How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Alaska:

🐎 What You Need To Know About the 2025 Kentucky Derby

📅 Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 📍 Venue: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY ⏰ Time: 6:57 PM ET

6:57 PM ET 📏 Distance: 1 ¼ miles (10 furlongs)

1 ¼ miles (10 furlongs) 📺 How to Watch: NBC & Peacock (streaming)

NBC & Peacock (streaming) 💰 Purse: 1st: $3 million | 2nd: $1 million | 3rd: $500,000

1st: $3 million | 2nd: $1 million | 3rd: $500,000 📊 Odds: Journalism (+275), Sovereignty (+600), Sandman (+1000)

BetOnline — $1,000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

BetOnline is our top pick if you want to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Alaska – having been established in 1991 they are a well-trusted US sportsbook that millions of horse racing fans use to wager on the big Churchill Downs race.

There is a $1,000 free bet offer for new starters with their 50% opening deposit bonus. While horse racing bettors can also cash-in on their 9% daily horse racing rebate too and $25 risk-free bet to look out for.

At BetOnline players have a wide selection of payment options too with no KYC checks, including Bitcoin, and should you find the 'Run for the Roses' winner on Saturday they also have fast withdrawals and payouts.

Plus being based offshore means their customers can bet in any US State – including Alaska – and there is a clever $20,000 Derby 'first and last' offer that is free to enter to all their players.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

Bet in any US State

Bet in any US State Leading Kentucky Derby odds

Leading Kentucky Derby odds $20,000 Derby First and Last Offer

$20,000 Derby First and Last Offer $1,000 Sign-up bonus (50% deposit bonus)

$1,000 Sign-up bonus (50% deposit bonus) Trusted, fast payouts and no KYC checks

BetWhale — Up to $6,000 In Kentucky Derby free bets

BetWhale are another top US sportsbook for betting on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Alaska – mainly as they are one of the up-and-coming newer offerings that have a tasty $6,000 welcome 200% deposit offer if using crypto or up to $1,000 with fiat payments.

Crypto 200% Sports Bonus up to $6,000

Crypto 200% Sports Bonus up to $6,000 Fiat 100% Sports Bonus up to $1,000

But don't let them new put you off as they have already made fast inroads on the more established brands and being new also has its advantages – as many won't have claimed their generous welcome offer.

They are another that are based offshore too, so any regional US State betting laws won't apply to their customers – meaning users can bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby ANYWHERE in the US.

Check out their slick platform and horse racing section – you won’t be disappointed.

Why Sign Up With BetWhale?

Massive $6,000 in welcome bonuses

Massive $6,000 in welcome bonuses Full range of 2025 Kentucky Derby betting options

Full range of 2025 Kentucky Derby betting options Fast, secure payouts and no KYC checks

Fast, secure payouts and no KYC checks Mobile-friendly betting platform

Everygame – $500 Welcome Bonus For 2025 Kentucky Derby

Everygame launched back in 1996 online so is another trusted offering for anyone looking to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Alaska.

New customers can take advantage of a welcome bonus worth up to $500 in free bets with their 100% welcome deposit bonus.

And this increases to $1,000 if depositing with crypto with their 50% welcome deposit offer.

The Everygame platform offers competitive odds, a wide range of betting options for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, and a user-friendly interface, making it a go-to choice.

With its attractive promotions and easy-to-navigate site, Everygame provides a top-notch betting experience.

Why Sign Up For Everygame?

$500 in free bets for 2025 Kentucky Derby

$500 in free bets for 2025 Kentucky Derby Fast and secure payments with easy sign-up

Fast and secure payments with easy sign-up Refer a friend bonus and existing customer offers

Refer a friend bonus and existing customer offers Bet in ANY US State

BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on opening 3 deposits

If you are looking for an even bigger welcome bonus, then it will be hard-pressed to find a trusted site – that was established in 1994 – that has a bigger one than BetUS.

100% Sports Bonus – up to $2,000

100% Sports Bonus – up to $2,000 25% Casino Bonus – up to $625

They reward new players with up to $2,625 in free bet bonuses – which can be used to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Alaska.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

Top bonus offer on first three deposits valued at $2,625

Top bonus offer on first three deposits valued at $2,625 Competitive 2025 Kentucky Derby betting odds

Competitive 2025 Kentucky Derby betting odds 200% crypto deposit bonus offered

200% crypto deposit bonus offered 300% refer-a-friend bonus scheme

Bovada – 75% Deposit Bonus, up to $750

Our final top US sportsbook to join for betting on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Alaska is Bovada – who have been in operation since 2011.

There is a dedicated racebook at Bovada which makes betting on the 2025 Kentucky Derby easy – and offer the popular win, place and show markets.

New players can get going with a $750 free bet with their 75% deposit welcome bonus.

So, to claim the full bonus you will need to deposit $1,000 (but smaller amounts still qualify for this offer).

Why Sign-Up With Bovada for Horse Racing?

Rewards Loyalty Program & Refer a Friend Bonus

Rewards Loyalty Program & Refer a Friend Bonus Wide Range Of Horse Racing Bets Supported

Wide Range Of Horse Racing Bets Supported Competitive Horse Racing Betting Odds

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Alaska?

Unfortunately, there are no regulated sports betting options in Alaska – which means the only way to place bets on the Kentucky Derby is via the best offshore betting sites listed on this page.

Being based offshore these trusted sites will allow bets to be placed in ANY US State – including Alaska – as they don’t have to follow any set state gambling laws.

In addition, the best offshore sports betting sites are quick and easy to register with as they don’t require any KYC checks, meaning you can wager as much as you want, when you want, without question – as long as you are 18+.

Another benefit to these top offshore betting sites is that you can deposit and withdraw using cryptocurrencies, for which transactions take between 1-3 hours to process compared to days when using traditional banking methods.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Alaska?

Must be age 18 or older to join

Must be age 18 or older to join Sign-up for an account needing only a valid email address (no KYC checks)

Sign-up for an account needing only a valid email address (no KYC checks) Fund your account by making deposits via a preferred method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

The favorite horse for this year’s Run for the Roses is a clear standout – Journalism.

This Mike McCarthy runner heads the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds at +285 and is the horse the sportsbooks are fearing the most. He’ll be looking to give the yard their first win in the big Churchill Downs race.

The 3 year-old Curlin colt has already racked up two wins this year, including a nice success in the Santa Anita Derby in early April.

Next best in the betting is the Godolphin horse Sovereignty at +600, who was runner-up in the Florida Derby and Sandman at +1000, who won the Arkansas Derby last time out.

Of the rest, Japan will be hoping to get their first win in the Kentucky Derby – with Luxor Cafe and Admire Daytona – having gone close in 2024 when Forever Young was a narrow third.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Pick and Prediction: Journalism (+285)

Horse Odds Journalism +285 Sovereignty +600 Sandman +1000 Luxor Cafe +1100 Burnham Square +1400 Baeza +1400 Final Gambit +1600 Citizen Bull +1800 Baeza +1800 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Grande +2000 Tiztastic +2500 Coal Battle +2500 Publisher +3300 Admire Daytona +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Chunk of Gold +5000 Owen Almighty +5000 Neoequos +8000 Render Judgement +8000

What Is The Best Betting Site In Alaska For Kentucky Derby 2025?

Taking into account user experience, reputation, and promotional offers, BetOnline is one of the top contenders this year if wanting to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Alaska.

Having been in operation since 1991, they are a trusted US offshore sportsbook that have an extensive horse racing offering, plus fast payouts should you be lucky enough to find the winner of the 'Run For The Roses' this year.

There is also a generous boosted $1,000 free bet offer with their 50% opening deposit welcome bonus that can also be used on Saturday’s Kentucky Derby if you wish.

