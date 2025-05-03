The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set to race off from Churchill Downs at 3:57 p.m. PT and California residents are ready to get in on the action. Though sports betting is still not legal in California, horse racing fans don’t have to miss out on the biggest race of the year.
Residents can still bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby legally by visiting the nearest racetrack and off-track betting venue or by placing their bets with one of the top online racebooks. Some of the best horse racing betting sites operate in California, including TwinSpires, TVG, FanDuel, and more.
However, bettors looking to make the most of their Derby Day picks might want to consider another alternative.
The top offshore sportsbooks are offering more value than local racebooks with fixed odds and over $10,000 in free bets available for the Run for the Roses. Read on to find out how to claim free bets for the 2025 Kentucky Derby and cash in on fixed odds compared to pari-mutuel betting.
How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In California
- Click here to get $1000 in free bets at BetOnline
- Sign up and deposit $50 or more
- Get your free bets instantly
- Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby
Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Offers
- BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025
- BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
- BetWhale — $6,000 Kentucky Derby betting offer
- MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer
- BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus
Will California Legalize Sports Betting By 2026?
Three years after efforts to legalize sports betting in California failed, top online sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel have gone back to the drawing board to tap into one of the most lucrative markets in the U.S.
At the Indian Gaming Tradeshow, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins and FanDuel President Christian Genetski acknowledged they underestimated the influence of California’s tribal gaming interests and stressed that future efforts will prioritize collaboration.
“I think those who partner with us, and those like you who’ve gotten to know us, understand we really do care and we want to do it the right way,” Robins said. “Having tribal relationships and partnerships is absolutely essential — there’s no other way to do it here.”
Behind the scenes, there’s real movement. The Sports Betting Alliance has launched a tribal advisory board and talks are already underway about a new framework, but the truth is that the process is still in the early innings. With that being said, the stakes have ultimately never been higher and bringing California sports betting online could be a huge win for both the tribes and the top online sportsbooks.
“There’s no other state out there that has the ability to impact our long-term growth than California,” Robins said.
Despite the optics of progress, tribal leaders insist nothing is finalized, and a full agreement could take months or years given the need for consensus across 109 recognized tribes. But with California representing the most lucrative untapped sports betting market in the U.S., both sides are motivated to find a workable solution.
Horse Racing Betting In California
In California, sports betting remains unregulated but residents can still wager on horse racing through local racetracks and off-track betting locations, which offer pari-mutuel odds for events like the Kentucky Derby.
This means that all bets go into a shared pool and the winners split the prize pool after fees and the house commission is taken out. The more people bet on a horse, the lower its payout if it wins. Odds change based on how much money is bet on each horse and payouts aren’t final until betting closes.
As a result, pari-mutuel betting often leads to lower odds for contenders and the system doesn’t allow sharp bettors to lock in value ahead of the race.
Instead, many horse racing bettors in California opt to place their bets with offshore sportsbooks, where they can find fixed odds for every horse in the race and claim huge Kentucky Derby betting offers.
Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds
Horse
Odds
Journalism
+250
Sovereignty
+500
Sandman
+700
Luxor Cafe
+800
Burnham Square
+1000
Citizen Bull
+1200
Baeza
+1200
American Promise
+1800
East Avenue
+1800
Tiztastic
+2000
Final Gambit
+2200
Coal Battle
+2200
Publisher
+2500
Chunk of Gold
+3300
Neoequos
+4000
Admire Daytona
+4000
Render Judgement
+4000
Flying Mohawk
+5000
Owen Almighty
+5000
Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks
Baeza may have been a late entry into the 2025 Kentucky Derby, but he has quickly emerged as a legitimate threat to win it all on Saturday. After stepping in for the scratched Rodriguez, Baeza immediately caught the attention of sharp bettors thanks to his strong showing in the Santa Anita Derby, where he finished just behind the favorite, Journalism. He’s lightly raced with only four starts under his belt, but he’s hit the board in all four and improved his speed each time out. Trained by a rising star in the industry and paired with a jockey known for aggressive finishes, Baeza looks poised to exceed expectations at Churchill Downs. At +1200 odds, he’s a live underdog with real potential to take the Run for the Roses.
Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Baeza to win (+1200)