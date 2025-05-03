The 2025 Kentucky Derby is here, and Alabama horse racing fans face some hurdles. There’s no live racing in the state, and while Alabama does allow simulcast pari-mutuel betting at select locations, online options are limited. You can’t use most of the major U.S. horse betting apps, and fixed-odds wagering isn’t available through local operators. That’s why so many in Alabama turn to legal offshore sportsbooks. These platforms accept Alabama players, offer full Kentucky Derby odds, and provide bigger bonuses than anything you’ll find in-state. Below, we lay out your best options, how the odds work, and who we’re backing to win.

Best Online Sportsbooks for Kentucky Derby Betting in Alabama

What You Need to Know About the Kentucky Derby 2025

📅 Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 📍 Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky ⏰ Time: 6:57 PM ET

6:57 PM ET 📏 Distance: 1¼ miles (10 furlongs)

1¼ miles (10 furlongs) 📺 Watch: NBC and Peacock

NBC and Peacock 💰 Purse: 1st – $3M | 2nd – $1M | 3rd – $500,000

1st – $3M | 2nd – $1M | 3rd – $500,000 💸 Odds: Journalism (+275), Sovereignty (+600)

Who Can Bet on the Kentucky Derby in Alabama?

Yes, you can legally bet on the Derby in Alabama—just not through typical U.S.-based apps. While there are a few in-person venues that offer simulcast wagering, online horse racing apps are restricted in the state.

That’s where legal offshore sportsbooks come in. These sites are widely used by Alabama bettors because they aren’t blocked by state law. You can bet from your phone, tablet, or desktop with no download needed.

✅ Offshore sites are legal to use in Alabama

✅ 18+ age limit (not 21+ like casinos)

✅ Fixed odds—no waiting on pari-mutuel payouts

✅ Generous sign-up promos and free bets

✅ Accepts Bitcoin and other crypto payments

✅ No geo-restrictions or local approval required

Offshore sportsbooks remain the top option for fixed-odds Derby bets and better lines.

Top Kentucky Derby Online Sportsbooks in Alabama

1. BetOnline

BetOnline is a solid choice for new and casual bettors. It’s clean, direct, and doesn’t require you to know much about horse racing to get started. You can bet win/place/show or try riskier bets like trifectas and superfectas—all explained clearly.

Crypto users love it for the lightning-fast withdrawals. And even if you use a debit card, you won’t be stuck waiting for days. The $1,000 welcome bonus gives you a decent cushion to make more than one bet on Derby day.

✅ Very beginner-friendly site layout

✅ All bet types listed clearly with explanations

✅ Crypto withdrawals are among the fastest

✅ A+ reputation with long-time users

2. Bovada

Bovada is perfect if you want to place a bet and move on. No app, no setup, no confusion—just load it in your browser and go. They offer standard horse racing markets plus extras like head-to-head matchups.

You can also use the same Bovada account to bet on sports or play poker and casino games. Bitcoin players get boosted bonuses, and withdrawals don’t take long to hit your account.

✅ Mobile-optimized, runs great in any browser

✅ Casual props like horse matchups included

✅ Use one wallet for horses, sports, poker, and casino

✅ Bitcoin bonuses are among the best

3. BetWhale

BetWhale appeals to bettors chasing value. If you’re someone who likes to bet on horses outside the top three, this is where you’ll likely find better odds. Their $6,000 welcome offer is the biggest on the market right now.

The site runs fast, the bet slip is responsive, and you can jump between events without long loading times. A strong pick if you like variety and want a bonus-heavy start.

✅ Best for mid-range and longshot odds

✅ Largest bonus of any Derby sportsbook

✅ Clean layout with fast navigation

✅ Quick switching between sports and races

4. BetUS

BetUS is ideal if you’re sticking around beyond the Derby. It offers weekly promos, reload deals, and ongoing contests that keep regular users engaged. The site itself is easy to navigate, even for new players.

Customer service is reliable, and there’s always someone available via live chat. If you’re new to online betting, BetUS takes the edge off with a simpler interface and fewer distractions.

✅ Excellent for repeat bettors and promotions

✅ Responsive customer service

✅ Clean interface with no clutter

✅ Strong history and trust from long-time players

5. MyBookie

MyBookie keeps things simple. The interface is stripped down—no extras, no clutter. Crypto payments are accepted, and withdrawals are fast with minimal delays. Perfect for someone who doesn’t want to overthink things.

✅ Fast setup, fast loading

✅ Works equally well on mobile and desktop

✅ Great for casual bettors

✅ Bitcoin payouts are quick and hassle-free

2025 Kentucky Derby Odds

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

How to interpret the odds:

+275 = $100 bet pays $375 total ($275 profit)

+1000 = $10 bet pays $110 total ($100 profit)

+5000 = $10 bet pays $510 total ($500 profit)

Kentucky Derby Pick and Prediction

Journalism leads the market, but there’s not much value at that price. Sandman at +1000 stands out—he’s got a favorable post, a strong late kick, and a jockey who knows how to time a rally. If the pace up front gets too hot, he’s the one likely to pick them off.

Kentucky Derby Pick: Sandman to Win +1000 at BetOnline