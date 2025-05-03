We are just around the corner from the start of the 2025 Kentucky Derby, as the first leg of the Triple Crown will be run on Saturday, May 3rd and Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Betting and wagering on the event has never been easier for residents of the state of Colorado. There are more than a handful of options this year, many of which have free bets and promos for new users to take advantage of. All in all, there are over $5,000 in bonuses for this year’s Run for the Roses.

Below, we take a look at some of the top options for this year’s running, and highlight which promotions to take advantage of for the big race.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Colorado:

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Colorado

BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

BetOnline is one of the most recognizable outlets in the online betting market, as they have been in business since 2001. For new users who want to wager on the Kentucky Derby, they have promos available that are worth $250 in free bets, which can now be taken advantage of. BetOnline has an extensive betting menu that includes wager options of all kinds, and there is a Derby contest that features over $20,000 in available prize money.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

Available in all 50 U.S. states

Top of the line Kentucky Derby odds

Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement

Trusted, fast payouts and deposits

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BetUS is routinely one of the top options when it comes to wagering on sports online. It remains true for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, as the site is featuring some hefty promo deals. Upon enrollment, new users are eligible for a 125% bonus on each of their first three deposits, but the money doesn’t stop there. BetUS also has a 200% boost for users who deposit crypto. They have a clean user interface, and plenty of betting options this year.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

Bonus offers on first three deposits valued at $2,625

Competitive Kentucky Derby odds

200% crypto deposit bonus

300% refer-a-friend bonus

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

BetWhale has a user-friendly mobile platform and fast, secure payouts, which immediately makes them one of the top choices for betting on the 2025 Kentucky Derby. They have an impressive promo running for this year’s big race, which features a 125% bonus on first deposits, worth up to $1,250. There are betting options aplenty on BetWhale’s menu, which appeal to both serious and casual bettors alike.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

Up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses

Full range of Derby betting options

Fast, secure payouts

Mobile-friendly platform

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

MyBookie has a wide variety of horse racing tips, and some of the best odds that you can find when it comes to the 2025 Kentucky Derby. They are one of the most trusted sites on the market and have been for some time, and are featuring an appealing offer for those signing up for the first time. When a new user enrolls, they are eligible to take advantage of a 50% deposit bonus, which can be worth up to $1,000 in free play.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

Trusted best Kentucky derby betting sites according to businessinsider.com for U.S. players

$1,000 welcome bonus offer

Wide variety of horse racing bets

Great Kentucky Derby odds

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

BetNow has a plethora of promo offers for this year’s race at Churchill Downs. New users will receive a 150% bonus on their first deposits, as well as a 200% boost for those who make that deposit using cryptocurrency. They have a refer-a-friend bonus as well, which gives users another 200% for helping a buddy sign up. Enrollment is simple, and BetNow features some of the best odds and well-paying bets for this year’s Race for the Roses.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

150% deposit bonus up to $500

Registration is quick and easy

Competitive Derby odds

Reliable customer support

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Colorado?

It is legal for residents of the state of Colorado to gamble on sporting events, of which the law launched back in 2020. There are options for those who want to wager at a federal level, but there are even more for those who want to use the offshore sportsbooks instead.

The outlets that are located outside of Colorado allow more inclusion, given that the minimum age for essentially all offshore accounts is 18. But local sportsbooks simply don’t offer the same type of bonus bets that you can find on the online outlets, which include more than $5,000 combined in free money this year.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Colorado?

Must be age 18 or older

Enroll using a valid email address

Fund your account by making first deposit

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

Journalism comes in as this year’s heavy favorite, currently with an odds designation of +285. No other option is particularly close, and that is due to Journalism’s recent hot streak of wins. The closest competitor on the odds board is Sovereignty, who has odds of +600, while Sandman rounds out the top three at +1000.

There are some value picks this year, with recently successful horses receiving large payout numbers, including Grande at +2000. The longest of the long shots are Neoequos and Render Judgement, who both have 80-to-1 odds this year.

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

Final Gambit raced at Churchill Downs back in November, and finished in a respectable 3rd place. In the three events that he’s run in since, he has finished no worse than second place, and has earned the top spot in each of the last two.

The colt born in February 2022 holds one of the best values of any horse on the board, especially given the recent success. Final Gambit is listed at +1600, which would provide a payout of $1,600 for those who place wagers of $100 on him to win.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Final Gambit (+1600)

What Is The Best Betting Site In Colorado For Kentucky Derby 2025?

There may be no better option than BetUS for this year’s Kentucky Derby. They have the user-friendly interface that appeals to all, and have the reputation and safety to boot. The betting menu is long yet easy to navigate, with options for both dedicated and casual bettors to bet on Kentucky Derby. Add in the outstanding bonuses and sign up promotions worth up to $2,625, and Colorado residents won’t have to look much further than BetUS.

