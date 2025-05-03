The 2025 Kentucky Derby is expected to set new records for viewership and betting handle this year. However, many Canadians still don’t have a convenient way to bet on the race. Most legal sportsbooks don’t accept horse racing bets and local racebooks are limited to pari-mutuel betting odds, which can limit potential payouts, especially on the top contenders. Instead, there’s another option that offers more convenience and overall value for horse racing fans who want to get in on the action.
The best offshore betting sites are stepping up their game for the 2025 Kentucky Derby with over $10,000 in free bets and betting contests with huge prize pools. New members can sign up and double their bankroll before the race even gets started.
Find out how to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Canada and claim free bets to back your favourite horses.
How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Canada:
- Click here to get $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline
- Sign up and deposit $50 or more
- Get your free bets instantly
- Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby
Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Canada
- BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025
- BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
- BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer
- MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer
- BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus
1. BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025
Canadians looking for serious Derby betting action should check out BetOnline. With decades of experience and a wide range of betting types—including props and futures—it’s made for bettors who want more than just the basics. Their $1,000 welcome bonus gives you the freedom to explore multiple bets on race day.
Why Sign Up For BetOnline?
- 100% deposit bonus up to $1,000 for the Derby
- Accepts 10+ cryptocurrencies for fast, secure payments
- Offers wide Derby betting lines, including exotics
- Weekly horse racing rebates for loyal players
2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
For Canadian bettors who value strong incentives, BetUS delivers. Known for its massive $2,625 bonus across your first three deposits, it’s ideal for those looking to build a larger bankroll fast. The clean layout and fast crypto options make it simple to get in, place your bets, and get paid.
Why Sign Up For BetUS?
- Up to $2,625 bonus over your first 3 deposits
- Crypto bonus up to 200% for BTC users
- Live betting available for major races
- 24/7 support and easy user interface
3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer
If you’re in Canada and prefer crypto, BetWhale is tailored to you. With no deposit limits, instant withdrawals, and a generous $1,250 bonus, this book is perfect for high-stakes players or anyone tired of banking restrictions. BetWhale brings flexibility and speed to your Kentucky Derby wagers.
Why Sign Up For BetWhale?
- Full crypto support with instant deposits and payouts
- Competitive welcome bonuses for new signups
- Focused on racing markets and major events
- User-first site layout with 24/7 support
4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer
Canadian bettors who care about odds over bells and whistles will appreciate MyBookie. It’s straightforward, with reduced juice, clear markets, and classic Derby bet types like trifectas and exactas. Plus, the $1,000 bonus gives you more to work with when betting the most unpredictable race of the year.
Why Sign Up For MyBookie?
- Quick and clean interface for easy race-day betting
- Fast crypto-friendly banking options
- Multiple Derby betting markets
- Great value odds with lower house edge
5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby
BetNow is great for Canadians who want an easy entry point into Kentucky Derby betting. With a $500 bonus and a 10% rebate on racing losses, it’s built for value. Whether you’re taking a shot at a long shot or stacking exotics, BetNow keeps it simple and rewarding.
Why Sign Up For BetNow?
- Straightforward bonus offers with low rollovers
- Perfect for bettors who want fewer frills and better odds
- Focused on horse racing events like the Derby
- Crypto payments available with no added fees
Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Canada?
In Canada, betting on horse racing is perfectly legal, but only if it’s done through licensed racetracks or approved off-track betting facilities. That’s because horse racing is governed at the federal level, and the Canadian Pari-Mutuel Agency (CPMA) only allows pari-mutuel wagering through authorized operators. As a result, provincial sportsbooks aren’t permitted to offer fixed odds or take single-event bets on the Kentucky Derby.
Still, residents in Canada don’t have to drive to the nearest racetrack to get in on the action at Churchill Downs. By signing up with one of the top offshore sportsbooks, Canadians can unlock access to fixed odds, generous bonus offers, and Kentucky Derby betting contests with thousands in cash prizes. Creating an account takes just a few minutes, and once you’ve logged in, you’ll be ready to win big on the Run for the Roses.
Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Canada?
- Must be at least 18 years old
- Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address
- Fund your account with an accepted deposit method
Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds
After a pair of horses were scratched this week, the 2025 Kentucky Derby field is wide open and there should be some added value on the odds board. Journalism remains the morning line favorite at +250 but a less crowded race could open up the door for a few potential challengers.
Sovereignty isn’t far behind at +500 while Sandman (+700), Luxor Cafe (+800), and Burnham Square (+1100) have solidified themselves as top contenders heading into the race. Meanwhile, Baeza (+1200) is quickly gaining momentum and could make a splash at Churchill Downs despite being a late addition to the field.
Check out the latest Kentucky Derby 2025 odds from BetOnline, one of the top horse racing betting sites available in Canada.
Horse
Odds
Journalism
+250
Sovereignty
+500
Sandman
+700
Luxor Cafe
+800
Burnham Square
+1000
Citizen Bull
+1200
Baeza
+1200
American Promise
+1800
East Avenue
+1800
Tiztastic
+2000
Final Gambit
+2200
Coal Battle
+2200
Publisher
+2500
Chunk of Gold
+3300
Neoequos
+4000
Admire Daytona
+4000
Render Judgement
+4000
Flying Mohawk
+5000
Owen Almighty
+5000
Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions
Churchill Downs has not been friendly to the odds-on favorite in recent years. The last time the morning line favorite won came in 2018 when Justify raced into the winner’s circle en route to winning the Triple Crown that year.
Baeza might have been a late addition to the Kentucky Derby field, but he’s made an immediate impression and could be a serious contender to ride into the winner’s circle.
Despite having only four career starts under his belt, Baeza has shown rapid improvement, notably finishing just behind Journalism in the Santa Anita Derby, a key prep race for the Derby. In that race, he finished 8.5 lengths ahead of the next horse. Baeza has posted improving speed figures in all four of his races and has already proven to be a worthy challenger to the morning line favorite.
At +1400, bettors could certainly do much worse than a horse that has posted Equibase speed figures of 107 and 104 over his past two races. Take Baeza to pull off the upset and earn a surprise victory at the 2025 Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Baeza (+1200)