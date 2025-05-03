The most famous horse race of them all is set to take place this weekend, as the 2025 Kentucky Derby will be held at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 3rd.

Residents of the state of Arkansas who want to get in on the action have a handful of different options. There are offshore sportsbooks and betting services that are offering free bets and promotions, with over $5,000 available for the 151st running of the prestigious first leg of the Triple Crown.

Take a look at our reviews below to learn how to bet on the Kentucky Derby and take advantage of the promotions that are available this weekend.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Arkansas:

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Arkansas

BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

BetOnline has been in business since 2001, and is one of the most reputable and recognizable names in the online sports betting industry. They have promos that are available for new users for the Kentucky Derby, including a sign-up bonus that is worth up to $250 in free bets. They have a plethora of betting options for the Derby, including straight bets as well as exotic promo wagers, and a contest with over $20,000 in prize money available to win.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

Available in all 50 U.S. states

Top of the line Kentucky Derby odds

Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement

Trusted, fast payouts and deposits

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BetUS might have the best promotions for the 2025 Kentucky Derby of any of the offshore sportsbook options. The sign-up bonuses are eligible on your first three deposits, which have a high limit of $2,625 available, and they also have a 200% boost when depositing using cryptocurrency. To go along with the promos, BetUS has one of the easiest to use interfaces of the offshore options, and have a decent sized betting menu to choose from.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

Bonus offers on first three deposits valued at $2,625

Competitive Kentucky Derby odds

200% crypto deposit bonus

300% refer-a-friend bonus

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

BetWhale has risen in the ranks of the offshore sportsbooks in recent years, and it may be due in large part to their mobile-friendly platform and easy-to-use interface. They also feature fast and secure payouts, which are great traits for a betting site. This year, new members who sign up to bet on the Kentucky Derby will receive a 125% bonus on their first deposit, which is worth up to $1,250. They have options for both casual bettors and those who want to take a more serious approach to the race betting game.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

Up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses

Full range of Derby betting options

Fast, secure payouts

Mobile-friendly platform

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

MyBookie is one of the more trusted sites for bettors in the United States, and therefor for the state of Arkansas. They have a nice promo for the Kentucky Derby, too. This year, new members are able to take advantage of a 50% bonus on their initial deposits, which is worth up to $1,000 in free bets. MyBookie has some of the best odds of any site for the Race for the Roses, and have an extensive betting menu to choose from in 2025.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

Trusted betting site for U.S. players

$1,000 welcome bonus offer

Wide variety of horse racing bets

Great Kentucky Derby odds

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

BetNow not only has promo offers, but a variety of them. The sign-up promo is worth 150% of a user’s first deposit, and a 200% bonus if that deposit is made using cryptocurrency. There is a buddy sign-up program, as well, which offers another 200% bonus for referring to the site. Enrollment is easy, deposits and withdrawals are seamless, and they feature some of the most competitive odds that you’ll find for the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

150% deposit bonus up to $500

Registration is quick and easy

Competitive Derby odds

Reliable customer support

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Arkansas?

Sports gambling is legal in the state of Arkansas, and has been since 2019. But both the in-person and online betting options are few and far between. There are only three brick and mortar locations throughout the state, and the ones that are available in terms of mobile betting aren’t always the best options.

That is why many residents of Arkansas turn to offshore sportsbooks. The practice not only allows for online betting apps from any location at any time, but many of the options offer promo bets and free play for big events, which includes the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Arkansas?

Must be age 18 or older

Sign up for an account needing only a valid email address

Fund your account by making deposits via a preferred method.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

The favorite for this year’s Kentucky Derby has been on a hot streak lately. Journalism is at the top of the odds board for the Run for the Roses, and comes in as a heavy favorite with a +285 designation. The colt already has two first place finishes so far this year, which includes a victory at the Santa Ana Derby back on April 5th. There is plenty of value to be had elsewhere, though, as the second and third horses (Sovereignty, Sandman) have odds (+600, +1000) that would provide solid paydays for bettors

There are value picks all over the board, which include a successful colt named Grande, who enters the competition with long +2000 odds despite having multiple wins this year already. The two long shots are listed at 80-to-1 odds.

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

Sandman is listed at +1000 odds and is third on the tekedia.com’s guide to Kentucky derby betting board this year, and might hold the most value despite others having larger numbers attached. The colt was foaled in 2022, and has started 8 races in its career. All of them have features finishes in the top-5, including three first place finishes, one of them being the Arkansas Derby back in late March. In its five races run since September 2024, Sandman has finished in the top-3 in each.

The value is hard to pass up, as a $100 winning wager on Sandman would net bettors $1,000.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Sandman (+1000)

What Is The Best Betting Site In Arkansas For Kentucky Derby 2025?

When weighing all of the factors like user interface, reputation, and bonus bets, there may be no better option this year than BetUS. They were established as a company way back in 1994, making them one of the mainstays in the industry, and are routinely considered one of the best options for those looking for offshore sportsbooks. It is especially so this year, as it is hard to argue with the $2,625 value in their promotions for the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

