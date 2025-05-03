The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set to race off from Churchill Downs at 3:57 p.m. PT and California residents are ready to get in on the action. Though sports betting is still not legal in California, horse racing fans don’t have to miss out on the biggest race of the year.

Residents can still bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby legally by visiting the nearest racetrack and off-track betting venue or by placing their bets with one of the top online racebooks. Some of the best horse racing betting sites operate in California, including TwinSpires, TVG, FanDuel, and more.

However, bettors looking to make the most of their Derby Day picks might want to consider another alternative.

The top offshore sportsbooks are offering more value than local racebooks with fixed odds and over $10,000 in free bets available for the Run for the Roses. Read on to find out how to claim free bets for the 2025 Kentucky Derby and cash in on fixed odds compared to pari-mutuel betting.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In California

Will California Legalize Sports Betting By 2026?

Three years after efforts to legalize sports betting in California failed, top online sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel have gone back to the drawing board to tap into one of the most lucrative markets in the U.S.

At the Indian Gaming Tradeshow, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins and FanDuel President Christian Genetski acknowledged they underestimated the influence of California’s tribal gaming interests and stressed that future efforts will prioritize collaboration.

“I think those who partner with us, and those like you who’ve gotten to know us, understand we really do care and we want to do it the right way,” Robins said. “Having tribal relationships and partnerships is absolutely essential — there’s no other way to do it here.”

Behind the scenes, there’s real movement. The Sports Betting Alliance has launched a tribal advisory board and talks are already underway about a new framework, but the truth is that the process is still in the early innings. With that being said, the stakes have ultimately never been higher and bringing California sports betting online could be a huge win for both the tribes and the top online sportsbooks.

“There’s no other state out there that has the ability to impact our long-term growth than California,” Robins said.

Despite the optics of progress, tribal leaders insist nothing is finalized, and a full agreement could take months or years given the need for consensus across 109 recognized tribes. But with California representing the most lucrative untapped sports betting market in the U.S., both sides are motivated to find a workable solution.

Horse Racing Betting In California

In California, sports betting remains unregulated but residents can still wager on horse racing through local racetracks and off-track betting locations, which offer pari-mutuel odds for events like the Kentucky Derby.

This means that all bets go into a shared pool and the winners split the prize pool after fees and the house commission is taken out. The more people bet on a horse, the lower its payout if it wins. Odds change based on how much money is bet on each horse and payouts aren’t final until betting closes.

As a result, pari-mutuel betting often leads to lower odds for contenders and the system doesn’t allow sharp bettors to lock in value ahead of the race.

Instead, many horse racing bettors in California opt to place their bets with offshore sportsbooks, where they can find fixed odds for every horse in the race and claim huge Kentucky Derby betting offers.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

Horse Odds Journalism +250 Sovereignty +500 Sandman +700 Luxor Cafe +800 Burnham Square +1000 Citizen Bull +1200 Baeza +1200 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Tiztastic +2000 Final Gambit +2200 Coal Battle +2200 Publisher +2500 Chunk of Gold +3300 Neoequos +4000 Admire Daytona +4000 Render Judgement +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Owen Almighty +5000

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks

Baeza may have been a late entry into the 2025 Kentucky Derby, but he has quickly emerged as a legitimate threat to win it all on Saturday. After stepping in for the scratched Rodriguez, Baeza immediately caught the attention of sharp bettors thanks to his strong showing in the Santa Anita Derby, where he finished just behind the favorite, Journalism. He’s lightly raced with only four starts under his belt, but he’s hit the board in all four and improved his speed each time out. Trained by a rising star in the industry and paired with a jockey known for aggressive finishes, Baeza looks poised to exceed expectations at Churchill Downs. At +1200 odds, he’s a live underdog with real potential to take the Run for the Roses.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction: Baeza to win (+1200)