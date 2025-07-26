5 Best NASCAR Betting Apps With Offers For The Brickyard 400

The NASCAR Cup Series will continue this weekend with the Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27th, 2025. With NASCAR returning to the iconic venue for the 2.5-mile oval, the best offshore sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash for fans who want to cash in on one of the most exciting races of the year. That means new members can sign up, instantly claim free bets, and back their favorite drivers without breaking the bank. Read on to find out how to bet on the NASCAR Brickyard 400 and claim up to $5,000 in free bets for all of the action in Indy this weekend.

How To Bet On the NASCAR Brickyard 400 in The U.S.:

Click here to get $250 in free bets at BetOnline Sign up and deposit $50 or more Get your free bets instantly Place your bets on the NASCAR Brickyard 400

Best Nascar Brickyard 400 Betting Offers In The U.S.

BetOnline — $250 in free bets for NASCAR Brickyard 400 Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for the NASCAR Brickyard 400 Bovada — $750 crypto bonus for NASCAR Brickyard 400 BetNow — $1,500 NASCAR Brickyard 400 Betting Offer BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for NASCAR Brickyard 400

Speed meets opportunity at the iconic Brickyard 400. BetOnline gives racing fans the ultimate betting experience with competitive odds, live markets, and promotions that shift as fast as the cars. With $250 in free bets for new users, you can back your favorite driver and boost your bankroll. The race is legendary, and your bets should be too.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

$250 in free bets for new users

Competitive NASCAR odds and deep race-day markets

Ongoing contests and betting promotions

Reward program for loyal, active bettors

Join BetOnline Now!

2. Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for NASCAR Brickyard 400

Every second counts at the Brickyard, and in your sportsbook. Bet105 offers a refreshingly simple betting experience with direct crypto payments, fast markets, and no-nonsense odds boosts. Whether you’re picking stage winners or betting the full race, you’ll love the value. New players get started with a $25 risk-free bet.

Why Sign Up For Bet105?

$25 risk-free bet for new users

Best odds, no gimmicks or hidden terms

Boosts over bonuses for better race-day value

Crypto-friendly with fast, secure transactions

Join Bet105 Now!

3. Bovada — $750 crypto bonus for NASCAR Brickyard 400

The Brickyard 400 is unpredictable, and your bets should be too. Bovada lets you request custom odds and get creative with your picks, from stage leaders to bold long shots. With a $750 crypto bonus and lightning-fast deposits, it’s the perfect sportsbook for race day action.

Why Sign Up For Bovada?

$750 crypto bonus for first-time users

Custom bets available on any race outcome

Fast deposits and withdrawals, including crypto

Huge NASCAR markets with competitive odds

Join Bovada Now!

4. BetNow — $1,500 NASCAR Brickyard Betting Offer

For NASCAR fans who value value, BetNow delivers where it counts. Competitive odds, zero deposit fees, and a 2% rebate cushion every bet, win or lose. Sign up before the Brickyard 400 and grab up to $1500 in bonus cash to hit the betting track hard.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

$1,500 deposit bonus for new users

2% rebate on all losses

No deposit fees, multiple payment options

Strong NASCAR odds and race-day promos

Join BetNow Now!

5. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

The Brickyard 400 is one of NASCAR’s biggest events, and BetUS matches that energy with the largest deposit bonus online. New users can claim up to $2,625 to supercharge their bets on every lap, stage, and winner. With high-value reloads and refer-a-friend perks, your bankroll stays race-ready all season.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

$2,625 deposit bonus for new users

Best bonuses in the industry

Lucrative reload and referral rewards

Competitive NASCAR Brickyard 400 odds

Join BetUS Now!

Who Can Bet On the NASCAR Brickyard 400 In The U.S.?

Must be 18 or older

Sign up with a valid email

Deposit using an accepted payment method

NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds

The 2025 Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG brings elite talent back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval. This year, the odds board is stacked with both proven winners and high-upside longshots.

According to the latest odds, Denny Hamlin (+440) opens as the favorite, according to the top offshore sportsbooks, followed closely by defending Brickyard champion Kyle Larson (+600) and former Cup Series champ Ryan Blaney (+700).

Further down the list, Tyler Reddick (+1000) may offer the most compelling case in the second tier. He led a race-high 40 laps at Indy in 2024 before finishing second to Larson, and while he remains winless in 2025, he’s consistently run inside the top 10 at larger ovals. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott (+1000) and William Byron (+1000) share identical odds with Reddick, and both bring momentum into Sunday’s race in Indy.

Check out the latest NASCAR Brickyard 400 odds for every driver racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds Denny Hamlin +440 Kyle Larson +600 Ryan Blaney +700 Tyler Reddick +1000 Chase Elliott +1000 William Byron +1000 Christopher Bell +1200 Chris Buescher +1200 Chase Briscoe +1300 Ty Gibbs +1900 Brad Keselowski +2100 Joey Logano +2700 Carson Hocevar +2900 Bubba Wallace +3100 Ross Chastain +3200 Alex Bowman +3200 Kyle Busch +4000 Josh Berry +5000 Austin Cindric +6000 John Hunter Nemechek +7500 Erik Jones +7500 Ryan Preece +7500 Daniel Suarez +10000 AJ Allmendinger +18000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +24000 Austin Dillon +24000 Michael McDowell +28000 Jesse Love +28000 Noah Gragson +28000 Zane Smith +28000 Shane van Gisbergen +34000 Justin Haley +36000 Todd Gilliland +38000 Ty Dillon +50000 Josh Bilicki +50000 Cody Ware +50000 Riley Herbst +50000 Katherine Legge +50000

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction

Larson enters the weekend as the defending Brickyard 400 winner and appears to be turning a corner just in time for Indy. His recent top-10 at Dover snapped a frustrating cold streak, and Hendrick Motorsports is always dialed in for marquee events. Larson has proven he can win at this track even without dominating laps, which gives him a serious chance to repeat at +600. Bet on Kyle Larson to win the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction: Kyle Larson (+600)