Update: Albemarle County Police has located missing 19-year-old

Chris Graham
Azimov Genero
Photo: Albemarle County Police

Update: Tuesday, 2:47 p.m. The missing person alert for Azimov Genero has been cancelled. Genero has been located safely.

The Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of 19-year-old Azimov Genero.

Genero has not been seen since 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Genero is described as 5’6”, 158 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a full burqa, black or brown in color, in the 2400 block of Peyton Drive.

Anyone with information on Genero’s location is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or, for those wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

