The 2025 Kentucky Derby is expected to set new records for viewership and betting handle this year. However, many Canadians still don’t have a convenient way to bet on the race. Most legal sportsbooks don’t accept horse racing bets and local racebooks are limited to pari-mutuel betting odds, which can limit potential payouts, especially on the top contenders. Instead, there’s another option that offers more convenience and overall value for horse racing fans who want to get in on the action.

The best offshore betting sites are stepping up their game for the 2025 Kentucky Derby with over $10,000 in free bets and betting contests with huge prize pools. New members can sign up and double their bankroll before the race even gets started.

Find out how to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Canada and claim free bets to back your favourite horses.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Canada:

Click here to get $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline Sign up and deposit $50 or more Get your free bets instantly Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Canada

BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

Canadians looking for serious Derby betting action should check out BetOnline. With decades of experience and a wide range of betting types—including props and futures—it’s made for bettors who want more than just the basics. Their $1,000 welcome bonus gives you the freedom to explore multiple bets on race day.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

100% deposit bonus up to $1,000 for the Derby

Accepts 10+ cryptocurrencies for fast, secure payments

Offers wide Derby betting lines, including exotics

Weekly horse racing rebates for loyal players

Join BetOnline Now!

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

For Canadian bettors who value strong incentives, BetUS delivers. Known for its massive $2,625 bonus across your first three deposits, it’s ideal for those looking to build a larger bankroll fast. The clean layout and fast crypto options make it simple to get in, place your bets, and get paid.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

Up to $2,625 bonus over your first 3 deposits

Crypto bonus up to 200% for BTC users

Live betting available for major races

24/7 support and easy user interface

Join BetUS Now!

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

If you’re in Canada and prefer crypto, BetWhale is tailored to you. With no deposit limits, instant withdrawals, and a generous $1,250 bonus, this book is perfect for high-stakes players or anyone tired of banking restrictions. BetWhale brings flexibility and speed to your Kentucky Derby wagers.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

Full crypto support with instant deposits and payouts

Competitive welcome bonuses for new signups

Focused on racing markets and major events

User-first site layout with 24/7 support

Join BetWhale Now!

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

Canadian bettors who care about odds over bells and whistles will appreciate MyBookie. It’s straightforward, with reduced juice, clear markets, and classic Derby bet types like trifectas and exactas. Plus, the $1,000 bonus gives you more to work with when betting the most unpredictable race of the year.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

Quick and clean interface for easy race-day betting

Fast crypto-friendly banking options

Multiple Derby betting markets

Great value odds with lower house edge

Join MyBookie Now!

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

BetNow is great for Canadians who want an easy entry point into Kentucky Derby betting. With a $500 bonus and a 10% rebate on racing losses, it’s built for value. Whether you’re taking a shot at a long shot or stacking exotics, BetNow keeps it simple and rewarding.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

Straightforward bonus offers with low rollovers

Perfect for bettors who want fewer frills and better odds

Focused on horse racing events like the Derby

Crypto payments available with no added fees

Join BetNow Now!

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Canada?

In Canada, betting on horse racing is perfectly legal, but only if it’s done through licensed racetracks or approved off-track betting facilities. That’s because horse racing is governed at the federal level, and the Canadian Pari-Mutuel Agency (CPMA) only allows pari-mutuel wagering through authorized operators. As a result, provincial sportsbooks aren’t permitted to offer fixed odds or take single-event bets on the Kentucky Derby.

Still, residents in Canada don’t have to drive to the nearest racetrack to get in on the action at Churchill Downs. By signing up with one of the top offshore sportsbooks, Canadians can unlock access to fixed odds, generous bonus offers, and Kentucky Derby betting contests with thousands in cash prizes. Creating an account takes just a few minutes, and once you’ve logged in, you’ll be ready to win big on the Run for the Roses.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Canada?

Must be at least 18 years old

Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address

Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

After a pair of horses were scratched this week, the 2025 Kentucky Derby field is wide open and there should be some added value on the odds board. Journalism remains the morning line favorite at +250 but a less crowded race could open up the door for a few potential challengers.

Sovereignty isn’t far behind at +500 while Sandman (+700), Luxor Cafe (+800), and Burnham Square (+1100) have solidified themselves as top contenders heading into the race. Meanwhile, Baeza (+1200) is quickly gaining momentum and could make a splash at Churchill Downs despite being a late addition to the field.

Check out the latest Kentucky Derby 2025 odds from BetOnline, one of the top horse racing betting sites available in Canada.

Horse Odds Journalism +250 Sovereignty +500 Sandman +700 Luxor Cafe +800 Burnham Square +1000 Citizen Bull +1200 Baeza +1200 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Tiztastic +2000 Final Gambit +2200 Coal Battle +2200 Publisher +2500 Chunk of Gold +3300 Neoequos +4000 Admire Daytona +4000 Render Judgement +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Owen Almighty +5000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

Churchill Downs has not been friendly to the odds-on favorite in recent years. The last time the morning line favorite won came in 2018 when Justify raced into the winner’s circle en route to winning the Triple Crown that year.

Baeza might have been a late addition to the Kentucky Derby field, but he’s made an immediate impression and could be a serious contender to ride into the winner’s circle.

Despite having only four career starts under his belt, Baeza has shown rapid improvement, notably finishing just behind Journalism in the Santa Anita Derby, a key prep race for the Derby. In that race, he finished 8.5 lengths ahead of the next horse. Baeza has posted improving speed figures in all four of his races and has already proven to be a worthy challenger to the morning line favorite.

At +1400, bettors could certainly do much worse than a horse that has posted Equibase speed figures of 107 and 104 over his past two races. Take Baeza to pull off the upset and earn a surprise victory at the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Baeza (+1200)