The 2025 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, and horse racing fans in California are lining up to place their bets.

🐎 What You Need To Know About the 2025 Kentucky Derby

📅 Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 📍 Venue: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY ⏰ Time: 6:57 PM ET

6:57 PM ET 📏 Distance: 1 ¼ miles (10 furlongs)

1 ¼ miles (10 furlongs) 📺 How to Watch: NBC & Peacock (streaming)

NBC & Peacock (streaming) 💰 Purse: 1st: $3 million | 2nd: $1 million | 3rd: $500,000

1st: $3 million | 2nd: $1 million | 3rd: $500,000 📊 Odds: Journalism (+275), Sovereignty (+600), Sandman (+1000)

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In California

Who Can Bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in California?

Offshore sportsbooks are fully licensed in international jurisdictions and legally serve customers across California and the rest of the U.S.

Offshore sportsbooks are fully licensed in international jurisdictions and legally serve customers across California and the rest of the U.S. They offer reliable access, early odds, and thousands in bonuses — all without state restrictions or location blocks. Just sign up, deposit, and start betting.

Is It Legal to Bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in California?

These sites are licensed internationally and legally serve bettors in California. They give you the freedom to lock in odds ahead of race day, skip the uncertainty of pari-mutuel pools, and take advantage of thousands in welcome bonuses and crypto-friendly payouts.

These sites are licensed internationally and legally serve bettors in California. They give you the freedom to lock in odds ahead of race day, skip the uncertainty of pari-mutuel pools, and take advantage of thousands in welcome bonuses and crypto-friendly payouts. They’ve become the go-to choice for California horseplayers who want more control and better value.

2025 Kentucky Derby Odds

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

(U. Rispoli) Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

(J. Alvarado) Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

(J. Ortiz) Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

(J. Moreira) Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

(F. Prat) Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

(M. Smith) Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

(B. Hernandez Jr.) Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

(L. Machado) Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

(M. Garcia) East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

(M. Franco) American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

(N. Juarez) Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

(J. Velazquez) Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

(J. Rosario) Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

(J. Vargas) Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

(I. Ortiz Jr.) Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

(C. Lemaire) Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

(J. Castellano) Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

(J. Ramos) Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

(J. Loveberry) Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

(F. Prat) Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

2025 Kentucky Derby Odds Breakdown

The odds tell you how much you’ll profit if your horse wins.

If a horse is listed at +275 , a $100 bet wins $275 profit (returns $375 total). A $10 bet wins $27.50.

, a $100 bet wins $275 profit (returns $375 total). A $10 bet wins $27.50. If a horse is +1000, that same $100 bet wins $1,000 profit. A $10 bet wins $100, and so forth.

Favorites:

Journalism (+275) is the top choice based on tactical speed and prep dominance.

(+275) is the top choice based on tactical speed and prep dominance. Sovereignty (+600) closes hard late and needs a hot pace.

(+600) closes hard late and needs a hot pace. Sandman (+1000) stalks the leaders, then rolls late — the ideal Derby profile.

Lively Outsiders:

Final Gambit (+1600) – Dangerous if he gets running room.

(+1600) – Dangerous if he gets running room. Titanicas (+2500) – Unproven at the distance, but talented.

(+2500) – Unproven at the distance, but talented. Publisher (+3300) – Wild card with late-race upside.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Best Bet

Sandman (+1000) is the sharpest value on the board. He’s a mid-pack runner who can shift gears and surge late — perfect for a fast-paced Kentucky Derby setup. His prep races show strong stamina and the ability to break through traffic, which matters in a 20-horse field.

His recent workouts have looked strong, and there are no red flags in his form. While Journalism may control the early pace, Sandman has the style to sit just behind the leaders and pick them off when they fade.

In a race known for chaos, he brings stability and upside. Double-digit odds just sweeten the deal.

Kentucky Derby Pick: Sandman +1000 at BetOnline