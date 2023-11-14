Countries
Virginia courier for Mexican drug trafficking organization sentenced to 13 years
Virginia courier for Mexican drug trafficking organization sentenced to 13 years

A Mexican resident was sentenced last week to serve 13 years in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute more than six kilograms of cocaine in Chesterfield County.

Francisco Celedon, 47, met with a law enforcement confidential informant to deliver 6.053 kilograms of cocaine on April 17, 2023. He was a drug courier for a Mexican drug trafficking organization. Celedon was arrested. At the time of the offense, he was on federal supervised release for a prior federal drug trafficking crime in the Middle District of Alabama.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the possession with the intent to distribute charge and three years in prison for violations of his federal supervised release stemming from his prior conviction.

The case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

Virginia General Attorney Jason Miyares launched Operation Ceasefire in October 2022, a proven approach to address gun and gang violence by focusing on prosecuting the repeat, violent offenders committing the majority of crimes. Operation Ceasefire uses cross designated Special Assistant United States Attorneys who focus on prosecuting these repeat offenders and ensuring they receive the maximum punishment, as well as promoting group violence intervention strategies and working with local communities to reduce and prevent violent gun and gang crimes.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

UVA tailback Perris Jones is still in ICU at UofL Hospital after emergency spine surgery following his traumatic injury in last Thursday's 31-24 loss at #9 Louisville.

Gregory Ricardo Burwell was sentenced to serve a maximum 45-year sentence for the murder of a Hampton woman.

