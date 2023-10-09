Countries
Edgar Allen Poe immersive experience debuts in Harrisonburg for Halloween
The Virginia Quilt Museum invites guests to take part in “The Edgar Allen Poe Experience” – an immersive theatrical production happening from Oct. 12-31.

“We are thrilled to welcome ‘The Edgar Allan Poe Experience’ to the Virginia Quilt Museum. This immersive journey into the mind of Poe, set within the rich tapestry of our historical museum, promises to be an unforgettable fusion of literature and art,” said Alicia Thomas, executive director of Virginia Quilt Museum. “As we transform our beloved space into a haunting realm, we invite all to join us in this unique encounter with Poe’s iconic tales.

“This collaboration between literature and quilting, tradition and innovation, will undoubtedly captivate and chill our audience in ways they’ve never imagined.”

Venture into the mind of Edgar Allen Poe as he finds himself confined within the walls of a hospital asylum during his final days. Audiences will witness the transformation of doctors and nurses into his most iconic literary personas, right before his fevered eyes. Those who attend will encounter The Raven in the dead of night, be gripped by the haunting tale of “The Tell-Tale Heart,” bear witness to “The Fall of the House of Usher,” and partake in a mysterious and chilling dinner soiree hosted by the enigmatic Red Masked Man. Audiences will then discover if they’re guests at Poe’s final gathering.

Director and Producer Brian Clowdus said it is an honor to unveil this epic and haunting experience in Harrisonburg.

“The town’s rich history, architectural beauty, and its incredible residents have captured my heart,” said Clowdus. “The Virginia Quilt Museum, an awe-inspiring canvas, is set to be transformed into a living tapestry of Poe’s iconic stories.

“Each room will encapsulate one of his most renowned tales, guiding the audience through the closing chapter of his life as they engage with each character,” he said. “Brace yourself to be enveloped in bone-chilling suspense as you traverse the house – whether you’re sharing a musical moment with Poe in the lounge, dancing alongside The Raven in the study, or joining an enigmatic masked figure for a haunting dinner.

“This promises to be the ultimate Virginia Halloween spectacle.”

Edgar Allen Poe Experience Harrisonburg

Tickets

The event will run Oct. 12-31, Thursday-Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

The Virginia Quilt Museum is located at 301 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg.

Tickets range from $24 to $79. A VIP ticket includes a private haunted cocktail party experience 30 minutes prior to the show. The experience involves standing and walking with actors across various locations. Duration is approximately 1 hour. The family-friendly immersive experience features live music.

Tickets are available at BrianClowdus.com

