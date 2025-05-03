The 2025 Kentucky Derby is right around the corner, and the best horse racing betting apps are giving away over $5,000 in free bets for the first leg of the Triple Crown. Led by morning line favorite Journalism (+250), 20 of the top three-year-old thoroughbreds will gather at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 3rd, for a shot at immortality.

The betting lines have already moved since the post position draw, and Arizona residents are racing to place their bets online. Luckily, betting on the Kentucky Derby in Arizona has never been easier, with four racebooks available in the state. Residents can simply sign up, claim free bets, and win big when backing their favorite horses.

Scroll down to find out how to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Arizona and claim up to $5,000 in bonus cash for Saturday’s race.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 in Arizona

Click here to get $1000 in free bets at BetOnline Sign up and deposit $50 or more Get your free bets instantly Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers In Arizona

BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

Established in 1991, BetOnline has been a leading online sportsbook in the U.S. for over three decades. Unlike other traditional best Kentucky Derby betting sites according to businessinsider.com, BetOnline offers regular promotions, betting contests, and the most competitive odds, especially for the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Arizona natives can cash in on better Kentucky Derby odds and enter a $20,000 contest for Saturday’s races. New users will also have the opportunity to claim a $250 sign-up bonus with only a 1x rollover requirement.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

Available in all 50 U.S. states

Better Kentucky Derby odds

9% horse racing rebate

$25 risk-free bet

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BetUS is the best place to start for sports bettors looking to boost their bankroll for the upcoming Kentucky Derby. An industry leader, BetUS, has multiple betting bonuses available for new and returning customers. Arizona natives will be welcomed at BetUS with a 125% deposit bonus worth up to $2,625.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

Huge welcome bonus offer on first 3 deposits

Competitive Kentucky Derby odds

Accepts multiple crypto payments

300% refer-a-friend bonus

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

Despite being new to the market, BetWhale has become one of the easiest-to-use online sportsbooks to bet on the Kentucky Derby. With various derby betting markets and fast payment methods, BetWhale has everything Arizona natives need for all 14 races at Churchill Downs. New users will receive up to $1,250 in bonus cash on their first deposit at BetWhale.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

Up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses

Full range of Derby betting options

Fast, secure payouts

Mobile-friendly platform

4. MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting offer

MyBookie was built for horse racing enthusiasts in Arizona. The online sportsbook takes less vig on Kentucky Derby odds and offers a 10% weekly rebate on all horse racing bets. MyBookie features a no-frills approach, making it easy to use for all ages. For the Kentucky Derby, new users will receive $1,000 in free bonuses on their first deposit.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

Trusted betting site for U.S. players

$1,000 welcome bonus offer

Wide variety of free horse racing tips

Reduced juice on Kentucky Derby odds

5. BetNow — $500 bonus for Kentucky Derby

BetNow is another online sportsbook offering specials for the Kentucky Derby. New users in Arizona can claim a 150% deposit bonus worth up to $500. In addition, BetNow has a limited-time promotion of a 10% rebate on all Kentucky Derby bets. No matter the outcome, players will receive 10% back of their original bet.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

150% deposit bonus up to $500

10% horse racing rebate

Competitive Derby odds

Reliable customer support

Is It Legal To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Arizona?

Betting on the Kentucky Derby is legal in Arizona and there are several to place your wagers either in person or online. There are three horse racetracks in Arizona and nearly 40 off-track betting locations but fans don’t have to drive to the nearest venue to back their favorite horses.

There are four licensed online racebooks in Arizona, so bettors have several options right at their fingertips. But whether you’ve already claimed your sign-up bonuses or you’re just looking for the best value on Derby Day, it might be worth considering placing your wagers with one of the top offshore sportsbooks.

Arizona residents can sign up and instantly take advantage of fixed odds, bigger bonuses, and betting contests with huge prize pools exclusively for the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Who Can Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Arizona?

Must be at least 18 years old

Sign up for your sports betting account with a valid email address

Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

Journalism is the clear morning line favorite at +300, following a dominant win at the Santa Anita Derby and a near-perfect career record. Sovereignty sits second at +600, showing consistent form through the prep circuit.

Mid-tier contenders like Sandman (+1000) and Luxor Cafe (+1100) have gained attention for strong closing speed, while Rodriguez (+1400) rounds out the top five despite never winning a Grade 1 stakes race.

Bettors looking for value are eyeing horses like American Promise (+1600) and Citizen Bull (+1800). Both horses have put together strong performances recently and have pedigrees built for distance. On the other end of the board, Neoequos enters as the longest shot at +8000, but the Derby is no stranger to stunning upsets. The morning line favorite hasn’t won the race since 2018.

With 20 horses in the field and wide-open conditions, this year’s Derby offers a deep board of contenders, making it one of the most exciting races in recent memory.

Here are the Kentucky Derby 2025 odds for every horse in the field.

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

With all eyes on Journalism, Citizen Bull (+1800) might be flying under the radar. Sired by Triple Crown winner Justify, Citizen Bull has the tools and the pedigree to pull off an upset at Churchill Downs.

The colt is trained by the legendary Bob Baffert and enters with four victories in six career starts, including three in his last four outings. He drew the rail in post position 1, typically seen as a disadvantage, but Baffert has publicly called Citizen Bull his fastest horse in the field.

While post 1 hasn’t produced a winner since 1986, Citizen Bull has the early speed and stamina to overcome the tight rail and seize the lead early.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Citizen Bull (+1800)