

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is finally here and Connecticut horse racing fans are ready to place their bets on the most iconic race of the year. Residents have multiple options to place their wagers on Derby Day, including 12 off-track betting parlors and multiple online racebooks. Whether you’ve already signed up and claimed your welcome bonus offer or are simply looking to maximize your overall value for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, there is another option.

The top offshore sportsbooks are giving away more than $10,000 in free bets for the Run for the Roses and members can cash in on fixed horse racing odds, allowing them to lock in value before the start of the race.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Connecticut:

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Connecticut

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Connecticut

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Connecticut?

Horse racing betting is legal in Connecticut but only at off-track betting locations and regulated online racebooks. These betting options only allow for pari-mutuel betting, which means the odds for your horse are not determined until the race is over. The house pools all bets together and pays out the winners after the house edge is deducted, often leading to unfavorable odds, especially for top contenders who draw the most wagers.

On the other hand, offshore betting sites like BetOnline and BetWhale allow members to wager on fixed horse racing odds, allowing fans to maximize their profits and avoid surprises after the race is over. New users can sign up and claim up to $10,000 in free bets for the race or play in betting contests with over $20,000 in cash prizes.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Connecticut?

Must be at least 18 years old

Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address

Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

The Kentucky Derby 2025 odds have been fluctuating since the post position draw and a pair of late withdrawals have shaken up the board in the days leading up to the race. Two top contenders, Rodriguez and Grande, are no longer running, which has opened up opportunities for other horses to sneak into exacta and trifecta bets this weekend.

Despite the constant shuffling, Journalism remains the morning line favorite at +250 odds while Sovereignty (+500), Sandman (+700), Luxor Cafe (+800), and Burnham Square (+1000) are among the top contenders. Late addition Baeza will also be among the top horses to watch. At +1200 odds, the colt is among the top sleeper picks to win the Kentucky Derby, especially after proving he could hang with Journalism during the Santa Anita Derby. Meanwhile, Neoequos (+4000) and Owen Almighty (+5000) are among the most popular longshot bets.

Here are the updated Kentucky Derby 2025 odds for all 19 horses in the race.

Horse Odds Journalism +250 Sovereignty +500 Sandman +700 Luxor Cafe +800 Burnham Square +1000 Citizen Bull +1200 Baeza +1200 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Tiztastic +2000 Final Gambit +2200 Coal Battle +2200 Publisher +2500 Chunk of Gold +3300 Neoequos +4000 Admire Daytona +4000 Render Judgement +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Owen Almighty +5000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

Journalism has already proven that he is in a class of his own. Fresh off of a dominant Santa Anita Derby win, Journalism and second-place finisher Baeza were far ahead of the pack, finishing 8 ½ lengths ahead of the next-best horse. In that race, Baeza posted an impressive 107 speed figure, the best of his career, and it still wasn’t enough to top Journalism in what is considered to be one of the top prep races for Churchill Downs. Journalism has four wins in five starts and a career-best 110 speed figure, the best of any horse in the field. With a strong starting position and more closing speed than any horse in the field, Journalism has all the tools to become the first favorite to win the Kentucky Derby since Justify, who won the Triple Crown in 2018.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Journalism (+250)