which only offer fluctuating odds through the pari-mutuel pool. For fixed odds, bigger bonuses, and a wider selection of bets, many Delaware residents turn to trusted offshore sportsbooks instead. These betting sites offer fixed horse racing odds for the Kentucky Derby, plus over $10,000 in exclusive promotions for the biggest race of the year.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Delaware?

Must be at least 18 years old

Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address

Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

With Rodriguez and Grande scratched, only 19 horses remain in the field for the 151st Kentucky Derby. Journalism opens as the clear favorite at +250, followed by Sovereignty (+500) and Sandman (+700), two horses that have been picking up buzz late in the week. Further down the board, Citizen Bull and Baeza are each available at +1200, offering sneaky value for bettors looking to back a horse with legit top-end speed. American Promise is sitting at +1800, while longshots like Tiztastic (+2000), Final Gambit (+2200), and Chunk of Gold (+3300) could make for interesting exotic plays. Here are the complete 2025 Kentucky Derby odds for every horse running at Churchill Downs.

Horse Odds Journalism +250 Sovereignty +500 Sandman +700 Luxor Cafe +800 Burnham Square +1000 Citizen Bull +1200 Baeza +1200 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Tiztastic +2000 Final Gambit +2200 Coal Battle +2200 Publisher +2500 Chunk of Gold +3300 Neoequos +4000 Admire Daytona +4000 Render Judgement +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Owen Almighty +5000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

Citizen Bull draws the rail in a 19-horse field, a post that hasn’t produced a Derby winner since 1986—but this colt might be the one to break the curse. Bob Baffert called him his faster horse before Rodriguez scratched, and with four wins in six career starts, he’s shown he knows how to get to the wire first. With tactical speed and a strong finish, Citizen Bull has the tools to carve out a clean trip from the inside and spring an upset. Bet him to win at +1200 for serious value.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Citizen Bull (+1200)