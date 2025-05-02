The 2025 Kentucky Derby is fast approaching, and horse racing fans in South Carolina have several great ways to place bets. With mobile betting through state-regulated sportsbooks still off the table, many are using trusted betting apps that accept South Carolina players. These apps offer big bonuses, free bets, and full access to Derby markets like win, place, show, exacta, and trifecta bets. Whether you’re betting from your phone, tablet, or laptop, you can get started in minutes. Below, we lay out the best apps, current odds, and everything else you need to bet on the Derby this year from South Carolina.

Best Betting Apps for Kentucky Derby 2025 in South Carolina

What to Know About The Kentucky Derby 2025

📅 Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 📍 Venue: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky ⏰ Time: 18:57 ET

18:57 ET 📏 Distance: 1¼ miles (10 furlongs)

1¼ miles (10 furlongs) 📺 How to Watch: NBC and Peacock

NBC and Peacock 💰 Purse: 1st – $3,000,000 | 2nd – $1,000,000 | 3rd – $500,000

1st – $3,000,000 | 2nd – $1,000,000 | 3rd – $500,000 🏇 Odds:Journalism (+275) | Sovereignty (+600)

How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby in South Carolina

Can You Bet on the Kentucky Derby in South Carolina?

Yes, you can legally place bets on the Kentucky Derby from South Carolina using offshore betting apps. While South Carolina has no in-state online sportsbooks or mobile betting options, residents can still legally use international betting apps that welcome U.S. players. These sportsbooks are licensed overseas and provide full access to major horse races, including the Derby.

Because they’re not tied to U.S. jurisdictions, these apps avoid location blocks, don’t report your winnings to the state, and typically offer better odds and bigger promotions than local options ever have. Registration is open to anyone 18 or older.

Why South Carolina residents use these apps:

✅ No local restrictions — All areas of the state can access the apps without limitations.

✅ Lower age threshold — You only need to be 18, not 21.

✅ Quick deposits and fast withdrawals — Crypto and card payments both supported.

✅ Full access to Kentucky Derby bets — Win, place, show, exotics, futures, and props.

✅ Bigger bonuses — Offshore apps regularly beat U.S.-regulated sites on promos.

✅ Privacy benefits — No automatic IRS or state-level reporting.

✅ Fast onboarding — You’re placing bets in under five minutes.

✅ All-sport access — Use the same account to bet on NBA, MLB, NFL, and more.

These platforms are legal to use and provide the fastest way to place a wager on the Kentucky Derby in South Carolina without waiting for local legislation to catch up.

Top Kentucky Derby Betting Apps Reviewed

1. BetOnline

BetOnline has been a go-to betting app for years and continues to offer some of the deepest markets for the Derby. It’s especially good for users who want to bet early and get value on futures, exotic wagers, and live lines. The layout is clean, fast, and stable—even when traffic spikes.

Banking is flexible: crypto, card, wire, or P2P methods all work. Crypto payouts are quick, and the site handles larger bets smoothly. If you’re betting across several races or sports in the same weekend, this is one of the better all-around platforms.

✅ Reliable with strong Derby coverage

✅ Same-day crypto withdrawals

✅ Full racebook and sportsbook in one

2. Bovada

Bovada has carved out a niche as the top mobile betting app for U.S. players. The Kentucky Derby markets are well-organized and easy to access. You’ll also find prop bets that go beyond just winners—matchups, finishing margins, and more. This is a great pick for users who value a simple, seamless mobile experience.

The app supports Bitcoin bonuses up to $750 for new users, and you can move funds between the sportsbook, racebook, poker room, and casino all under one account.

✅ Streamlined mobile design

✅ Creative Derby props

✅ Full multi-sport integration

3. BetWhale

BetWhale is gaining popularity with South Carolina bettors thanks to its fast performance and clean interface. It’s built for action—pages load quickly, and odds are updated in real time. The welcome offer is one of the largest available, and the site doesn’t lag when traffic peaks.

While newer than others, it’s aggressive with promotions (like the $6,000 Kentucky Derby bonus) and frequently beats market odds for horse racing. The racebook is clean, and the layout helps you move quickly between sports and bet types.

✅ Fresh interface and user-friendly

✅ High welcome bonuses

✅ Good odds across sports and racing

4. BetUS

BetUS brings volume and value. Their new player promo is huge—up to $2,625 across three deposits. On top of that, they run frequent Derby contests and reload offers. Their racing interface includes U.S. and international coverage, and the sportsbook adds flexibility for betting on other weekend action.

Support is quick via live chat, and they’ve been operating in the offshore space for over two decades.

✅ Massive new user bonus

✅ Reliable support and site stability

✅ Weekly contests and boosted odds

5. MyBookie

MyBookie is ideal if you want something fast and lightweight. The app is stripped down but efficient. It handles all standard Derby bets, pays out quickly (especially with crypto), and avoids the clutter you find on more crowded interfaces.

While it doesn’t have the most advanced features, it’s consistent, quick, and perfect for users who want to get in and out with minimal steps.

✅ Built for speed and mobile use

✅ Strong crypto processing

✅ Clear race markets and fast confirmation

2025 Kentucky Derby Odds

Journalism (U. Rispoli) +275

Sovereignty (J. Alvarado) +600

Sandman (J. Ortiz) +1000

Luxor Cafe (J. Moreira) +1100

Baeza (F. Prat) +1400

Rodriguez (M. Smith) +1400

Burnham Square (B. Hernandez Jr.) +1400

Final Gambit (L. Machado) +1600

Citizen Bull (M. Garcia) +1800

East Avenue (M. Franco) +1800

American Promise (N. Juarez) +2000

Grande (J. Velazquez) +2000

Titanicas (J. Rosario) +2500

Coal Battle (J. Vargas) +2500

Publisher (I. Ortiz Jr.) +3300

Admire Daytona (C. Lemaire) +4000

Owen Almighty (J. Castellano) +5000

Flying Mohawk (J. Ramos) +5000

Chunk of Gold (J. Loveberry) +5000

Neeoquos (F. Prat) +8000

Render Judgment (J. Leparoux) +8000

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

2025 Derby Pick and Prediction

The favorite, Journalism, sits at +275—but this may be too short for a race with 20 contenders. Sandman offers better value at +1000. With a sharp jockey in Ortiz, a balanced run style, and competitive preps, he’s well-positioned to strike late. If pace breaks down, he’s the one with finishing power.

Kentucky Derby Pick: Sandman to Win +1000 at BetOnline