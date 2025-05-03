The 2025 Kentucky Derby is almost here, with the first leg of the Triple Crown set to take place on Saturday, May 3rd at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.For Virginia residents, betting on the Derby has never been easier. This year, there are plenty of options available like BetOnline, many offering free bets and promotions for new users. In total, over $5,000 in bonuses are up for grabs this weekend. Below, we break down some of the top platforms for this year’s race and highlight the best promotions to take advantage of ahead of the big event.

How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Virginia

Click here to get $250 in free bets at BetOnline

Sign up and deposit $50 or more

Collect your free bets and promos instantly

Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers in Virginia

1. BetOnline — $250 in Free Bets for Kentucky Derby 2025

BetOnline, established in 2001, is one of the most trusted and well-known names in online sports betting. For the 2025 Kentucky Derby, they’re offering a variety of promotions for new users in Virginia, including a sign-up bonus worth up to $250 in free bets. Bettors will find a wide range of options, from traditional straight bets to exotic wagers, plus a special Kentucky Derby contest featuring over $20,000 in prize money.

Why Sign up for BetOnline?

Available in all 50 U.S. states

Top of the line Kentucky Derby odds

Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement

Trusted, fast payouts and deposits

Click Here to Join BetOnline!

2. BetUS — 125% Bonus, up to $2,625 on Your First 3 Deposits

BetUS continues to be one of the top choices for online sports betting, and that holds true for the 2025 Kentucky Derby. New users can take advantage of a 125% bonus on each of their first three deposits, plus an even bigger bonus for those who deposit with cryptocurrency, with a value of 200%. With a sleek user interface and a wide range of betting options, BetUS makes it easy to get in on the Derby action.

Why Sign up for BetUS?

Bonus offers on first three deposits valued at $2,625

Competitive Kentucky Derby odds

200% crypto deposit bonus

300% refer-a-friend bonus

Click Here to Join BetUS!

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby Betting Offer

BetWhale stands out with one of the most mobile-friendly platforms and a user-friendly interface, making it a top choice for bettors on the go. Add in secure deposits and fast payouts, and it’s already a strong option — but the bonus offers make it even better. New users in Virginia can claim a 125% bonus on their first deposit, worth up to $1,250, just in time for betting on the Kentucky Derby.

Why Sign up for BetWhale?

Up to $1,250 in welcome bonuses

Full range of Derby betting options

Fast, secure payouts

Mobile-friendly platform

Click Here to Join BetWhale!

4. MyBookie — $1,000 Sports Betting Offer

MyBookie pairs a strong welcome bonus with one of the best user experiences in the industry, making it a top choice for Kentucky Derby betting. New users can take advantage of a 50% bonus on their first deposit, up to $1,000 in value. With an interface designed to be accessible for both casual and seasoned bettors, MyBookie stands out as one of the best platforms available this year.

Why Sign up for MyBookie?

Trusted betting site for U.S. players

$1,000 welcome bonus offer

Wide variety of horse racing bets

Great Kentucky Derby odds

Click Here to Join MyBookie!

5. BetNow — $500 Bonus for Kentucky Derby

BetNow is offering a wide range of promotions for this year’s Kentucky Derby. New users in Virginia can score a 150% bonus on their first deposit, along with a 200% bonus for deposits made with cryptocurrency. There’s also a generous 200% refer-a-friend bonus available. With an easy sign-up process and some of the most competitive odds for this weekend’s race, BetNow is a standout choice for bettors this year.

Why Sign up for BetNow?

150% deposit bonus up to $500

Registration is quick and easy

Competitive Derby odds

Reliable customer support

Click Here to Join BetNow

Is It Legal to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Virginia?

Gambling on sports is legal at a federal level in Virginia, and the state has been accepting bets since 2021. While plenty of betting options are available, offshore sportsbooks offer even more opportunities for those looking to wager.

Offshore sportsbooks open the door to even more action. These platforms, which welcome players 18 and older, make it easier for Virginia residents to jump in without the usual restrictions. Plus, the bonus offers are way better — there’s over $5,000 in free bets up for grabs this year alone. With bigger payouts and fewer hoops to jump through, offshore betting is quickly becoming the go-to move for Derby fans looking to cash in

Who Can Bet on the Kentucky Derby in Virginia?

Must be age 18 or older

Sign up for an account needing only a valid email address

Fund your account by making deposits via a preferred method.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

Journalism — +285

— +285 Sovereignty — +600

— +600 Sandman — +1000

— +1000 Luxor Cafe — +1100

— +1100 Rodriguez — +1400

— +1400 Burnham Square — +1400

— +1400 Baeza — +1400

— +1400 Final Gambit — +1600

— +1600 Citizen Bull — +1800

— +1800 American Promise — +1800

— +1800 East Avenue — +1800

— +1800 Grande — +2000

— +2000 Tiztastic — +2500

— +2500 Coal Battle — +2500

— +2500 Publisher — +3300

— +3300 Admire Daytona — +4000

— +4000 Flying Mohawk — +5000

— +5000 Chunk of Gold — +5000

— +5000 Owen Almighty — +5000

— +5000 Neoequos — +8000

— +8000 Render Judgement — +8000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks and Predictions

Final Gambit already ran a race at Churchill Downs in November, and finished in third place. Since then, he has participated in three additional races, securing no lower than second place, and triumphing in the last two events. Born in February 2022, this colt is regarded as one of the most promising contenders on the board, particularly in light of his recent achievements.

Currently, Final Gambit is priced at +1600, which translates to a potential payout of $1,600 for those who place a $100 bet on him to win. He is a strong candidate for victory with odds of +1600.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Final Gambit (+1600)

What Is The Best Betting Site In Virginia For Kentucky Derby 2025?

Residents of Virginia can place bets on horse racing through racebooks, however, new users may find more favorable odds and larger bonuses by utilizing sportsbooks like BetOnline that are licensed internationally. With more than $5,000 in complimentary bets offered for the Kentucky Derby, individuals in Virginia can enhance their betting funds and optimize their returns when wagering on their preferred horses on the 151st Kentucky Derby.

Click Here to Claim Your $1,000 in Free Bets With BetOnline