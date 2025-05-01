6 Best Betting Sites For Kentucky Derby 2025

The 2025 Kentucky Derby will be off to the races on Saturday, May 3rd for the most exciting two minutes in sports.

Last year, Americans bet over $320 million on the Run for the Roses and the Kentucky Derby is expected to set another new record for betting handle in 2025. Horse racing fans are already rushing to place their bets before the lines move but there is another way to make the most of your Kentucky Derby picks.

The top offshore sportsbooks are offering better odds and bigger bonuses for the 151st Run for the Roses, including up to $5,000 in free bets for new users who sign up.

Find out the six best betting sites for the 2025 Kentucky Derby and what they have to offer for the first jewel of the Triple Crown.

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In The U.S

Click here to get $1000 in free bets at BetOnline Sign up and deposit $50 or more Get your free bets instantly Place your bets on the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Sites

BetOnline — $1000 in free bets for Kentucky Derby 2025 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus Everygame — $200 in Betting Bonuses

1. BetOnline — $1000 in betting bonuses for Kentucky Derby 2025

BetOnline should be the top choice for bettors looking to wager on the 2025 Kentucky Derby. This online sportsbook offers better odds and a wider variety of markets compared to traditional platforms. Plus, horse racing enthusiasts can take advantage of exclusive Kentucky Derby contests, rebates, bonuses, and more. New users will even receive a $1,000 horse racing betting bonus on their first deposit, specifically for the Derby.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

Trusted online sportsbook since 1991

9% horse racing rebate

$20,000 Kentucky Derby contest

Sign-up bonus has 1x rollover requirement

Join BetOnline Now!

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

BetUS, home to the largest sportsbook bonus online, is celebrating the Kentucky Derby by offering new customers a 125% deposit bonus on their first three deposits. In addition to this generous welcome offer, BetUS provides competitive odds, expert handicappers, and an extensive range of betting options, including win, show, place, exacta, and more.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

Generous sports betting bonus

200% crypto bonus

Multiple betting bonuses

Fast and secure payment methods

Join BetUS Now!

3. BetWhale — $1,250 Kentucky Derby betting offer

Despite being new to the market, BetWhale has quickly become one of the leading online sportsbooks in the United States. Unlike other traditional sportsbooks, BetWhale offers a variety of betting bonuses that cater to both new and experienced bettors. Horse racing fans, in particular, can take full advantage of these promotions ahead of the Kentucky Derby, like a $1,250 welcome bonus available to new customers.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

$1,250 welcome bonus

Accepts multiple cryptocurrencies

Easy-to-navigate betting app

Competitive horse racing odds

Join BetWhale Now!

4. MyBookie — $1,000 horse racing betting offer

MyBookie is an excellent choice for horse racing fans, offering a user-friendly platform that’s easy to navigate, even for newcomers. The sportsbook stands out for its competitive odds, with less juice on bets, allowing bettors to maximize their potential returns. In addition to its favorable odds, MyBookie rewards new customers with a generous $1,000 welcome bonus, making it even more appealing for those looking to get started. Whether you’re a casual bettor or a seasoned racing fan, MyBookie provides a seamless and rewarding experience for all.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

Less vig on Kentucky Derby odds

$1,000 horse racing betting offer

Accepts cryptocurrency

No–frills betting app design

Join MyBookie Now!

5. BetNow — $500 Kentucky Derby bonus

Bettors looking for top-notch betting options should visit BetNow, especially with the 2025 Kentucky Derby just around the corner. BetNow offers some of the best odds in the industry, along with a wide range of betting markets that cater to all types of sports fans. For horse racing fans, BetNow provides generous rebates, making it an ideal platform to place wagers on the Derby. New customers can also take advantage of a fantastic $500 welcome bonus on their first deposit, giving them extra funds to play with right from the start.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

$500 betting bonus

10% horse racing rebate

Multiple betting bonuses

Live betting odds

Join BetNow Today!

6. Everygame — $200 in Free Bets

Everygame is a top online sportsbook known for its simplicity and value. New customers can take advantage of a welcome bonus worth up to $200 in free bets, with an incredibly low rollover requirement of just 1x, making it easy to cash out. The platform offers competitive odds, a wide range of betting options, and a user-friendly interface, making it a go-to choice. With its attractive promotions and easy-to-navigate site, Everygame provides a top-notch betting experience.

Why Sign Up For Everygame?

$200 in free bets

Fast and secure payments

1x rollover requirement

Nine betting bonuses options

Join Everygame now!

Kentucky Derby 2025 Odds

The 2025 Kentucky Derby odds are set and one horse has emerged as the odds-on favorite to win the first jewel of the Triple Crown.

Journalism is the morning line favorite at +265 odds after drawing a favorite position with post 8. One of the fastest horses in the field, Journalism has four wins in five career starts and recently won the Santa Anita Derby, considered one of the top prep races for the 1 ¼ mile route at Churchill Downs.

Sovereignty is next on the board at +600, followed by Sandman (+1000), Luxor Cafe (+1100), and Rodriguez (+1400).

Render Judgement has been one of the biggest odds movers since the post position draw. The horse was an 80-1 longshot but has moved to +3000 after drawing post 18. Neoequos has the longest odds to ride into the winner’s circle at +8000.

Horse Odds Journalism +285 Sovereignty +600 Sandman +1000 Luxor Cafe +1100 Rodriguez +1400 Burnham Square +1400 Baeza +1400 Final Gambit +1600 Citizen Bull +1800 American Promise +1800 East Avenue +1800 Grande +2000 Tiztastic +10000 Coal Battle +10000 Publisher +3300 Admire Daytona +4000 Flying Mohawk +5000 Chunk of Gold +5000 Owen Almighty +5000 Neoequos +8000 Render Judgement +8000

Is It Legal To Bet On The 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Betting on horse racing is legal in all but eight U.S. states. There are approximately 85 horse race tracks and over 200 off-track betting locations in the USA, but residents don’t have to drive to the nearest racetrack to back their favorite horses.

Most states also allow online wagering through licensed racebooks like TwinSpires, TVG, and DraftKings. However, these betting apps only offer pari-mutuel betting, which could limit your profits, especially when wagering on the top contenders.

Instead, the top offshore betting sites allow residents from all 50 states to sign up and place their bets on the Kentucky Derby from anywhere in the country without compromising on the things that matter most to bettors.

With fixed odds, bigger bonuses, and a wide range of betting markets, offshore sportsbooks offer more value and flexibility than traditional racebooks.

Who Can Bet On The Kentucky Derby In The U.S?

Must be at least 18 years old

Must reside in the USA

Sign up for your betting account with a valid email address

Fund your account with an accepted deposit method

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prediction

Citizen Bull drew the rail with post 1, which hasn’t produced a winner since 1986, but it wouldn’t be wise to count out the Bob Baffert-trained horse.

Baffert has won six Kentucky Derbys and is looking for a record-breaking seventh victory at Churchill Downs. Baffert has two horses in the race with Citizen Bull (+1800) and Rodriguez (+1400) but has already gone on record saying that Citizen Bull is the faster of the two.

Despite having the better odds to win, Rodriguez has never won a Grade 1 stakes race. On the other hand, Citizen Bull has four wins in six career starts and three first-place finishes in its last four races overall.

With speed, form, and Baffert’s backing, Citizen Bull could be the sleeper poised to break the curse of the rail and storm into the history books on Saturday.

What Is The Best Kentucky Derby Betting App?

While TwinSpires and TVG are great for parimutuel betting, offshore sportsbooks like BetOnline and BetUS give bettors an edge that can’t be found anywhere else.

Horse racing fans can capitalize on fixed odds, bigger sign-up bonuses, and a wider range of betting markets, allowing them to get the best value for their Derby Day winners.

Our top-rated betting app for the Kentucky Derby is BetOnline. It offers up to $1000 in free bets for the Kentucky Derby, plus an exclusive betting contest with up to $20,000 in prizes. The bonus features a 1x rollover requirement, meaning that horse racing fans can withdraw their cash right after the race is over.

Whether you’re placing an exacta, trifecta, or just backing your favorite to win, signing up with one of the best Kentucky Derby betting apps can help bettors boost their bankroll and maximize their profits for the most exciting two minutes in sports.