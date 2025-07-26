5 Best NASCAR Betting Apps With Offers For The Brickyard 400

The NASCAR Cup Series will continue this weekend with the Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27th, 2025. With NASCAR returning to the iconic venue for the 2.5-mile oval, the best offshore sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash for fans who want to cash in on one of the most exciting races of the year. That means new members can sign up, instantly claim free bets, and back their favorite drivers without breaking the bank. Read on to find out how to bet on the NASCAR Brickyard 400 and claim up to $5,000 in free bets for all of the action in Indy this weekend.
How To Bet On the NASCAR Brickyard 400 in The U.S.:
- Click here to get $250 in free bets at BetOnline
- Sign up and deposit $50 or more
- Get your free bets instantly
- Place your bets on the NASCAR Brickyard 400
Best Nascar Brickyard 400 Betting Offers In The U.S.
- BetOnline — $250 in free bets for NASCAR Brickyard 400
- Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for the NASCAR Brickyard 400
- Bovada — $750 crypto bonus for NASCAR Brickyard 400
- BetNow — $1,500 NASCAR Brickyard 400 Betting Offer
- BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for NASCAR Brickyard 400
Speed meets opportunity at the iconic Brickyard 400. BetOnline gives racing fans the ultimate betting experience with competitive odds, live markets, and promotions that shift as fast as the cars. With $250 in free bets for new users, you can back your favorite driver and boost your bankroll. The race is legendary, and your bets should be too.
Why Sign Up For BetOnline?
- $250 in free bets for new users
- Competitive NASCAR odds and deep race-day markets
- Ongoing contests and betting promotions
- Reward program for loyal, active bettors
2. Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for NASCAR Brickyard 400
Every second counts at the Brickyard, and in your sportsbook. Bet105 offers a refreshingly simple betting experience with direct crypto payments, fast markets, and no-nonsense odds boosts. Whether you’re picking stage winners or betting the full race, you’ll love the value. New players get started with a $25 risk-free bet.
Why Sign Up For Bet105?
- $25 risk-free bet for new users
- Best odds, no gimmicks or hidden terms
- Boosts over bonuses for better race-day value
- Crypto-friendly with fast, secure transactions
3. Bovada — $750 crypto bonus for NASCAR Brickyard 400
The Brickyard 400 is unpredictable, and your bets should be too. Bovada lets you request custom odds and get creative with your picks, from stage leaders to bold long shots. With a $750 crypto bonus and lightning-fast deposits, it’s the perfect sportsbook for race day action.
Why Sign Up For Bovada?
- $750 crypto bonus for first-time users
- Custom bets available on any race outcome
- Fast deposits and withdrawals, including crypto
- Huge NASCAR markets with competitive odds
4. BetNow — $1,500 NASCAR Brickyard Betting Offer
For NASCAR fans who value value, BetNow delivers where it counts. Competitive odds, zero deposit fees, and a 2% rebate cushion every bet, win or lose. Sign up before the Brickyard 400 and grab up to $1500 in bonus cash to hit the betting track hard.
Why Sign Up For BetNow?
- $1,500 deposit bonus for new users
- 2% rebate on all losses
- No deposit fees, multiple payment options
- Strong NASCAR odds and race-day promos
5. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
The Brickyard 400 is one of NASCAR’s biggest events, and BetUS matches that energy with the largest deposit bonus online. New users can claim up to $2,625 to supercharge their bets on every lap, stage, and winner. With high-value reloads and refer-a-friend perks, your bankroll stays race-ready all season.
Why Sign Up For BetUS?
- $2,625 deposit bonus for new users
- Best bonuses in the industry
- Lucrative reload and referral rewards
Competitive NASCAR Brickyard 400 odds
Who Can Bet On the NASCAR Brickyard 400 In The U.S.?
- Must be 18 or older
- Sign up with a valid email
- Deposit using an accepted payment method
NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds
The 2025 Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG brings elite talent back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval. This year, the odds board is stacked with both proven winners and high-upside longshots.
According to the latest odds, Denny Hamlin (+440) opens as the favorite, according to the top offshore sportsbooks, followed closely by defending Brickyard champion Kyle Larson (+600) and former Cup Series champ Ryan Blaney (+700).
Further down the list, Tyler Reddick (+1000) may offer the most compelling case in the second tier. He led a race-high 40 laps at Indy in 2024 before finishing second to Larson, and while he remains winless in 2025, he’s consistently run inside the top 10 at larger ovals. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott (+1000) and William Byron (+1000) share identical odds with Reddick, and both bring momentum into Sunday’s race in Indy.
Check out the latest NASCAR Brickyard 400 odds for every driver racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Driver
NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Odds
Denny Hamlin
+440
Kyle Larson
+600
Ryan Blaney
+700
Tyler Reddick
+1000
Chase Elliott
+1000
William Byron
+1000
Christopher Bell
+1200
Chris Buescher
+1200
Chase Briscoe
+1300
Ty Gibbs
+1900
Brad Keselowski
+2100
Joey Logano
+2700
Carson Hocevar
+2900
Bubba Wallace
+3100
Ross Chastain
+3200
Alex Bowman
+3200
Kyle Busch
+4000
Josh Berry
+5000
Austin Cindric
+6000
John Hunter Nemechek
+7500
Erik Jones
+7500
Ryan Preece
+7500
Daniel Suarez
+10000
AJ Allmendinger
+18000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
+24000
Austin Dillon
+24000
Michael McDowell
+28000
Jesse Love
+28000
Noah Gragson
+28000
Zane Smith
+28000
Shane van Gisbergen
+34000
Justin Haley
+36000
Todd Gilliland
+38000
Ty Dillon
+50000
Josh Bilicki
+50000
Cody Ware
+50000
Riley Herbst
+50000
Katherine Legge
+50000
NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction
Larson enters the weekend as the defending Brickyard 400 winner and appears to be turning a corner just in time for Indy. His recent top-10 at Dover snapped a frustrating cold streak, and Hendrick Motorsports is always dialed in for marquee events. Larson has proven he can win at this track even without dominating laps, which gives him a serious chance to repeat at +600. Bet on Kyle Larson to win the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prediction: Kyle Larson (+600)