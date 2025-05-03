Home How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Connecticut
How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Connecticut

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is finally here and Connecticut horse racing fans are ready to place their bets on the most iconic race of the year. Residents have multiple options to place their wagers on Derby Day, including 12 off-track betting parlors and multiple online racebooks. Whether you’ve already signed up and claimed your welcome bonus offer or are simply looking to maximize your overall value for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, there is another option. 

The top offshore sportsbooks are giving away more than $10,000 in free bets for the Run for the Roses and members can cash in on fixed horse racing odds, allowing them to lock in value before the start of the race. Find out how to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Connecticut and claim up to $10,000 in free bets to back your favorite horses.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Connecticut:

  1. Click here to get $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline
  2. Sign up and deposit $50 or more 
  3. Get your free bets instantly
  4. Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Connecticut

  1. BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025
  2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
  3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer
  4. MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer
  5. BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

A top online sportsbook, BetOnline is known for it's amazing Kentucky Derby odds, contests and bonuses. Sign up today and claim ,000 in free bonus bets

BetOnline is offering a $1,000 Kentucky Derby bonus today for new users. With sharp odds, rebates on horse racing, and crypto options, it’s built for race day bettors who want fast payouts and full market coverage.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

  • Available in all 50 U.S. states
  • Better Kentucky Derby odds
  • Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement
  • Fast payouts and secure payment methods

Join BetOnline Now!

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BetUS is offering a $2,625 Kentucky Derby bonus across your first three deposits. With fast crypto payouts, high limits, and 30+ years of experience, it’s perfect for Derby day bettors ready to play big.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

  • Huge welcome bonus offer on first 3 deposits
  • Competitive Kentucky Derby odds
  • 200% crypto deposit bonus
  • 300% refer-a-friend bonus

Join BetUS Now!

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

BetWhale is a leading online betting site for the Kentucky Derby. New members can cash in on ,250 in free betting bonuses

BetWhale is offering a $1,250 Kentucky Derby bonus today. The site is crypto-friendly with no withdrawal limits, fast payouts, and great odds — ideal for bettors who want freedom and flexibility.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

  • Up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses
  • Full range of Derby betting options
  • Fast, secure payouts
  • Mobile-friendly platform

Join BetWhale Now!

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

A popular sportsbook among horse racing fans, MyBookie provides the best odds for the 2025 Kentucky Derby

MyBookie has a $1,000 Kentucky Derby bonus available today. With lower vig, clear horse racing markets, and easy crypto payments, it’s great for bettors who care about value and sharp lines.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

  • Trusted betting site for U.S. players
  • $1,000 welcome bonus offer
  • Wide variety of horse racing bets
  • Better odds for top contenders

Join MyBookie Now!

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

BetNow is among the best sportsbooks when it comes to Kentucky Derby betting. Get free bets, rebates, and competitive odds

BetNow is giving out a $500 Kentucky Derby bonus today. Add in a 10% rebate on your losses and solid racing odds, and it’s a great pick for bettors who want a simple, effective experience.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

  • 150% deposit bonus up to $500
  • Registration is quick and easy 
  • Competitive Derby odds
  • Reliable customer support

Join BetNow Now!

Horse racing betting is legal in Connecticut but only at off-track betting locations and regulated online racebooks. These betting options only allow for pari-mutuel betting, which means the odds for your horse are not determined until the race is over. The house pools all bets together and pays out the winners after the house edge is deducted, often leading to unfavorable odds, especially for top contenders who draw the most wagers. 

On the other hand, offshore betting sites like BetOnline and BetWhale allow members to wager on fixed horse racing odds, allowing fans to maximize their profits and avoid surprises after the race is over. New users can sign up and claim up to $10,000 in free bets for the race or play in betting contests with over $20,000 in cash prizes. 

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Connecticut?

  • Must be at least 18 years old 
  • Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address
  • Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

The Kentucky Derby 2025 odds have been fluctuating since the post position draw and a pair of late withdrawals have shaken up the board in the days leading up to the race. Two top contenders, Rodriguez and Grande, are no longer running, which has opened up opportunities for other horses to sneak into exacta and trifecta bets this weekend. 

Despite the constant shuffling, Journalism remains the morning line favorite at +250 odds while Sovereignty (+500), Sandman (+700), Luxor Cafe (+800), and Burnham Square (+1000) are among the top contenders. Late addition Baeza will also be among the top horses to watch. At +1200 odds, the colt is among the top sleeper picks to win the Kentucky Derby, especially after proving he could hang with Journalism during the Santa Anita Derby. Meanwhile, Neoequos (+4000) and Owen Almighty (+5000) are among the most popular longshot bets.

Here are the updated Kentucky Derby 2025 odds for all 19 horses in the race.

Horse Odds
Journalism +250
Sovereignty +500
Sandman +700
Luxor Cafe +800
Burnham Square +1000
Citizen Bull +1200
Baeza +1200
American Promise +1800
East Avenue +1800
Tiztastic +2000
Final Gambit +2200
Coal Battle +2200
Publisher +2500
Chunk of Gold +3300
Neoequos +4000
Admire Daytona +4000
Render Judgement +4000
Flying Mohawk +5000
Owen Almighty +5000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

Journalism has already proven that he is in a class of his own. Fresh off of a dominant Santa Anita Derby win, Journalism and second-place finisher Baeza were far ahead of the pack, finishing 8 ½ lengths ahead of the next-best horse. In that race, Baeza posted an impressive 107 speed figure, the best of his career, and it still wasn’t enough to top Journalism in what is considered to be one of the top prep races for Churchill Downs. Journalism has four wins in five starts and a career-best 110 speed figure, the best of any horse in the field. With a strong starting position and more closing speed than any horse in the field, Journalism has all the tools to become the first favorite to win the Kentucky Derby since Justify, who won the Triple Crown in 2018.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Journalism (+250)

